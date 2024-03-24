1.If my gym had a giant screen playing movies in a dark room, I would be going to the gym a LOT more often.
2.This library noise guide, which turns red if you're being too loud, could be helpful in a ton of other places where you're supposed to be quiet, too. Not to sound like a curmudgeon, but people are too gosh darn loud these days!!!
3.As someone who hates making small talk with cashiers, I would actually love this self-checkout that comes on your cart.
4.This would be SO much easier than trying to wave a waiter down.
5.Whoever suggested putting different road types in a stroller store — so you can test how well each stroller rolls on various surfaces — deserves a raise.
6.This obstacle course to test hiking shoes is similarly an excellent idea.
7.Another excellent idea? This mini fake airplane in a luggage store to make sure your new luggage will fit where it needs to.
8.This would be PERFECT for me, who always goes grocery shopping hungry, even though I KNOW I'm not supposed to.
9.I love this idea to reduce food waste.
10.While I think school supplies should be free, this vending machine for cheap school supplies, in case you forgot yours, is a good start.
11.This bar with one-way glass so you don't miss any of the game while you're peeing would be perfect for any big match.
12.Light-up menus would be SO helpful in every divey restaurant/bar I've ever visited.
13.This guy with a UV-powered hat with a built-in fan is living in a whole other century than the rest of us.
14.This cafe with little kiddie pools under each table would be perfect for those hot summer days.
15.I'll take one of these janitorial robots for my home, please.
16.This hidden wireless charger on a park bench would be a game changer for everyone like me, whose iPhone battery seems to drain in minutes.
17.This pen that shows you how many pages of ink you have left would've been a life-saver back when I was in school and would run out of ink in the middle of a test.
18.As someone who likes the idea of chopsticks but can never quite get the hang of them, I think this is so clever and an excellent way to ensure extra utensils don't end up in the trash.
19.I'm in awe of this cafe that looks two-dimensional.
20.Maybe this isn't functionally cool, but as a book-lover, I NEED this bench in my home one day.
21.This also isn't functionally cool, but this bar in Denver with a Lite-Brite table feels like the future I would've wanted as a kid.
22.This discreet sign at a library for anyone who doesn't feel comfortable asking a librarian for help finding books on these topics is just such a good, compassionate idea.
23.Why doesn't all food have clear cans so I can see what it looks like and if it's still good???
24.I'm gonna need every battery to have USB ports from now on so you can easily recharge them.
25.Listen, I'm happy people bring their dogs everywhere but using one of these would be much appreciated when I'm at Trader Joe's on a busy Sunday evening, and there's not even enough room for PEOPLE.
26.Every grocery store should have a little chart like this that shows when things are in season because I never know.
27.I also love the idea of these mirrors at restaurants, so you can actually see your food being made.
28.My mom would love the idea of a bike cop who just rides around handing out helmets to kids who forgot (or refused to wear) theirs.
29.Every elevator should have buttons on the floor outside so you can press one with your foot when your hands are full.
30.This train that plows snow is honestly genius.
31.I don't understand why we don't have Tylenol and Motrin in EVERY bathroom for when you get a headache or cramps in public.
32.This is such a clever idea so that next time I don't have to take a photo, send it to my mom, and ask her, "is this ripe?"
33.This library with a UV cabinet for storing toothbrushes and utensils is a great idea for students who must stay late studying or even overnight.
34.I absolutely need every store that sells wine to have a chilling service like this that works in literally just three minutes — especially during the summer.
35.I need every Uber driver to have a "ride menu" so you can choose how you want to spend your ride.
36.I can't believe it took until now for chocolate makers to discover a straightforward way to indicate what's in each chocolate, and I'm going to need all other chocolate-makers to follow suit.
37.This restaurant bill that comes automatically split would save me SO much time.
38.Every school should absolutely do this.
39.And every restaurant should offer a discount for well-behaved kids.
40.Finally, a way to get your dog to look at the camera!
41.This glass jar with markings so that it can be reused as a measuring cup is an excellent lesson in reducing, reusing, and recycling!
42.Using old milk cartons as cup holders is also a great way to reduce waste.
43.It's always annoying to get a parking ticket, but I'd feel much better about them if I could pay them off with food donations.
44.Libraries truly are just gems, especially when they rent out wayyy more than just books — like this one that rents out cake, bread, and muffin tins!
45.As someone who has never, ever washed their sneakers, I think this sneaker washer and dryer would be very useful after long runs outside.
46.This watch that can easily turn into a bracelet when the lights are off is a low-key genius idea.
47.And finally, this is such a simple idea, yet I've never been somewhere that does it. More nets for lemons, please!!!
