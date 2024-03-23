1.
This person tried to brag about their intelligence...with an IQ of 84 (the average is about 100).
2.
This person was hilariously clueless about hair parting. Do they think all hair on your head grows from one line???
3.
This man reallyyyyy didn't understand female anatomy.
4.
And this person didn't understand men's anatomy.
5.
This has got to be one of the stupidest things posted on the internet not just this month, but ever.
6.
This person thought "Mexican" was a language.
7.
This person claimed not only that the moon landing was fake, but that no one has gone to the moon since 1959.
8.
This person had an interesting idea of what German weather is.
9.
This person fell for some very obviously fake images of Target's products.
10.
This person forgot Hawaii is a part of the US.
11.
This person really didn't understand alphabetical order.
12.
This person really needed to retake elementary school math.
13.
This definitely happened.
14.
This person forgot that carrying around a knife that can be used to harm people is, in fact, illegal in the UK.
15.
This person asked why we can't "just conquer North Korea."
16.
This person reposted a ridiculous reported Fox News graphic "proving" Fani Willis was wearing her dress backwards.
17.
These people were proudly ruining their vision.
18.
This person decided the words "democrat" and "demolish" were related because they start with the same four letters.
19.
This person claimed that the US has the best music...then listed a bunch of European musicians.
20.
This person said there was no separation of church and state in the constitution and got quickly schooled.
21.
This person thought facts had nothing to do with theories.
22.
This person claimed pizza is an American invention.
23.
And finally, this person claimed "airplanes aren't real."