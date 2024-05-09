Taylor Swift Has 250 Songs From Her Eleven Albums — And I Ranked Them All

70. "Eyes Open" from The Hunger Games: 79%

I know I'm going to get backlash for ranking songs from The Hunger Games so high, but I beg you, take another listen. The two songs are INCREDIBLE. Like, they asked Taylor to come do some soundtrack songs, and she set the piano on fire. She pulled a Phil Collins in Tarzan. She didn't even need to go as hard as she did. "Eyes Open" is the weaker of the two songs, but it's still a great song. It perfectly fits the movie while also being in Taylor's style — and have you ever tried to sing this song? It's basically impossible. But I always want to! This song also reminds me of an updated "Change," but feels like it could fit in during the Speak Now era of storybooks and fighting dragons. The second verse goes so hard — I definitely try to belt "SO TURN AROUND!" And then the bridge???



MUSIC: 8 LYRICS: 7 VERSES: 8 CHORUS: 8 BRIDGE: 16 EMOTION: 7

ORIGINALITY: 4 PERFORMANCE: 4 DOES IT SLAP?: 9 OVERALL: 8

