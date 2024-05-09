Taylor Swift Has 250 Songs From Her Eleven Albums — And I Ranked Them All

Hi, I'm Hannah, and I am a MASSIVE Swiftie. I have been to every single one of her headlining tours, and I can pretty much name every single song she's ever written.
So now that we've had a little time for The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology to sit, I decided to undertake the gargantuan task of ranking them! I judged 250 songs in total* in ten different categories, to add up to scores out of 100.
Without further ado....here we go!
Actually, one last thing: Don't hate me too much for low ratings! If a song is rated 50% or 60%, it doesn't mean I don't like it — it's just the ratings I'm using for songs that aren't, IMO, absolutely life-changing, so I can have room to give varied scores to the songs ranked above it. It doesn't mean I think it's a 50% song in the grand scheme of the world of music.
250. Coming in last..."Closure" from Evermore: 16%
I'm sorry to my Evermore girlies, but I truly believe the worst Taylor song is on Evermore. There's something about this song that feels grating, like it was rewound and then played back on a tape. And the background beat kind of sounds like a kid banging on a bunch of pots and pans. I'll give it a higher emotion score for how biting it is, but that's about all I'll give this song, except maybe a bit for originality. This is the only Taylor Swift song I will actively skip every single time.
MUSIC: 0 LYRICS: 1 VERSES: 1 CHORUS: 0 BRIDGE: 4 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 1 DOES IT SLAP?: 0 OVERALL: 0
249. "Permanent Marker" from pre-Taylor Swift: 18%
I used to listen to a live version of this song that was SO much better than the produced version. I think it just feels overproduced to me, and it loses the emotion of the simple guitar lead-in of the live version, and the belting just made this song a lot better. There also isn't really a bridge.
MUSIC: 3 LYRICS: 2 VERSES: 3 CHORUS: 3 BRIDGE: 0 EMOTION: 2
ORIGINALITY: 0 PERFORMANCE: 1 DOES IT SLAP?: 2 OVERALL: 2
248. "Beautiful Eyes" from the Beautiful Eyes EP: 20%
This is a sweet song, but it's pretty simple and forgettable to me. Bonus points for having a bridge, though!
MUSIC: 2 LYRICS: 2 VERSES: 2 CHORUS: 2 BRIDGE: 4 EMOTION: 2
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 1 DOES IT SLAP?: 2 OVERALL: 2
247. "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats: 25%
246. "Christmas Tree Farm": 25%
245. "Mr. Perfectly Fine" from Fearless: 26%
244. "A Perfectly Good Heart" from Taylor Swift: 27%
I've never really liked this song, tbh. It's cool that it starts with the chorus, but I wouldn't say I like the chorus very much so that actually works against it. At least it has a bridge, which is too short IMO, though I like Taylor's voice in it.
MUSIC: 3 LYRICS: 3 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 1 BRIDGE: 6 EMOTION: 1
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 1 OVERALL: 3
243. "That's When" from Fearless: 30%
I wish Keith and Taylor had collaborated even earlier in her career because I feel like it would've been better with her debut style. The bridge is just okay, and overall, I don't love this one!
MUSIC: 4 LYRICS: 3 VERSES: 4 CHORUS: 2 BRIDGE: 5 EMOTION: 3
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 3
242. "Bye Bye Baby" from Fearless: 33%
I hate to say it, but I find most of the Fearless Vault songs a little underwhelming, and this one is probably my least favorite. The bridge is good, but not great.
MUSIC: 3 LYRICS: 3 VERSES: 3 CHORUS: 3 BRIDGE: 12 EMOTION: 3
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 1 OVERALL: 2
241. "End Game (ft. Ed Sheeran, Future)" from Reputation: 34%
240. "I Look In People's Windows" from The Tortured Poets Department: 36%
This is my least favorite TTPD song. First of all, it has no bridge. And then I just don't feel like the tune or lyrics are super strong! It just feels ever so slightly half-baked to me.
Wow, I'm sounding like a hater. The praise is coming, I promise! But we gotta get through these first. We're in the 200s, people!
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 4 BRIDGE: 0 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 1 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 5
239. "High Infidelity" from Midnights: 37%
The 3 a.m. tracks from Midnights are SO hit or miss to me. Some are better than every song on the main album, and some I just low-key don't really like. I don't want to say "dislike" because it's not that I actively dislike "High Infidelity"...I just don't necessarily have positive feelings towards it. Like, I just feel...neutral about it? I don't feel like it's super catchy or has incredible lyrics or anything. And then there's no bridge!
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 0 EMOTION: 3
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 4 OVERALL: 4
238. "Sweeter Than Fiction" from One Chance: 39%
237. "Only the Young" from Miss Americana: 41%
236. "Paris" from Midnights: 42%
I hate to say it because this song is catchy, but I am not much of a fan. It just feels a bit forgettable to me. I also can't stand the lyric, "Sit quiet by my side in the shade, and not the kind that's thrown, I mean the kind under where a tree has grown." I'm sorry!!!
MUSIC: 4 LYRICS: 2 VERSES: 3 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 10 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 3
235. "We Were Happy" from Fearless (Taylor's Version): 42%
I feel like the lyrics could be stronger. "When it was good, baby, it was good, baby" always frustrates me because I wish the second part rhymed with "baby" instead of repeating it. The rest of the chorus is cute, but overall, this song is a bit underwhelming to me!
MUSIC: 4 LYRICS: 3 VERSES: 4 CHORUS: 4 BRIDGE: 11 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 2 OVERALL: 4
234. "When Emma Falls In Love" from Speak Now: 42%
This song is sweet, but not my fave of the vault tracks, and I think the songs on Speak Now overall are much stronger. The bridge leaves something to be desired to me!
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 8 EMOTION: 3
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 2 OVERALL: 5
233. "Babe" from from Red: 42%
I know this song wasn't originally sung by Taylor, and she wrote it for someone else, and it shows. It doesn't feel like a Taylor song, or maybe it feels like it's something Taylor's moved past. Like it's from the Beautiful Eyes era. It's catchy, but otherwise, I'm not a huge fan. However, it has a great bridge with great vocals.
MUSIC: 3 LYRICS: 3 VERSES: 4 CHORUS: 3 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 2
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 5 OVERALL: 2
232. "ME! (ft. Brendon Urie)" from Lover: 42%
231. "Message in a Bottle" from Red: 42%
I can name any Taylor Swift song from the first few bars, and I know the words to all of her songs, but I must admit, I kind of forgot what this song sounded like until I put it on. That being said, it does kind of slap a little? I like the verses much better than the chorus, though. The bridge is decent, but nothing groundbreaking.
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 4 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 3 BRIDGE: 7 EMOTION: 2
ORIGINALI TY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 5
230. "Girl at Home" from Red: 43%
This song is fun and always gets overlooked — however, it does feel like it's from an earlier album, and the lyrics feel pretty simple. Still, it's catchy, and the bridge is fun!
MUSIC: 4 LYRICS: 3 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 11 EMOTION: 1
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 4
229. "Invisible" from Taylor Swift: 44%
This feels like the same message as "You Belong With Me," but not as catchy. I don't have anything against it; I just don't love it!
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 3 VERSES: 4 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 7 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 4 OVERALL: 5
228. "You Need To Calm Down" from Lover: 44%
227. "Run" from Red: 44%
I've never loved this chorus, but the song is pretty overall. I actually like Ed's verse a bit more, and the song is stronger when they sing together. However, there are better duets on Red, and the bridge is just okay!
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 4 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 1
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 5
226. "Mary's Song (Oh My My My)" from Taylor Swift: 44%
This song is sweet, but I've never loved it. The bridge feels like a new short verse, but I like the changed chorus afterward!
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 8 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 5
225. "It's Time To Go" from Evermore: 44%
This is a good closing track, but it doesn't have a bridge, and it's not super memorable to me!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 1 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 2 OVERALL: 6
224. "Don't You" from Fearless: 44%
I like the bridge, and this song is pretty, but it's not groundbreaking!
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 4 VERSES: 4 CHORUS: 4 BRIDGE: 13 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 2 OVERALL: 4
223. "So It Goes…" from Reputation: 45%
This is one of the more underwhelming Rep songs to me. I like the darkness of the beginning, but overall I feel like it doesn't live up to it in the actual song. And what is it with Rep and the repeated lines building in the bridge?
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 7 EMOTION: 2
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 4 OVERALL: 5
222. "Today Was A Fairytale" from Valentine's Day/Fearless (Taylor's Version): 46%
221. "I Forgot That You Existed" from Lover: 46%
This is a good opening to Lover, but it's not a song I end up coming back to on my own very often. It has a great sassiness, but the lyrics are a bit simple, and the bridge is just okay!
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 5 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 5
220. "Electric Touch (ft. Fall Out Boy)" from Speak Now: 47%
219. "To All Of The Girls You've Loved Before" from Lover: 47%
This is a cute song, but I don't think it's as strong as some of the other Lover songs, personally!
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 4
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 1 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 4
218. "Long Story Short" from Evermore: 47%
This song is a fun listen, but it doesn't stand out to me! I want it to be more intense and catchy. And it just doesn't really emotionally touch me. Also, it doesn't really have a bridge, though I do like the third verse.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 4 EMOTION: 2
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 6
217. "Crazier" from Hannah Montana: The Movie: 47%
216. "Question…?" from Midnights: 48%
This song is catchy, but I've never liked the bridge. "I don't remember who I was before you painted all my nights a color I've searched for since" is a great line, but it's definitely a theme that's repeated in other songs, and overall I don't feel like the lyrics are super strong.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 5 EMOTION: 4
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 5
215. "The Very First Night" from Red: 49%
This song is fun, and I love the lead-in to the chorus, but the bridge isn't super memorable, and that's kind of how I feel about the song as a whole. It's an enjoyable listen, though!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 3
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 6
214. "Foolish One" from Speak Now: 50%
This song starts really strong, but I feel like it doesn't quite live up to its potential!
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 11 EMOTION: 4
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 5 OVERALL: 5
213. "The Alchemy" from The Tortured Poets Department: 50%
This song is definitely catchy, but I don't know —the lyrics are a tiny bit cringe to me! All the wordplay on football...I don't know...it isn't my fave. I was actually a little underwhelmed with the level of passion in the happier songs on this album. They don't have that same giddy, happy feeling as the ones on Lover, for example.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 8 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 6
212. "It's Nice To Have A Friend" from Lover: 50%
211. "Come Back…Be Here" from Red: 50%
I liked this song more than I remembered, but it's not super memorable, and the bridge isn't anything super special. However, it does slap a little.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 3
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 6
210. Superstar from Fearless: 51%
This song feels pretty simple in its lyrics, but I actually really like the melody and I feel like I kind of forgot about this song. It also has a decent bridge!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 2
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 5
209. "This Love" from 1989: 51%
This is a nice song, but I never pick it out to listen to. The bridge is just okay, but I like Taylor's voice in it!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 10 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 6
208. "You Are In Love" from 1989 (Taylor's Version): 52%
I always mix this song up with "This Love." It's sweet, but not one of my fave. I think there's not enough variation in the choruses for me, and it feels a little like sing-talking — though the chorus is good.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 10 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 6
207. "Timeless" from Speak Now: 52%
I love whenever Taylor dips into vintage imagery, but I feel like this is the weakest song to do that. It's still good, but not my fave!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 8 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 5
206. "Sad Beautiful Tragic" from Red: 52%
This song is a little too slow for me. It's sad, but there doesn't seem to be a ton of variation within the song, and thus, it all kind of blends together. However, I like the bridge, especially the emotion in "Would you just try to LISTEN?"
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 15 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 1 OVERALL: 5
205. "Snow on the Beach (ft. Lana Del Rey)" from Midnights: 53%
I just don't love the lyrics of this song, especially in the chorus! The bridge is definitely the best part.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 13 EMOTION: 3
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 2 OVERALL: 5
204. "Begin Again" from Red: 53%
203. "You All Over Me (ft. Maren Morris)" from Fearless: 53%
The lyrics are really strong in this song. (I've always thought that Taylor updates some of her vault tracks because some of their lyrics feel more modern.) I also feel like the lyrics here are a nod to "Clean" and the coin metaphor in "Tied Together With A Smile." But it's not as good as those songs to me, and it doesn't really slap — this is also another case where the "bridge" is just another version of the chorus, though I like it here, especially the "I watched a part of myself die" line.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 4
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 6
202. "London Boy" from Lover: 54%
This song is cute, and I love the little intro, but there's just stronger songs to me! The lyrics are just pretty simple.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 4 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 8 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 6
201. "Welcome to New York" from 1989: 54%
200. "Snow on the Beach (ft. More Lana Del Rey)" from Midnights: 54%
199. "Cowboy Like Me" from Evermore: 54%
It's not that I think the lyrics are bad by ANY measure, but I feel like compared to the other Evermore songs, which are stellar, these lyrics aren't as strong. But I love the bridge!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 3
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 5
198. "ThanK you aIMee" from The Tortured Poets Department: 55%
197. "Stay Stay Stay" from Red: 55%
This song is also really cute and fun, and it reminds me of Taylor and Travis even though it was written wayyy before them. It gets a higher emotion score because it's just so giddy. I also like the bridge. But it does feel pretty simple!
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 4 VERSES: 4 CHORUS: 4 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 5
196. "...Ready for It?" from Reputation: 55%
195. "So High School" from The Tortured Poets Department: 56%
194. "Imgonnagetyouback" from The Tortured Poets Department: 56%
I hate to say it, but I agree with Pitchfork that this reminds me of the Olivia Rodrigo song. I realize "getting someone back" is a common topic, but it's the wordplay of "get him back" vs. "get back at him" and the quick back-and-forth that feels similar. So, it gets low originality points (though this may have been written before Olivia's song came out!), and it's hard not to compare it to the Olivia song, which I do think is more fun. Still, this is a decent song, but on such a long album, it does fade a bit to the back for me. But I like the bridge and the pre-chorus a lot!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 13 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 0 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 6
193. "Anti-Hero (ft. Jack Antonoff)" from Midnights: 56%
192. "All You Had to do Was Stay" from 1989: 56%
I hate when people say all Taylor's songs sound the same (she has like 250 songs, and there's SO much variation), but "All You Had to Do Was Stay," "I Wish You Would," and "How You Get the Girl" all sound a bit similar to me, tbh. This one doesn't have much of a bridge, and though it's definitely a banger, it's not very memorable to me, and I don't feel like the lyrics are super strong.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 6 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 7
191. "I Wish You Would" from 1989: 56%
The chorus is maybe a bit better than "All You Had to Do Was Stay," but I feel similarly about it otherwise!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 5 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 7
190. "Ours" from Speak Now: 56%
189. "Look What You Made Me Do" from Reputation: 57%
188. "Gorgeous" from Reputation: 57%
This is Rep's version of a cute, giddy song, which means it doesn't totally feel like it fits on this album. Still, it's a fun song that encapsulates early attraction very well. The lyrics are pretty simple, but they're catchy. I don't love the sing-talking style of the bridge though, but it gets bonus points for the cats mention!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 10 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 6
187. "I Hate It Here" from The Tortured Poets Department: 57%
This is one of Taylor's most relatable songs to me, but I wish it was stronger in its music and some of its lyrics, though I love the concept. I know she's getting a lot of flack for the 1850s line, but I like the idea that follows about how nostalgia is a liar. Still, I feel like this song didn't reach its full potential. I do like the bridge!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 6
186. "Glitch" from Midnights: 57%
This song is fun and sexy, but I don't usually seek it out to listen to, and I'm a bit underwhelmed by the bridge!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 6
185. "Stay Beautiful" from Taylor Swift: 57%
This song is just pleasant! I don't really know how else to describe it, lol. It's just a sweet little song, but I feel like the bridge could be stronger!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 12 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 6
184. "I Think He Knows" from Lover: 57%
This song is fun, but I've just never loved it! There are parts I really like — like the bridge and the line, "he's so obsessed with me and boy, I understand, boy, I understand" — but I always forget about it overall.
MUSIC: 5 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 5 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 5
183. "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)" from The Tortured Poets Department: 57%
I really wanted this song to slap more — I think I wanted the tone to be more upbeat and optimistic and hopeful and kind of lean into the delusion more. I like the ending, and some of the lyrics, but this one becomes a bit forgettable to me, especially in the bridge.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 8 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 6
182. "The Bolter" from The Tortured Poets Department: 58%
I kinda feel like this is a knockoff of "Getaway Car" in the lyrics and themes (I mean, it even mentions a town car speeding away), and thats some tough competition. I still like this song a lot, but it's not super memorable.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 5 OVERALL: 6
181. "Superman" from Speak Now: 58%
I actually really like this song compared to some of the other bonus songs, but it doesn't stand out compared to the rest of the original album. I do like the bridge!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 4 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 17 EMOTION: 3
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 6
180. "Clara Bow" from The Tortured Poets Department: 58%
"All your life you'd be picked like a bow" is a great line that shows the double-edged sword of fame, which Taylor overall portrays super well on TTPD. This song feels like a sequel to "Nothing New," with a tiny bit of "The Lucky One" — Taylor definitely is concerned with how ephemeral fame is, even though she's truly stood the test of time — but the fear definitely makes sense in the context of how we treat famous women as they get older. Anyway, this is a strong song, and I like the themes, but musically, it's not the most memorable to me. I still love it, but there are stronger songs!
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 10 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 3 OVERALL: 6
179. "Shake it Off" from 1989: 58%
178. "How You Get The Girl" from 1989: 58%
Like I mentioned in "All You Had To Do Was Stay," and "I Wish You Would," this one just doesn't stand out and sounds like a lot of other 1989 songs to me (though I think it slaps slightly more). And it doesn't really have much of a bridge.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 4 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 9 OVERALL: 7
177. "I Bet You Think About Me" from Red: 58%
176. "Say Don't Go" from 1989: 59%
This song has a really strong opening, and I like the lead-in to the chorus...but I don't love the chorus itself (especially the beginning of it). "I SAY I LOVE YOU" from the bridge goes hard, though.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 10 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 7
175. "Dear Reader" from Midnights: 59%
There's not much to this chorus, though I like the lyrics! And the bridge is decent, but the rest of the song doesn't really slap.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 1 OVERALL: 6
174. "Gold Rush" from Evermore: 59%
This is a good song, but...there's really no bridge, and it feels like it needs one! I like the intro and outro, though!
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 0 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 8
173. "Teardrops on my Guitar" from Taylor Swift: 59%
172. "Tim McGraw" from Taylor Swift: 59%
171. "Slut!" from 1989: 60%
This song has a unique sound, and I like Taylor's voice and imagery in it. My main gripe is that I wish this song went a bit harder and had more bite to it, especially considering it's about the media's perception of her—and those songs are usually really strong.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 8 EMOTION: 4
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 4 OVERALL: 7
170. "Sweet Nothing" from Midnights: 60%
This song is very sweet and vulnerable, but it just doesn't slap or devastate me!
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 1 OVERALL: 6
169. "The Lakes" from Folklore: 60%
This song has beautiful lyrics, word choice, and imagery, but sometimes it almost feels like...too much? Because then when a more modern or casual word (like "cellphone" and "tweet") appears, it sort of breaks the illusion. It's a pretty song, though, and I like the chorus!
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 10 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 10 EMOTION: 4
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 1 OVERALL: 6
168. "Coney Island (ft. The National)" from Evermore: 60%
I like Taylor's lower voice in this song, but I still think The National comes in a little too deep in comparison. The bridge is decent, but not incredible, and I feel like this song isn't super catchy.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 12 EMOTION: 4
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 4 OVERALL: 7
167. "Dancing With Our Hands Tied" from Reputation: 60%
This song has a good beat, and it's a strong song, but it's just not my fave! I wish it was all more like the bridge.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 12 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 6
166. "If This Was a Movie" from...Speak Now/Fearless (Pre-Taylor's Version, it was included in Speak Now, but in Taylor's Version, it was included in Fearless): 61%
This song is just fine until the bridge, which is stellar, especially at the start of it. Still, the song overall isn't anything super special to me!
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 5 BRIDGE: 17 EMOTION: 4
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 6
165. "Hey Stephen" from Fearless: 61%
This is a sweet song and it gets points for originality, but it doesn't really feel like a Taylor Swift song. I do really like the bridge, though.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 4
ORIGINALITY: 5 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 5 OVERALL: 6
164. "Come in with the Rain" from Fearless: 61%
This one is a little forgettable. But I think Taylor's voice is really strong in this song, and I like the bridge!
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 13 EMOTION: 4
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 5 OVERALL: 6
163. "Suburban Legends" from 1989: 62%
I like the lyrics (especially "You kiss me in a way that's gonna screw me up forever") and the high school imagery. I also like the bridge, though it's really more of an outro. Overall, though, I don't know! I forget about this one!
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 12 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 6
162. "Peter" from The Tortured Poets Department: 62%
I love the Peter Pan imagery (it's also a great callback to "Peter losing Wendy" from "Cardigan.") I think I wanted a bit more from the chorus, though, since it's pretty repetitive, and it doesn't really slap.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 2 OVERALL: 6
161. "King of my Heart" from Reputation: 62%
This song has a fun bridge, and overall it's fun, but it pales a bit in comparison to Rep's other love songs — it doesn't feel quite giddy, sexy, or vulnerable enough to rival them.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 4 BRIDGE: 12 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 6
160. "Karma (ft. Ice Spice)" from Midnights: 62%
159. "Robin" from The Tortured Poets Department: 62%
I like the themes about protecting innocence and I think it's a super pretty song, but definitely not the most memorable from TTPD!
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 12 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 2 OVERALL: 7
158. "Midnight Rain" from Midnights: 62%
I didn't love this song at first — I didn't like the synthy low voice in the beginning and at the end of the choruses, and I still don't, but the rest of the song kind of slaps...except it doesn't really have a bridge? The outro kind of feels like a bridge, but it comes too late and is a bit underwhelming. But I've definitely come around to this song now and it's a fun listen!
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 3 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 7
157. "Speak Now" from Speak Now: 62%
As far as titular tracks, this one feels slightly lacking for me. I love the imagery of crashing a wedding (and I'm glad we finally got to see that imagery in the "I Bet You Think About Me" video, but the tune feels a bit forgettable. However, especially in the re-recording, I feel like Taylor's voice is really strong, and I like the bridge.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 7
156. "Bigger Than The Whole Sky" from Midnights: 62%
This is one of those Taylor songs that is too sad to listen to. It's a beautiful song, but it obviously doesn't slap, and I wish there was more to the bridge because it's essentially just the chorus. It's still a beautiful, meaningful song, though!
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 6 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 0 OVERALL: 8
155. "Invisible String" from Folklore: 62%
This song is sweet, and I love the concept of it (though it's obviously sad now). But it pales a bit in comparison to the other Folklore songs to me? Like it's obviously a great song, but I don't find myself reaching for it. It's got really strong lyrics, but kinda a meh bridge.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 10 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 4 OVERALL: 7
154. "The Best Day" from Fearless: 62%
153. "Tied Together With a Smile" from Taylor Swift: 62%
As a teenager, this was also always a personal fave of mind, so I have an unreasonable attachment to it. I still think it's a sweet song, but "Forever Winter" is a stronger song with a similar message. The lyrics feel pretty simple, but the second verse is strangely MUCH stronger — "I guess it's true that love is all you wanted, because you're giving it away like it's extra change, hoping it will end up in his pocket, but it leaves you out like a penny in the rain, oh 'cause it's not his price to pay" — life-changing. I also think the chorus is powerful musically and I still love to belt it. There isn't really a bridge — just a lower-intensity version of the chorus — which sort of works for me here, but I would've preferred a real bridge.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 8 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 7
152. "The Outside" from Taylor Swift: 63%
This is such an underrated debut song. It's got a great momentum and smoothness to it, and it feels kind of similar to the message of "I Look in People's Windows," but...better. The bridge is just a version of the chorus, but I like how it's changed, so I won't fault it too much (though I won't rate it too high either).
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 8
151. "Tis the Damn Season" from Evermore: 63%
I like this song, and it definitely hits when I'm in a certain mood, but I don't usually seek it out!
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 12 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 5 OVERALL: 7
150. "Bad Blood" from 1989: 63%
Something feels like it's lacking from this song — the version with Kendrick is just much better to me. I think, similarly to "Out of the Woods," the chorus feels pretty repetitive, and as far as biting songs about former friends, this doesn't feel like it's as strong as it could be. I do like the lead-in to the choruses.
MUSIC: 6 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 9 OVERALL: 6
149. "Better Man" from Red: 63%
I actually liked this song a lot more than I remembered. I kind of want it to be a little more damning in its lyrics, though, because Taylor does that so well. Still, it's catchy, and it has a bitterness and sadness to it that earns it high points on emotion. I also like the bridge, but I wish it was longer.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 13 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 6
148. "The Moment I Knew" from Red: 63%
147. "A Place In This World" from Taylor Swift: 63%
This was one of my absolute favorites from her debut album when I was younger. While I may be biased because of my personal feelings for this song (and the nostalgia factor, obviously), listening to it now, it still holds up. It's not ground-breaking, but it gives me this sort of free feeling I can't quite describe. The bridge is definitely too short for me, but I like it. It also feels unique in comparison to some of the other debut songs.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 8 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 7
146. "22" from Red: 63%
145. "Karma" from Midnights: 63%
144. "I Almost Do" from Red: 63%
This is a pretty song, but it's not the strongest on Red, and it fades into the background a bit. I like the bridge and the choruses a lot though!
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 15 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 7
143. "Labyrinth" from Midnights: 63%
First off, let me say that I cannot WAIT for the Percabeth edits we're going to get to this song in Season 4, if Percy Jackson makes it that far. Anyway, this is a really beautiful song, and I personally think it's underrated. The lyrics are devastating, but a little on the simpler side, so I didn't rate them super high. And...unfortunately, there is no bridge, and I feel like there should be one!
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 0 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 9
142. "Out of the Woods" from 1989: 64%
141. "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" from Red: 64%
140. "Right Where You Left Me" from Evermore: 64%
This feels like a song that should be on Red, but I still love it. I love the bit of twang at the beginning, and I think the bridge is strong. But it's not the most memorable to me!
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 15 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 6
139. "The Man" from Lover: 64%
138. "Vigilante Shit" from Midnights: 65%
137. "Cassandra" from The Tortured Poets Department: 65%
Only Taylor Swift could make "I told you so" into such a beautiful song. I like this song a lot — and the bridge — but it's def not my fave TTPD song.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 5 OVERALL: 7
136. "Mean" from Speak Now: 65%
135. "I Heart ?" from the Beautiful Eyes EP: 65%
I don't care how many albums Taylor comes out with, I will always write "I Heart ?" on the back of my hand for every single concert. Honestly, this one still kind of slaps. It has an urgency and heart to it that I love, and the bridge is solid.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 4 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 7
134. "Untouchable" from Fearless: 65%
This song is a cover, so I feel like I had to give it a zero in lyrics, since Taylor didn't write them at all. HOWEVER, this song is SO DIFFERENT from the original that it gets high originality marks. I love Taylor's version of this song, and it's my go-to song whenever I need something quiet or sad, especially when I'm writing. I also love it when Taylor's voice is a little lower like this, which felt especially cool in her younger era when it was rare. I also think it's really unique, but it still feels like it fits into the album. It doesn't have much of a bridge, but it works here, so I'm not marking it too low (besides, that wasn't Taylor's choice). I don't know how much it slaps, though!
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 0 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 6 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 5 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 4 OVERALL: 9
133. "The Lucky One" from Red: 65%
I've always had a soft spot for this song, and I really like Taylor's voice in it. The bridge is more of a third verse than a bridge, but I love the reversal in the story. I also just really love the second verse.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 8 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 7
132. "Starlight" from Red: 66%
This song feels like the younger sister to "The Last Great American Dynasty." I like the imagery a lot, and it's a fun song, but the bridge is a little underwhelming. Like, I like it, but it's so short!
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 11 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 8
131. "Cardigan" from Folklore: 66%
130. "The 1" from Folklore: 66%
This song has a great start and an overall pretty tune, and it's a great intro to Taylor's new era. But there isn't much of a bridge!
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 6 EMOTION: 3
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 8
129. "Dorothea" from Evermore: 66%
I like this song a lot, and it's definitely one I actively play from time to time — I just wish there was a bridge because then it'd be ranked much higher!
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 0 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 9
128. "Fresh Out The Slammer" from The Tortured Poets Department: 66%
I loved the Western sound at the beginning of this and I wish it continued even more. I also wish the whole bridge was a little more like the middle lines because the rest of the bridge is a bit underwhelming to me!
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 8 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 8
127. "Mine" from Speak Now: 67%
126. "Everything Has Changed (ft. Ed Sheeran)" from Red: 67%
125. "How Did It End?" from The Tortured Poets Department: 68%
This is a super sad, beautiful song that honestly is a bit hard to listen to because of the emotion (but it gets high performance points for the pain in Taylor's voice). I really like the bridge of this song.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 1 OVERALL: 7
124. "Change" from Fearless: 68%
123. "Daylight" from Lover: 68%
I love parts of this song, like the Red reference, and "I've stormed out of every room in this town," and I think it's pretty overall, but looking at each of the elements, I don't feel like I want to rate them super high. Still a great song!
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 8
122. "Peace" from Folklore: 68%
This is a really sweet, intimate song with great lyrics, but for some reason, it isn't quite as memorable as I feel like it should be. Maybe I feel like the background music is a little minimalistic. It's also kind of hard to tell what the bridge is — I'm going to count the end of the second verse, even though it comes before the second chorus since there are only two choruses. But I'm marking it down for not being clear.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 11 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 5 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 0 OVERALL: 8
121. "The Story of Us" from Speak Now: 68%
120. "Carolina" from Where The Crawdads Sing: 68%
This is a great haunting song. It doesn't quite feel like a Taylor Swift song, but that certainly makes it feel original. It doesn't really slap, but I love its tone and Taylor's voice in it. It doesn't have much of a bridge, though!
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 2 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 5 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 5 OVERALL: 9
119. "Nothing New (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)" from Red: 69%
118. "Last Kiss" from Speak Now: 69%
This song is beautifully sad — almost too sad to listen to. The lyrics are devastating, but it does not slap — except maybe for the bridge, which is great.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 17 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 1 OVERALL: 7
117. "Treacherous" from Red: 69%
I think the lyrics are super strong in this song, and I love the bridge. But this song is still a bit forgettable to me!
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 6 BRIDGE:17 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 5 OVERALL: 7
116. "Castles Crumbling (ft. Hayley Williams)" from Speak Now: 70%
115. "Hits Different" from Midnights: 70%
I feel like it's risky to use slang in a song or a song title, but this one works for me. I also feel like Taylor repeats a lot of old imagery and themes from past songs, but in a new way, so I like it. And I love the bridge — I mean, "argumentative and a bit of a dream girl" is just a banger line.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 17 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 7
114. "The Last Time (ft. Gary Lightbody)" from Red: 70%
113. "Better than Revenge" from Speak Now: 71%
This is a great angsty song that feels like such a time capsule of being young and angry — and yes, sometimes problematic and unforgiving. It slaps 100%, though obviously, the themes aren't great looking back today.
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 11 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 8
112. Bejeweled from Midnights: 71%
111. "Mad Woman" from Folklore: 72%
The melody of this song has a great dark undercurrent to it, and the lyrics actually have a very strong discussion of female anger and how it's mistaken for hysteria. Also, the bridge goes hard.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 15 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 7
110. "The Other Side of the Door" from Taylor Swift: 72%
The bridge and the outro are both excellent, and I definitely think this song shouldn't just have been a bonus song on Fearless. It's a bop.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 18 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 7
109. "Breathe (ft. Colbie Caillat)" from Fearless: 72%
Like "Hey Stephen," this doesn't really feel like a Taylor Swift song, but this time, it works for me. I know "People are people and sometimes we change our minds" is a simple line, but for some reason, it has always been so impactful to me. But the bridge is where this song really shines.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 18 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 5 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 5 OVERALL: 7
108. "Paper Rings" from Lover: 72%
This is a great, giddy, happy song that's fun to sing, and I like the bridge a lot!
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 7
107. "Now That We Don't Talk" from 1989: 72%
I wish the bridge was stronger! However, I absolutely love the chorus of this song, and it's wildly catchy!
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 8
106. "I'm Only Me When I'm With You" from Taylor Swift: 72%
105. "Tolerate It" from Evermore: 73%
I have to admit, I think I went to the bathroom during this song in the concert. It honestly makes me too sad. So...definitely a 10 on emotion, lol. It's a beautiful, devastating song, and I like the lyrics a lot, but the sound of the verses could use more variation IMO.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 10 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 1 OVERALL: 8
104. "Ronan" from Red: 73%
103. "But Daddy I Love Him" from The Tortured Poets Department: 74%
I have so many mixed feelings about this song, but I can't deny it slaps. As a certified Matty Healer hater, I don't love the defiance of this song, but I do think this song is more about people having impossible standards for her than being about defending Matty himself (she clearly criticizes him on other parts of the album). I think it's a much stronger song if you divorce it from its context. Without the context, it's a fun, defiant anthem, so it's getting pretty high scores for me on everything, even though it's a slightly uncomfortable listen to me.
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 9 OVERALL: 7
102. "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" from Reputation: 74%
I love the sassiness of this song. It embraces the villain vibes of the album but is also biting and puts the blame where it belongs, which makes it feel more authentic. The bridge is also super fun.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 15 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 2 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 8
101. "Dress" from Reputation: 74%
I feel like this was Taylor's first truly sexy song to be released, and I remember being shocked (in a good way) when I heard it. The breathiness of it is perfect, and I love the chorus, though a lot of the lyrics feel fairly standard (I've never loved "I don't want you like a best friend.") I also like the bridge, and you gotta love the Bleachella reference.
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 15 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 7
100. "Wonderland" from 1989: 74%
Maybe I'm biased because I love Alice in Wonderland, but I've always loved this song. I just think it's enjoyable, and I love the variation of the verses, the lead-in to the chorus, and the chorus. I just feel like this song has a lot going for it and is underappreciated!
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 15 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 7
99. "I Can See You" from Speak Now: 74%
98. "Red" from Red: 74%
97. "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" from The Tortured Poets Department: 74%
This song is wildly catchy, and as I've previously stated, I love songs that are kind of depressing with an upbeat tune, which just matches the themes of this song perfectly. I take slight issue with the line "I'm so depressed I act like it's my birthday" because I think it's kind of random, and I also think birthdays have a history of being sad in Taylor Swift lyrics, but that's me being nit-picky (and I'm not ranking the chorus too low because I LOVE the pre-chorus). I love the back-and-forth of fun, light references, and devastating moments like HE SAID HE'D LOVE ME ALL MY LIFE. But...there's no real bridge! And I want one!
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 0 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 5 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 9
96. "Mastermind" from Midnights: 74%
I know this is a lot of people's fave Midnights songs, and I don't totallyyy get why. Overall, it's a really good song but not super memorable to me — until the bridge. I love the bridge.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 18 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 8
95. "The Way I Loved You" from Fearless: 74%
I love the intro beat of this song, and it has a super strong bridge, too. I also love how the beat comes back during the ensuing chorus. It's a super catchy song on an album of catchy songs, so it can, unfortunately, sometimes get lost amongst the others.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 18 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 9 OVERALL: 7
94. "Guilty as Sin?" from The Tortured Poets Department: 75%
I really love the beat and vocals of this song. But I want even more to the bridge, though I love the line "they're gonna crucify me anyways" and the emotion behind it!
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 10 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 9
93. "Mirrorball" from Folklore: 76%
I like the main metaphor of this song a lot (and all the smaller metaphors within), and I like how it sounds like a much happier song than it is — it's actually pretty devastating. It's a great song, but def not my favorite on Folklore, though I like the bridge!
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 15 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 8
92. "Cold as You" from Taylor Swift: 76%
There's nothing Taylor does better than a track that utterly decimates someone's entire existence, and I think this might be the first one. I think I forgot how much this one slaps, and "You come away with a great little story of a mess of a dreamer with the nerve to adore you" is also just a stellar line and I think this song has some of the best lyrics of her debut album. Also, the bridge slaps. Honestly, I didn't expect to rate this one so high compared to the others on debut, but it's honestly one of the stronger songs listening back.
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 7
91. "White Horse" from Fearless: 76%
90. "Style" from 1989: 76%
89. "I Knew You Were Trouble" from Red: 76%
88. "You're Not Sorry" from Fearless: 76%
Taylor really went hard with the "screw you" songs on this album, and they're all stellar. This bridge is short but sweet, and I love the angst of this song.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 9 OVERALL: 8
87. "New Romantics" from 1989: 76%
86. "The Last Great American Dynasty" from Folklore: 76%
It's strange, because most of the "story" of Folklore is about the love triangle, but story-wise, I think this story's a lot more fun. Taylor's such an incredible storyteller, and it's so fun to hear her tell this story of another defiant, judged, mischievous woman. It also has all the great vintage vibes, and the bridge is excellent. And "she had a marvelous time ruining everything" is just a great line.
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 5
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 8
85. "Bad Blood (ft. Kendrick Lamar)" from 1989: 76%
84. "You're Losing Me" from Midnights: 77%
This song is so devastating, and it gets a rare 20 for the bridge, especially because of the second half. The begging is just heartbreaking, but still manages to slap. I mean, "I wouldn't marry me either, a pathological people pleaser"???
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 20 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 5 OVERALL: 7
83. "Our Song" from Taylor Swift: 77%
82. "I Did Something Bad" from Reputation: 78%
Embracing this "bad girl" persona was one of the smartest PR moves Taylor ever made, and then she used it to make incredible music??? I like the lyrics of the bridge, but overall feel like it could be a bit stronger. Still, this song is so fun and dark and vibey.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 8
81. "Evermore (ft. Bon Iver)" from Evermore: 78%
I think this is a super underrated beautiful song — my only issue really (besides it not really slapping) is the bridge. I like the bridge a lot, but I wish there was more Taylor, because I don't love Bon's voice in the bridge, though I like the tune and the lyrics.
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 10 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 2 OVERALL: 9
80. "Exile (ft. Bon Iver)" from Folklore: 78%
This song definitely grew on me — I wasn't sure about Bon Iver and Taylor together at first, and now I don't know what I was thinking, because they're perfect together. This is a really beautiful duet. I feel like the lyrics could maybe be a bit stronger? But the bridge is great.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 2 OVERALL: 8
79. "I'd Lie" from pre-Taylor Swift: 78%
I'm not even joking when I say this is the best song from her debut album AND IT'S NOT EVEN ON THE ALBUM. IT'S NOT RELEASED ANYWHERE. Which is why I can't wait for Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version). It's just so damn catchy, and real Swifties know every single word. It has a short bridge, but I love the version of the chorus that follows. The grip "SO I PUT ON MY MAKEUP AND PRAY FOR A MIRACLE" had on me...
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 9
78. "Happiness" from Evermore: 78%
I also think this song is very underrated. It's just a great slow build of a song with strong lyrics, and I love the maturity mixed with moments of bitterness and hope that see-saw.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 10 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 1 OVERALL: 9
77. "Love Story" from Fearless: 78%
76. "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" from The Tortured Poets Department: 78%
I love the concept of this song, and the chorus is fun (even though it's obviously super sad). I just don't love the bridge. HOWEVER, I love the outro that accompanies the bridge (starting with "just say when....").
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 9 OVERALL: 9
75. "Should've Said No" from Taylor Swift: 78%
I've always associated this one with "Picture to Burn," because they feel similar in terms of emotion and sound, but personally, I always loved "Picture to Burn" better. It's still a great angsty song, though. I also love the "DO. YOU. HONESTLY. EXPECT. ME. TO. BELIEVE." part of the second verse. Also, the bridge is super strong, albeit short.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 5 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 1 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 10
74. "Picture to Burn" from Taylor Swift: 78%
73. "False God" from Lover: 78%
Another underappreciated Lover song! I've always found this one super unique when it comes to the instruments, and it has the same sexiness as "Don't Blame Me." But...where is the bridge?
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 0 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 5 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 10
72. "Ivy" from Evermore: 79%
I love this song and its lyrics, and the bridge is super strong, but I feel like I forget about it a lot!
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 10 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 17 EMOTION: 6
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 8
71. "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from Fifty Shades Darker: 79%
70. "Eyes Open" from The Hunger Games: 79%
I know I'm going to get backlash for ranking songs from The Hunger Games so high, but I beg you, take another listen. The two songs are INCREDIBLE. Like, they asked Taylor to come do some soundtrack songs, and she set the piano on fire. She pulled a Phil Collins in Tarzan. She didn't even need to go as hard as she did. "Eyes Open" is the weaker of the two songs, but it's still a great song. It perfectly fits the movie while also being in Taylor's style — and have you ever tried to sing this song? It's basically impossible. But I always want to! This song also reminds me of an updated "Change," but feels like it could fit in during the Speak Now era of storybooks and fighting dragons. The second verse goes so hard — I definitely try to belt "SO TURN AROUND!" And then the bridge???
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 9 OVERALL: 8
69. "Jump Then Fall" from Fearless: 79%
This is another song that radiates pure joy to me. It's just so catchy and fun to sing — I especially love the way the phrases sort of interrupt each other in the second verse: "I love each freckle on your face — OH! I've never been so wrapped up — honey I like the way you're everything I ever wanted." And the bridge is great to belt.
MUSIC: 7 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 18 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 8
68. "Never Grow Up" from Speak Now: 79%
This is such an underrated Taylor song (can you tell now I'm a Speak Now girlie?). There are multiple Taylor Swift songs about losing the shiny newness of youth in the public eye. Still, I feel like we never get this message of speaking to your younger self and wishing you could have that youth back — not because of society, but because of how beautiful it was to be a kid and how difficult it is to realize that time is over. I guess "The Best Day" is about similar themes, but this one goes a bit harder because it has more of an edge and bitterness to it while also staying sweet. Also, "I just realized everything I have is someday gonna be gone" might be one of the most devastating lines Taylor has ever written.
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 15 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 5 OVERALL: 9
67. "loml" from The Tortured Poets Department: 79%
This is definitely one of the most devastating songs Taylor's ever written. I literally cannot even bear to listen to it. It's an incredible song musically, lyrically, in the bridge etc...but definitely not an easy listen.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 17 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 1 OVERALL: 9
66. "Willow" from Evermore: 79%
65. "Back to December" from Speak Now: 80%
64. "Wildest Dreams" from 1989: 80%
63. "Tell Me Why" from Fearless: 80%
God, I forgot how hard this song slaps. It's the ultimate angry belting song. Yes, the lyrics are simple, but they're effective.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 9
62. "Holy Ground" from Red: 80%
I love this song so much. I like that the verses have this urgency to them, but it slows down for the chorus — it feels like a reversal of what songs usually are.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 9
61. "Delicate" from Reputation: 80%
60. "Long Live" from Speak Now: 80%
I'm so glad she added this to the tour, because I remember seeing it live during the Speak Now tour, and it just felt like such a magical thing to share with the whole band. It's such a great song about underdogs and friendship and accomplishment, and it always just makes my heart swell. Like "The Story of Us," the metaphor feels young, but here it feels like it's in a good way — like it's telling us that the feeling you're supposed to get from this song is like finishing a great children's book or watching the part of the movie where the heroes defeat the dragon.
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 8
59. "Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince" from Lover: 80%
58. "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus" from The Tortured Poets Department: 81%
This song is really beautiful and devastating, but I wish the bridge was longer. I really love the lyrics, but it's also one of those songs I don't seek out because it's so sad.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 4 OVERALL: 9
57. "Forever Winter" from Red: 81%
This song will always devastate me. Taylor has a few songs that are so genuinely sad that I don't like to listen to them. It feels like this one should fall in that category, except it's kind of a banger. This one is fun to belt out, and the love and desperation that shine through give this song a little more energy and oommph.
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 9
56. "The Albatross" from The Tortured Poets Department: 81%
It honestly makes me sad how much Taylor sings about the negative effects of fame on this album, but those songs are some of her strongest work. I love this song because, beyond its catchy tune, it plays on prior themes of embracing personas the public thrust upon her, but this time instead of mocking them, it sort of blows off the curtain. It's a strong song and definitely one of my favorites from TTPD! It just feels super vulnerable and candid. I just wanted more of a bridge!
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 11 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 5 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 9
55. "Forever & Always" from Fearless: 81%
This was always one of my faves. It's a great teen angst song. I *might* be ranking it too high because of my personal connection to it, but like, you can't deny this is a great song. It's so hard to compare super early songs to later ones because, obviously, the songwriting improves in later albums, but you just can't beat the intensity, energy, and anger of this early work. There's something...freer about it, I guess? Anyway, this is one of my fave Fearless songs.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 6 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 14 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 9
54. "Fifteen" from Fearless: 81%
53. "Lavender Haze" from Midnights: 81%
52. "Afterglow" from Lover: 82%
I'll take underrated songs from Lover for 100, Alex...this is another great example of a Taylor song where she takes responsibility, which are always strong. I just wish the bridge was stronger!
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 9 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 9
51. "Call It What You Want" from Reputation: 82%
I always associate this song with "Delicate," and I can never quite decide which I like better. For the purposes of this post, I'm going to say I like this one a bit better, mostly because of the bridge.
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 12 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 8 OVERALL: 10
50. "Fortnight (ft. Post Malone)" from The Tortured Poets Department: 82%
49. "The Great War" from Midnights: 82%
This definitely should've been on the main album! It's one of my favorite 3am songs. I love the war imagery, and it also feels reminiscent of "Afterglow" in its lyrics and themes. And then it also kind of goes hard — ESPECIALLY on the bridge. "SOMEWHERE IN THE HAZE, GOT A SENSE I'D BEEN BETRAYED" is a great lyric to belt out.
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 18 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 9 OVERALL: 8
48. "Epiphany" from Folklore: 82%
I will fight to the death for "Epiphany." If "Epiphany" has one fan, it's me, and if it has no fans, I'm dead. I'm legit mad y'all don't get it. First of all, it just feels so important and impactful given that it's about Taylor's grandfather and the healthcare workers during COVID. It's genuinely devastating, and yet it still goes hard. Is it bad that I belt "SIR I THINK HE'S BLEEDING OUT!" And "There's some things that you just can't speak out" kills me. But...it doesn't really have a bridge. I don't feel like it needs one, so I won't give it a zero there, but I can't rate it high, either.
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 10 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 2 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 5 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 10
47. "Innocent" from Speak Now: 83%
46. "Clean" from 1989: 83%
I love the lyrics of this song, and I think the bridge is really strong. My only issue is that it just doesn't really slap, unfortunately. But it's still a fantastic song!
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 15 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 10
45. "The Manuscript" from The Tortured Poets Department: 83%
44. "Illicit Affairs" from Folklore: 84%
43. "You Belong With Me" from Fearless: 84%
42. "New Year's Day" from Reputation: 84%
"Please don't ever become a stranger whose laugh I could recognize anywhere" is SO devastating, especially given Taylor's no longer with the person this song is about. This bridge is basically just a repeated line like many of the Rep songs, but it feels like it works a little better here.
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 13 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 10
41. "So Long, London" from The Tortured Poets Department: 84%
This song hurts my heart. It has so many great lines, like "I'm pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free" and "I died on the altar waiting for the proof." But it's the emotion in Taylor's voice that sets this song apart for me — especially during the youth line and the lines "And I'm just getting color back into my face, I'm just mad as hell 'cause I loved this place for so long" and "Every breath feels like rarest air." It just feels like this emotional buildup and release of sadness and bitterness and saying goodbye. I love this song so much.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 18 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 2 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 9
40. "State of Grace" from Red: 84%
I've always loved this song—the lyrics, the chorus, the performance, everything. However, it lacks a super strong bridge.
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 10 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 9
39. "Marjorie" from Evermore: 85%
I LOVE that Taylor actually uses her grandmother's voice in this song. It's such a beautiful tribute, though it does make me sad to listen to. It's just such a relatable song, especially the bridge — the idea of complaining and not appreciating time with your grandparents when you're younger and forgetting that you'll lose them young.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 5 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 9
38. "The Tortured Poets Department" from The Tortured Poets Department: 85%
This might be my favorite titular track of Taylor's. I really like the lyrics and the bridge, and I just feel like it's super strong overall.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 10 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 17 EMOTION: 8
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 9
37. "This Is Me Trying" from Folklore: 85%
"They told me all of my cages were mental, so I got wasted like all my potential." I mean!!!! The lyrics of this song!!! It's so well-written and devastating, and it's also just a beautiful, relatable song.
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 10 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 13 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 6 OVERALL: 10
36. "Hoax" from Folklore: 86%
"Hoax" is such a beautiful song; it gets 10s almost across the board from me. It has this dark edge, and even though it's super slow, it never feels dull or repetitive. However, it doesn't really slap. There's not really much of a bridge —I think it's the "you know I left a part of me back in New York" which feels a bit like another verse — but I still love that part of the song and the lyrics there.
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 10 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 18 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 2 OVERALL: 10
35. "Down Bad" from The Tortured Poets Department: 87%
This should definitely be Taylor's next single from TTPD. It's so catchy and relatable. I also love the bridge and especially the cutoff of "how dare you say that it's–". It feels really emblematic of the whole TTPD album, too, lyrically and musically, and in its emotion and bitterness and confusion.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 8 VERSES: 9 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 17 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 9
34. "The Prophecy" from The Tortured Poets Department: 87%
This song kills me. It reminds me a bit of "Hoax," and the line "Stood on the cliffside screaming, 'Give me a reason." It's a shattering song, but it stops short of being too sad to listen to for me, and I'm giving it a kind of high slaps score because it still feels like the kind of song I want to scream out. I think it's the urgency and desperation of it — it's more than grief or sadness. There's hope and bite in it. And the "spending my last coins so someone will tell me it'll be okay"...is this a callback to "Tied Together with a Smile" I see??? If so, I'm even more broken. Brava, Taylor.
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 15 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 3 DOES IT SLAP?: 7 OVERALL: 9
33. "Safe & Sound (ft. The Civil Wars)" from The Hunger Games: 87%
32. "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" from The Tortured Poets Department: 88%
Taylor really is at her best when she writes these scathing songs, and this is some of her most damning work. I mean..."YOU DESERVE PRISON BUT YOU WON'T GET TIME." If someone said that about me (or if I was a man and they said "you didn't measure up in any measure of a man"), I would go into hiding. Speaking of that line...this bridge SLAPS. One of Taylor's best. I like the rest of the song a lot, but I honestly listen to this song for the bridge. I don't think the rest of the song slaps much, but the bridge goes SO hard that I'm still giving it a 9 for slaps. The bridge feels even better because you have to wait for it.
MUSIC: 9 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 6 CHORUS: 7 BRIDGE: 20 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 9 OVERALL: 9
31. "Maroon" from Midnights : 89%
Maroon deserves more love. I was SO happy that I got this as a bonus song. "THAT'S A REAL FUCKING LEGACY!" is so fun to sing in a stadium of people. (Though I wish there was more to the bridge besides that).
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 7
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 10
30. "Florida!!! (ft. Florence + The Machine)" from The Tortured Poets Department: 89%
29. "Sparks Fly" from Speak Now: 90%
28. "Dear John" from Speak Now: 90%
Speak Now is light on those damning songs Taylor is so well-known for, but when it finally has one, it makes up for that tenfold. This is a fantastic song that captures a toxic relationship so well. And the bridge is fantastic — no notes. I could scream, "I'm shining like fireworks over your sad, empty town" forever.
MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 7 CHORUS: 9 BRIDGE: 20 EMOTION: 9
ORIGINALITY: 3 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 10
27. "I Know Places" from 1989: 90%
This song has such a dark, sexy beat to it that I love, and I love the metaphors in it. I also just think Taylor's voice is really strong here. I only wish the bridge had more to it!
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 10 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 10 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 5 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 10
26. "Soon You'll Get Better (ft. The Chicks)" from Lover: 90%
The only reason this song isn't higher is the "slaps" category...which is why I included that category. I've mentioned this a few times already, but there are a few songs by Taylor that are genuine masterpieces, but they are just too sad to want to scream out in your car. That doesn't make them worse songs, but it does slightly disadvantage them in this ranking, if only because there are songs that are devastating AND go hard. At this point, though, remember we're already into Taylor's best songs, and they're all amazing. This is a beautifully sad song, and I love Taylor's voice and emotion. I also love the Chicks on it.
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 20 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 5 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 1 OVERALL: 10
25. "Don't Blame Me" from Reputation: 91%
This one is 10s almost across the board. It's an almost flawless song. This album is a great mix of this villain-style intensity, expressing your sexuality, and the super vulnerable feelings you get at the beginning of a relationship — and they all come together on this song. This song IS Rep to me. I just wish it had more of a bridge!! (Though I LOVE how the voices come together and belting "USING FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE!!!" is always fun).
MUSIC: 10 LYRICS: 9 VERSES: 10 CHORUS: 10 BRIDGE: 13 EMOTION: 10
ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 5 DOES IT SLAP?: 10 OVERALL: 10