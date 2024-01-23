Skip To Content
Tell Us The Wild Story Of *That One Family Member*

If you don't immediately know who *that one family member* is, it might be you.

by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

You can't choose your family, and chances are, you've got at least one extended relative who is extremely strange — and we want to hear about them.

&quot;You&#x27;re a super weird guy.&quot;
Fox

What makes them strange? Is there a story about them that will live on in infamy in your family?

Screenshots from &quot;Shrinking&quot;
Apple TV

For example, my cousin once disappeared on a family vacation for an hour as a kid, and when we found them at the hotel, they said they had just been riding the elevator up and down and stopping at each floor to see if every floor looked the same. 

Or is their general behavior just bizarre — do you quote some of their most infamous comments? Do you do an impression for your immediate family?

Two women laughing
Netflix

Not that weird, but I have an uncle who says "there's a growing consensus" about something he wants to do when no one else has expressed interest in doing it, and it's oft-quoted in my family. 

Maybe they're *that one family member* because something absolutely wild became of them. Maybe they were exiled from a country, or they were a real-life Walter White, or they once streaked naked across the field during the Super Bowl.

&quot;Can you believe he did that?&quot;
CBS

Guess which one of the above was another uncle of mine.

Whatever the story is, let us know in the comments below — or via this anonymous form — and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.