39 Terrible Neighbors That Have Me Feeling Like Ned Flanders From "The Simpsons" Really Wasn't That Bad

1.
This neighbor was DONE with Halloween on November 1, and I feel like they're the kind of people who play Christmas music in November.
2.
This neighbor might have to be reported to the FBI.
3.
These "neighbors" (I feel like it's definitely just one person) got real heated about fake plants.
4.
This neighbor literally uses a giant grabber to steal avocados from a neighbor's tree, and this feels like a Dr. Doofenshmirtz scheme.
5.
This neighbor certainly sent a message.
6.
This person tried to gently ask that their neighbors keep it down, and got this response.
7.
These neighbors did NOT start off on the right foot.
8.
This neighbor just let their dog go wherever.
9.
As did this neighbor, clearly.
10.
This person clearly cared about the children, based on the wording of their message and the fact that it was posted for all to see.
11.
This neighbor was just a major jerk.
12.
I can't fault someone for looking after an animal's welfare, but this is just WAY too far.
13.
I'm actually terrified of this neighbor who sent a dog owner in their building a threatening anonymous note.
14.
This neighbor got their entirely unnecessary tomato sauce revenge.
15.
This neighbor was trying to prove something with this obnoxious fence.
16.
This neighbor was just a massive creep.
17.
This neighbor combined the last two by one-upping their neighbor's fence AND installing a camera.
18.
I'm willing to bet "a lot of us" is just the one neighbor who's upset about a shed.
19.
Is your neighbor Robin Hood???
20.
This neighbor needs to learn basic decency.
21.
As does this neighbor.
22.
This neighbor was certainly not in the Thanksgiving spirit.
23.
This neighbor is a genuine menace.
24.
This person apparently thought no one was allowed to close their van doors in the morning.
25.
This person uses their neighbor's lawn as a trash bin.
26.
This person sneakily drained their pool into their neighbor's yard.
27.
This neighbor decided part of the street belonged to them despite not actually having any claim to it.
28.
This neighbor was just petty.
29.
These neighbors are giving The Great Gatsby, and not in a good way.
30.
And while bright lights can be annoying, spray painting over them is a new low.
31.
This neighbor apparently always blocks OP's driveway, so they put up a "do not block" sign — that the neighbor then tried to rip down.
32.
This neighbor needs to calm down.
33.
This neighbor is apparently unbothered by the massive amount of grass he leaves on the street after mowing.
34.
This neighbor was a major a-hole.
35.
I am just scratching my head at this neighbor.
36.
This neighbor forgot other people lived in the building.
37.
This neighbor thought of no one but themselves.
38.
This neighbor was just wildly annoying.
39.
And finally, this is actually someone who lives in the same dorm, not quite a neighbor, but I had to include it — because this person literally pepper sprayed their entire dorm.