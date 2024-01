What Is It Like To Have A Family Member Or Friend Be Lost To QAnon/The Far Right?

What is your relationship like now? Maybe you cut them off completely, or they did the same to you. Maybe the two of you have decided not to discuss anything related to "politics," but then realized that definition was far wider for them than it was for you (like, maybe they started calling Xbox or Legos "woke" ). Maybe you found common ground, or maybe it's a daily battle. Or maybe...maybe they changed their mind, and became the person you knew before.