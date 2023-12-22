41 Of The Tackiest Brides, Grooms, And Weddings Of 2023

1.
This couple themed their tables around their favorite serial killers.
2.
This couple wanted to put their fetish on display in front of their whole reception.
3.
This couple thought it was appropriate to use a quote from Lolita in their wedding favors.
4.
This couple wanted to put tombstones of their dead relatives in their Halloween-themed wedding.
5.
This couple planned to have a contest at their wedding, and feed the losers less.
6.
And this couple made people BID for dinner.
7.
This couple thought charcuterie and ice cream were enough to feed guests.
8.
This couple didn't even provide dinner at all.
9.
This bride didn't seem to care about the groom at all.
10.
This couple sent "invites" telling people they weren't invited, but that they should "contribute to [their] trip fund" anyway.
11.
What kind of couple would want to use shotgun shell placeholders?
12.
Or want to give bullet casings engraved with the date and the couples' names on them as wedding favors?
13.
Or take engagement pics with guns???
14.
What is it with guns and weddings???
15.
This bridal shower cake actually hurt my eyes.
17.
Whoever used this as their cake topper...I worry for you.
18.
This wedding had a "Blue Lives matter" theme, which is just a major fail (sorry to borrow 2012 slang).
19.
The bride who gifted their groom this is also a major fail. Like, does your husband even like you?
21.
And I say, once again, do you even like your wife???
22.
This whole prank just screams tacky.
23.
This couple went with mashed potato mix instead of rice and ended up with mashed potato EVERYWHERE.
24.
This groom dressed as the Joker, which is just...not as romantic as they think it is (it's not romantic at all, actually).
25.
These weddings shirts went way too far, and have also confused me. Does she have four dads, Mamma Mia! style?
26.
The bride or groom that posted this is just SO tacky. It's not all about the gifts!
27.
Why would you wear this to your own wedding??? At least make sure the shirt isn't stained! Or bring a Tide to go pen!
28.
I can't decide what's tackier, this idea or the kind of guests that made the bride/groom think the idea was necessary.
29.
Is it just me who thinks posting a public wedding registry for strangers not even invited to the wedding is entitled and tacky?
30.
I also think this is super tacky.
31.
Like, does anyone actually contribute to these?
32.
The idea behind this was nice, but uh, I gotta say these handmade decorations ended up a lil' tacky.
33.
Listen, I like hot dogs as much as the next person, but I am in shock that anyone thought a hot dog wedding cake was a good idea.
34.
And this wedding cake is pretty ~shitty.~
35.
I get that it's annoying to accommodate food restrictions, but giving a vegan wedding guest this "pizza" instead of an actual vegan meal is tacky to me.
36.
Totally fine to smoke weed, but does it really need to be a centerpiece for your wedding?
37.
Like, there's a time and a place.
39.
This is unbelievable tacky.
40.
This bride expected everyone to wear Converse, which is already a lil' tacky IMO, but the real tacky part here is requiring a bridesmaid to wear them even with medical issues with her feet.
41.
And finally, am I the only one who thinks smashing your wife's face into the cake is tacky? Either way, it's DEFINITELY tacky to have people essentially bid on whether it'll be the bride or groom.