We Want To Hear Your Roommate Horror Stories

If you're like me, you've lived with your fair share of strangers, acquaintances, and friend-of-a-friends. College roommates, sorority sisters, your mom's friend's daughter, someone you found off Facebook...the possibilities are endless.
While I have been remarkably lucky and made some of my best friends this way, I know others have not been as lucky. For example, my current roommate used to live with a girl who bred mice out of their dorm room for her friend's HAWK to come eat. Yeah, her friend had a literal hawk. And I know there are far worse stories out there.
So let's hear them — what's your worst roommate horror story? Did you have a roommate who had a veritable zoo in their room and let their dozen animals roam free?
Did you have a super creepy roommate who ended up disappearing one day, only for you to find out they'd been arrested for trying to poison someone?
Did your college dormmate try to make meth inside your dorm room?