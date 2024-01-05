Skip To Content
27 Stupid, Stupid, Stupid People Who Were Just So, So, So Wrong

"George Lucas must be turning in his grave!" Um, George Lucas is still alive.

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Yep, someone actually thought you could make an iced latte like this.

&quot;Fiancé wanted an iced latte...&quot;
u/SKirsch10x / Via reddit.com

2. This gullible dad was just trying to help.

&quot;my dad fell for a Nigerian prince by-mail scheme...&quot;
u/1Hate17Here / Via reddit.com

3. And this uninformed boss was trying his best.

A Gender Neutral sign with the Prince symbol
u/FurryPheasant / Via reddit.com

4. This smartie pants bought a special water bottle to "add more hydrogen" to their water.

&quot;Hydrogen Water&quot;
u/unexpected_hulk / Via reddit.com

5. And this genius accepted an arcade token as legal currency.

A coin that says &quot;No Cash Value&quot; on it
u/samg461a / Via reddit.com

6. This poor father went his whole life thinking this.

&quot;IS THAT WHAT SHE&#x27;S BEEN SAYING?&quot;
u/supermav27 / Via reddit.com

7. And this even sadder soul went their whole life thinking cheese doesn't go bad.

A large assortment of cheese
u/k4nye / Via reddit.com

8. Whoever made this "map" needs to go back to school.

A map of the world with incorrect places
u/YodaWars1000 / Via reddit.com

9. As well as whoever taught this to actual students.

An incorrect Chinese alphabet
u/TornApasrtheid / Via reddit.com

10. And every single person that didn't realize 1, 2, 3, etc. ARE, in fact, Arabic numerals.

A poll asking if schools should teach Arabic numerals
u/B_da_6f / Via reddit.com

11. How on earth did this person think this lane was a spot?

a person parked on a street
u/Square_Breath_8268 / Via reddit.com

12. This Bible store really misunderstood this quote.

&quot;The best cure for Christianity is reading the Bible.&quot;
u/TroubledCropping / Via reddit.com

13. This person forgot that gas stoves were still usable in an outage, which might be understandable if they didn't resort to using actual candles.

Candles in a stove burner
u/Madamshanzey / Via reddit.com

14. I have a feeling this woman isn't actually a mechanic.

&quot;What&#x27;s the dumbest thing you&#x27;ve ever heard?&quot;
u/Sera0Sparrow / Via reddit.com

15. This person REALLY misunderstood how to use a crockpot.

A crockpot with the bowl taken out
u/Curious_Bar348 / Via reddit.com

16. They really got the atheists here!

&quot;about 65 million years or so seemed to do the trick&quot;
u/droi86 / Via reddit.com

17. I'm a little concerned for this person.

Creamy Vanilla ice cream
u/ButtercuntSquash / Via reddit.com

18. This brain fart is as embarrassing as it is hilarious.

&quot;That&#x27;s not how that works at all&quot;
u/traderrrr / Via reddit.com

19. This person probably should've used Google to make sure George Lucas was really dead.

&quot;George Lucas must be turning in his grave&quot;
u/Lilliana_Donatella / Via reddit.com

20. The cake decorator's brain was simply not firing on all cylinders.

&quot;Happy Birthday in Spanish&quot;
u/madhatton / Via reddit.com

21. Neither was this person's.

a torn juice carton
u/Southernsofia123 / Via reddit.com

22. Or this person's.

u/networkingsight / Via reddit.com

23. This person probably should've pulled out a calculator.

&quot;This is why you didn&#x27;t get into uni&quot;
u/KX321 / Via reddit.com

24. Along with this person.

&quot;That&#x27;s 11&quot;
u/MyTantra / Via reddit.com

25. This person really, really tried to contribute.

&quot;star fruit?&quot;
u/shelacablooky / Via reddit.com

26. This might be one of the stupidest questions I've ever seen.

&quot;FEEDING OUR BABIES?!!!!&quot;
u/Responsible_Soil_165 / Via reddit.com

27. And finally, this brain fart moment is hilariously relatable.

&quot;this is the worst thing that has ever happened to me&quot;
u/paper_johnny / Via reddit.com