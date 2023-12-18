Skip To Content
We Want To Hear Your Roommate Horror Stories

Have you even lived if you haven't found a roommate on Facebook or Craigslist?

Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed Staff

If you're like me, you've lived with your fair share of strangers, acquaintances, and friend-of-a-friends. College roommates, sorority sisters, your mom's friend's daughter, someone you found off Facebook...the possibilities are endless.

someone saying, i&#x27;m your new roommate
CBS

I have lived with my mom's former sorority sister's daughter (hi Cat!), my acting classmate's childhood best friend (hi Chelsea!), a whole plethora of random people from Facebook including one who paid rent in cash and would leave at midnight and come back at 10am (hi, Diane/Diana, I'm still not sure), among others. 

While I have been remarkably lucky and made some of my best friends this way, I know others have not been as lucky. For example, my current roommate used to live with a girl who bred mice out of their dorm room for her friend's HAWK to come eat. Yeah, her friend had a literal hawk. And I know there are far worse stories out there.

person with a tampon in their nose while someone in the room says, oh my god your roommate&#x27;s a freak
Paramount Pictures

So let's hear them — what's your worst roommate horror story? Did you have a roommate who had a veritable zoo in their room and let their dozen animals roam free?

Universal Pictures

Did you have a super creepy roommate who ended up disappearing one day, only for you to find out they'd been arrested for trying to poison someone?

person saying, you&#x27;re under arrest
Paramount+

Did your college dormmate try to make meth inside your dorm room?

person making meth on breaking bad
AMC

Whatever your story is, we want to hear it. Let us know in the comments below — or via this anonymous form — and you could end up featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.