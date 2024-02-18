Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

39 Terrible Neighbors That Have Me Feeling Like Ned Flanders From "The Simpsons" Really Wasn't That Bad

Including someone who shot an ARROW through their neighbor's window.

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This neighbor was DONE with Halloween on November 1, and I feel like they're the kind of people who play Christmas music in November.

&quot;Halloween is over!&quot;
u/dudermcamerika / Via reddit.com

2. This neighbor might have to be reported to the FBI.

A bone in someone&#x27;s yard
u/dani_for_short / Via reddit.com

3. These "neighbors" (I feel like it's definitely just one person) got real heated about fake plants.

&quot;we have decided to grant you 2 days to remove the selected plants from your porch.&quot;
u/HedgehogSmoothie / Via reddit.com

4. This neighbor literally uses a giant grabber to steal avocados from a neighbor's tree, and this feels like a Dr. Doofenshmirtz scheme.

u/kNockz00 / Via reddit.com

5. This neighbor certainly sent a message.

&quot;My neighbor tied his dog&#x27;s shit on my fence&quot;
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

6. This person tried to gently ask that their neighbors keep it down, and got this response.

&quot;Solution is buy ear plugs&quot;
u/draksid / Via reddit.com

7. These neighbors did NOT start off on the right foot.

Downed power lines
u/Liltidepodjr1 / Via reddit.com

8. This neighbor just let their dog go wherever.

arrow pointing to a dog
u/MoreGoddamnedBeans / Via reddit.com

9. As did this neighbor, clearly.

broken internet cord chewed by dog
u/hoop-d-lishus / Via reddit.com

10. This person clearly cared about the children, based on the wording of their message and the fact that it was posted for all to see.

note telling people having sex to be quiet using vulgar language
u/ilovem1chael / Via reddit.com

If you're wondering what the black text says, it's: "Concerned about kids in the building, puts expletives on public display...grow up asshole."

11. This neighbor was just a major jerk.

neighbor parks over 2 spots to reserve one for his wife
u/reedtheraccoon / Via reddit.com

12. I can't fault someone for looking after an animal's welfare, but this is just WAY too far.

screenshot of a text exchange about a neighbor being annoyed someone has their dog in a crate even though the dog is quiet
u/slapmybigtoe / Via reddit.com

13. I'm actually terrified of this neighbor who sent a dog owner in their building a threatening anonymous note.

note &quot;Something bad is going to happen to your dog if you don&#x27;t get it&#x27;s barking under control&quot;
u/cnotethegoat123 / Via reddit.com

14. This neighbor got their entirely unnecessary tomato sauce revenge.

tomato sauce smeared on a car door after someone parked in a visitor spot
u/yeahyeah65 / Via reddit.com

15. This neighbor was trying to prove something with this obnoxious fence.

a neighbor&#x27;s fence intruding on someone else&#x27;s yard
u/papi_pizza / Via reddit.com

16. This neighbor was just a massive creep.

a camera in a tree
u/Sufficient_Mouse7888 / Via reddit.com

17. This neighbor combined the last two by one-upping their neighbor's fence AND installing a camera.

a camera on someone&#x27;s fence
u/Magicisntreallyreal / Via reddit.com

18. I'm willing to bet "a lot of us" is just the one neighbor who's upset about a shed.

note saying neighbors don&#x27;t like the shed someone has put up in their yard
u/oddphallicreaction / Via reddit.com

19. Is your neighbor Robin Hood???

An arrow in someone&#x27;s wall
u/this-is-cursed / Via reddit.com

20. This neighbor needs to learn basic decency.

bags of garbage in a hallway
u/free-icecream / Via reddit.com

21. As does this neighbor.

dirty shoes in a hallway
u/gerlindee / Via reddit.com

22. This neighbor was certainly not in the Thanksgiving spirit.

A note attached to someone&#x27;s door during a small Friendsgiving
u/gravityandlove / Via reddit.com

The note reads: "I am not sure why you would feel it is appropriate to have a 15-person Thanksgiving in these apartments with the walls being as thin as they are. I am an attorney. I work early and late from home. I will not tolerate you having essentially a PARTY next door. I will not tolerate the noise. I have already informed police of your intention. If I hear you, I will call. We must all respect one another. —Thanks"

23. This neighbor is a genuine menace.

a bullet hole in someone&#x27;s ceiling
u/_AbacusMC_ / Via reddit.com

24. This person apparently thought no one was allowed to close their van doors in the morning.

note that says &quot;Stop slamming your van doors!&quot; and threatens filing a complaint
u/Icy_Deer7055 / Via reddit.com

25. This person uses their neighbor's lawn as a trash bin.

Food in someone&#x27;s yard
u/DramaLlama695 / Via reddit.com

26. This person sneakily drained their pool into their neighbor's yard.

&quot;Neighbor is draining their pool into our yard&quot; with a hose circled
u/RightEconomy7072 / Via reddit.com

27. This neighbor decided part of the street belonged to them despite not actually having any claim to it.

note saying cars parking on a public street will be towed because that&#x27;s where the person writing the note likes to park
u/estunum / Via reddit.com

28. This neighbor was just petty.

lights shining into bedroom windows with a note saying the neighbor does it because they think the AC is too loud
uu/spin182 / Via reddit.com

29. These neighbors are giving The Great Gatsby, and not in a good way.

&quot;My neighbor&#x27;s new light&quot; with a bright green light
u/Full_Metal_Machinist / Via reddit.com

30. And while bright lights can be annoying, spray painting over them is a new low.

a house light with black spray paint on it
u/D_K_8_8 / Via reddit.com

31. This neighbor apparently always blocks OP's driveway, so they put up a "do not block" sign — that the neighbor then tried to rip down.

A man ripping down a sign
u/Superb_Repair4353 / Via reddit.com

32. This neighbor needs to calm down.

arrow pointing to a car in the dark captioned &quot;my neighbor idling his loud POS mustang at 4:30am&quot;
u/VulpesVeritas / Via reddit.com

33. This neighbor is apparently unbothered by the massive amount of grass he leaves on the street after mowing.

&quot;The way my neighbor mows his lawn&quot; with grass all over the street
u/-----anja----- / Via reddit.com

34. This neighbor was a major a-hole.

a truck blocking a car in their spot
u/smhCallum / Via reddit.com

35. I am just scratching my head at this neighbor.

a pile of rocks at the end of someone&#x27;s driveway
u/Equal_Position7219 / Via reddit.com

36. This neighbor forgot other people lived in the building.

trash next to someone&#x27;s door
u/sweetandsourcoochie / Via reddit.com

37. This neighbor thought of no one but themselves.

neighbor blocking another car in
u/heymissspider / Via reddit.com

38. This neighbor was just wildly annoying.

&quot;How my new neighbor parks&quot; with car mostly on the street and sidewalk
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

39. And finally, this is actually someone who lives in the same dorm, not quite a neighbor, but I had to include it — because this person literally pepper sprayed their entire dorm.

message saying someone accidentally released pepper spray in dorm
u/E_Squared_ / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating