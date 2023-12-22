Skip To Content
41 Of The Tackiest Brides, Grooms, And Weddings Of 2023

Guns do not belong at weddings!!!!

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This couple themed their tables around their favorite serial killers.

&quot;The Jack the Ripper Table&quot;
u/villanellespinkdress / Via reddit.com

2. This couple wanted to put their fetish on display in front of their whole reception.

&quot;Is this inappropriate?&quot;
u/mayaic / Via reddit.com

3. This couple thought it was appropriate to use a quote from Lolita in their wedding favors.

A quote from &quot;Lolita&quot;
u/NattieLight / Via reddit.com

4. This couple wanted to put tombstones of their dead relatives in their Halloween-themed wedding.

&quot;Tombs for dead relatives at Halloween wedding&quot;
u/wickedkittylitter / Via reddit.com

If you can't read the above, it says: 

"We are planning a Hallowedding this year in October and are looking for ways to memorialized loved ones who have passed. Our decorator has put together a faux cemetery, and we thought doing custom headstones for our loved ones would be a wonderful idea! We are a bit torn, though, on if we want to include dates or just their names. We thought it would be nice to put their wedding anniversary on the stone and also include a framed photo of them on their wedding day next to it. Or perhaps we do their birth-death year. Our concern is trying to fit too much information as the headstones are only 18 x 24 inches. Also, there is one grandparent who is still alive, and his wife has recently passed earlier this year. Our concern is possibly triggering him seeing his wife's name memorized this way. What do you think?"

5. This couple planned to have a contest at their wedding, and feed the losers less.

we wanna have obstacle courses and the winning side gets a lovelly cocktail dinner and the losing side have a food truck
u/Personal-Advisor4328 / Via reddit.com

6. And this couple made people BID for dinner.

u/YoungWide294 / Via reddit.com

If you can't read the above, it says:

"Not just a gift and a dollar dance, but also bidding for dinner.

I attended a wedding of a coworker with a few other people from work. I knew the wedding was going to be interesting based on the sheer amount of stuff on their wedding registry (season tickets to a local sports team, expensive Halloween and Christmas decorations, expensive camera, three Yeti coolers, home office furniture…)

At the reception instead of calling tables up by table number, guests had to bid to eat. Basically we were asked to pool cash or use venmo (with convenient QR codes on the table cards). The table with the most cash would get to the buffet first. Then bidding would start over again. To make it worse, after the first round yielded a top bid of $200, the DJ actually asked everyone to “do better.”

It was taking forever and in such poor taste that someone at our table offered to run to a nearby fast food place and forgo dinner altogether.

ETA: the bidding starting over each time means they didn’t award first, second, third place in line based on total amount. It means after the first table won, there was a chance for the other tables to rebid. I think the assessed the total each round.

Also, I will admit I’m a bit judgey about the registry. They just seemed so greedy. The $100 glass witches hat figurines and multiple Yeti coolers just felt like they were trying to get as much as they could, regardless of what they actually need/would use. This is the same couple that has a GoFundMe for every financial hiccup in their lives."

7. This couple thought charcuterie and ice cream were enough to feed guests.

u/kay_rah / Via reddit.com

8. This couple didn't even provide dinner at all.

u/HodaShyKnees / Via reddit.com

If you can't read the above, it says:

"Don't invite guests if you can't give them dinner.

I was blown away this summer when we went to a cousin's wedding and they didn't offer dinner for some of the guests. Some of the family went to the ceremony, then we had to wait until dinner was over (five hours of doing nothing in the middle of nowhere) before being invited back to the dancing in the evening.

Edit: We were told after the ceremony to come back around 7pm for dancing and drinks. We came back at 7pm and they were still eating and doing speeches. So we stood at the entrance for another hour while they finished eating and speaking.

I should also mention that they said this was a 'No Kids' wedding, so we had to arrange for a babysitter. We then arrived at the ceremony and sure enough there were kids on the bride's side attending."

9. This bride didn't seem to care about the groom at all.

&quot;Welcome to Becca&#x27;s wedding, featuring Jack&quot;
u/Drprim83 / Via reddit.com

10. This couple sent "invites" telling people they weren't invited, but that they should "contribute to [their] trip fund" anyway.

&quot;Or if you&#x27;d prefer to do it the old-fashioned way&quot;
u/JelizaEB / Via reddit.com

11. What kind of couple would want to use shotgun shell placeholders?

&quot;Shotgun Shell Placeholders&quot;
u/mighty_pebble / Via reddit.com

12. Or want to give bullet casings engraved with the date and the couples' names on them as wedding favors?

Shell casings
u/BigWinnerBiggerLoser / Via reddit.com

13. Or take engagement pics with guns???

help, did anyone take engagement photos with guns
u/FromTheWaves / Via reddit.com

14. What is it with guns and weddings???

list of ideas on how to incorporate guns in a wedding
u/UnsharpenedSwan / Via reddit.com

15. This bridal shower cake actually hurt my eyes.

A cake where a hand is holding a penis
u/MyCoolUsername12345 / Via reddit.com

16. And this couple had one of the worst wedding cakes I've ever seen.

Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
&quot;The best is yet to cum&quot;
u/babyjesus8lb60z / Via reddit.com

17. Whoever used this as their cake topper...I worry for you.

Cake toppers where the bride is punching the groom
u/belu_belu / Via reddit.com

18. This wedding had a "Blue Lives matter" theme, which is just a major fail (sorry to borrow 2012 slang).

A Blue Lives matter wedding with the bride covered in the flag
u/red-and-misdreavus / Via reddit.com

19. The bride who gifted their groom this is also a major fail. Like, does your husband even like you?

box names new husband survival kit, wife is non refundable
u/internetdramalobster / Via reddit.com

20. Ditto.

cake toppers of a groom running away
u/Sea_Grand5212 / Via reddit.com

21. And I say, once again, do you even like your wife???

groom holding up a help message on his phone at the alter
u/honeypup / Via reddit.com

22. This whole prank just screams tacky.

groom playing a prank on his new wife at the wedding
u/No_Internet3355 / Via reddit.com

23. This couple went with mashed potato mix instead of rice and ended up with mashed potato EVERYWHERE.

Screenshot of a post about a wedding that used mashed potato mix instead of rice
u/fuckmakinausername / Via reddit.com

24. This groom dressed as the Joker, which is just...not as romantic as they think it is (it's not romantic at all, actually).

A groomed dressed as the Joker
u/___0_0___ / Via reddit.com

25. These weddings shirts went way too far, and have also confused me. Does she have four dads, Mamma Mia! style?

men wearing shirt, i bred her no i wed her
u/Here_2_Gossip / Via reddit.com

26. The bride or groom that posted this is just SO tacky. It's not all about the gifts!

A social media post says &quot;my wedding was yesterday and a bunch of people had the audacity to show up without a git. Do I confront these people?&quot;
u/swindaloojajaja / Via reddit.com

27. Why would you wear this to your own wedding??? At least make sure the shirt isn't stained! Or bring a Tide to go pen!

man wearing a dirty shirt
u/lavender_dreams95 / Via reddit.com

28. I can't decide what's tackier, this idea or the kind of guests that made the bride/groom think the idea was necessary.

bride wanting to make ID cards for how much her guests can drink
u/IndividualCoyote8427 / Via reddit.com

29. Is it just me who thinks posting a public wedding registry for strangers not even invited to the wedding is entitled and tacky?

u/Texas___Forever / Via reddit.com

30. I also think this is super tacky.

person thinking of putting their venmo on thier car to get more money for their wedding
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

31. Like, does anyone actually contribute to these?

QR code on a car to buy the newlyweds a drink
u/oscarwildeflower / Via reddit.com

32. The idea behind this was nice, but uh, I gotta say these handmade decorations ended up a lil' tacky.

gloved filled up with a raggedy ribbon and crooked hearts on top
u/camlaw63 / Via reddit.com

33. Listen, I like hot dogs as much as the next person, but I am in shock that anyone thought a hot dog wedding cake was a good idea.

u/Able_Health744 / Via reddit.com

34. And this wedding cake is pretty ~shitty.~

cake looks like it&#x27;s smeared with poop
u/Excellent_Win4546 / Via reddit.com

35. I get that it's annoying to accommodate food restrictions, but giving a vegan wedding guest this "pizza" instead of an actual vegan meal is tacky to me.

bread and vegatables
u/mcdripy / Via reddit.com

36. Totally fine to smoke weed, but does it really need to be a centerpiece for your wedding?

joints
u/ConcernedIslander / Via reddit.com

37. Like, there's a time and a place.

u/Dry_Factor_5963 / Via reddit.com

If you can't read the above, it says:

"Okay, so I need help. 

I'm way in the beginning of my wedding planning. We're probably going to have a very small wedding. So our date is 20:04:2024 and I really want aspects of a 420 wedding, but my side of the family is very religious and I'm worried if I do that my mom won't come. So I'm thinking of having a 420 room (tent or whatever) at the venue for our 420 crown and maybe put a couple fresh leaves in my center pieces and bouquet.

My other thought is having a fairytale style wedding, but I don't have many ideas for that.

My last thought is like a 'country' style wedding. I'm looking at quite a rustic venue and I think it could work really well with country love songs and I can wear white cowboy boots for the reception.

Is it weird if I merge all three themes like too much going on?

Please, I'm open to all opinions. I just want to see what others think."

38. Same with tobacco.

cake of a tabacco tin
u/Torii_Explores / Via reddit.com

39. This is unbelievable tacky.

u/Fuschia_apple / Via reddit.com

If you can't read the above, it says:

"Guests asked to bus the tables at wedding reception.

My husband was recently at the wedding of some of his old friends from high school. Sadly, I was unable to attend, so this story is from him.

The wedding was a big one, with about 200 people or more. For the reception, he was seated at a table of about 10 similarly-aged men (mid twenties), who were all friends of the groom. The dinner was a buffet line, and when he went up to get his food, he noticed that the mother and grandmother of the bride were serving it. A little weird, he thought, but not a huge deal. He got his food and returned to his table.

When dinner was starting to wrap up, the groom’s mom approached his table and greeted the men. She then asked if they could please bus all the guest’s tables, and take the dishes/glasses/trash to the venue’s kitchen. They were all a bit shocked, but agreed and started running around the room clearing tables.

Then, after the tables were all cleared, the groom’s mother said, 'Oh sorry, I forgot to mention! Could you actually dump out all the cups, scrape the bowls and plates and load the dishwashers please?'

At this point my husband was pretty annoyed, but didn’t feel that he could deny the request. So the 10 guys spent about an hour or so doing the dishes, before being released to the rest of the (dry) reception."

40. This bride expected everyone to wear Converse, which is already a lil' tacky IMO, but the real tacky part here is requiring a bridesmaid to wear them even with medical issues with her feet.

person asking if anyone knows a shoe that looks like converse that they&#x27;d be able to wear
u/diatriose / Via reddit.com

41. And finally, am I the only one who thinks smashing your wife's face into the cake is tacky? Either way, it's DEFINITELY tacky to have people essentially bid on whether it'll be the bride or groom.

u/WorldIcy80 / Via reddit.com