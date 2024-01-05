27 Stupid, Stupid, Stupid People Who Were Just So, So, So Wrong

1.
Yep, someone actually thought you could make an iced latte like this.
2.
This gullible dad was just trying to help.
3.
And this uninformed boss was trying his best.
4.
This smartie pants bought a special water bottle to "add more hydrogen" to their water.
5.
And this genius accepted an arcade token as legal currency.
6.
This poor father went his whole life thinking this.
7.
And this even sadder soul went their whole life thinking cheese doesn't go bad.
8.
Whoever made this "map" needs to go back to school.
9.
As well as whoever taught this to actual students.
10.
And every single person that didn't realize 1, 2, 3, etc. ARE, in fact, Arabic numerals.
11.
How on earth did this person think this lane was a spot?
12.
This Bible store really misunderstood this quote.
13.
This person forgot that gas stoves were still usable in an outage, which might be understandable if they didn't resort to using actual candles.
14.
I have a feeling this woman isn't actually a mechanic.
15.
This person REALLY misunderstood how to use a crockpot.
16.
They really got the atheists here!
17.
I'm a little concerned for this person.
18.
This brain fart is as embarrassing as it is hilarious.
19.
This person probably should've used Google to make sure George Lucas was really dead.
20.
The cake decorator's brain was simply not firing on all cylinders.
21.
Neither was this person's.
23.
This person probably should've pulled out a calculator.
24.
Along with this person.
25.
This person really, really tried to contribute.
26.
This might be one of the stupidest questions I've ever seen.
27.
And finally, this brain fart moment is hilariously relatable.