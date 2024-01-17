What Is It Like To Have A Family Member Or Friend Be Lost To QAnon/The Far Right?

It's heartbreakingly common in today's day and age: Relatives and loved ones are getting lost to the far right or QAnon, or even just to conspiracy theories on Fox News or their Facebook timeline.
If this has happened to you, we want to hear your story. What was the person like before? When did you first notice they had changed? Did they start by refusing the COVID vaccine, or telling you about pedophilia rings at pizza shops?
Did you try to talk to them about it, and what was the result? Did they double down, or did they seem to listen to you? How has the rest of their personality changed as a result of this? What about your relationship?
What is your relationship like now? Maybe you cut them off completely, or they did the same to you. Maybe the two of you have decided not to discuss anything related to "politics," but then realized that definition was far wider for them than it was for you (like, maybe they started calling Xbox or Legos "woke"). Maybe you found common ground, or maybe it's a daily battle. Or maybe...maybe they changed their mind, and became the person you knew before.