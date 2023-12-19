Skip To Content
57 Wildly Smart Things That Are Basically Living In The Year 3000

Make everyone who thought of these ideas rich.

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This Taco Bell order window in a bar has me convinced every bar should do this.

People waiting at a Taco Bell window
u/Chad_Hansen / Via reddit.com

2. This beer finder screen is so much more futuristic than me asking my roommate (who works at a beer bar) "hey, what kind of beer should I get?" every time we go out.

A beer finder screen
u/Gingersnap5322 / Via reddit.com

3. These pill bottles that can be used upside-down (eliminating the child lock feature) are perfect for people with arthritis, or idiots like me who struggle with every child lock.

A pill bottle
u/sir-clicks-a-lot / Via reddit.com

4. Every beach restaurant should do this, because I'm sick of all the litter on public beaches!

a trash bucket
u/Chazster567 / Via reddit.com

5. This skyscraper in Chicago shows a map of the city, including where you are.

a map of Chicago on a skyscraper
u/zachpoz / Via reddit.com

6. This little dome for dogs to look out of is so cute and clever — imagine passing by and seeing a cute dog's lil face in there!

a fence window for a dog
u/mawesome4ever / Via reddit.com

7. These overhead lights could erase the awkward experience of making eye contact with someone through the crack between stalls, and for that I would be eternally grateful.

green lights over stall doors
u/Rodgersurhammerstein / Via reddit.com

8. And this projection that shows you how many stalls are open (and the wait time) would just be sooo helpful.

projection on a wall showing bathroom wait times
u/3rd_in_line / Via reddit.com

9. These rings let you "try on" nail polish colors before buying them, so you don't get home and go to paint your nails only to realize it's not at all the color you wanted.

Nail rings to try colors
u/LollyLabbit / Via reddit.com

10. These miniature tents show what the full-size tents look like, so you don't have to rely on the photo on the package.

Mini tents on a shelf
u/FiremanMorales / Via reddit.com

11. Every cake should come with a serving utensil and matches, because we've all had that awful moment where you realize you're out of matches or your lighter isn't working.

a person holding a cake cutter with a match on it
u/arintj / Via reddit.com

12. I'm kind of in shock that I've never seen these before/that they haven't been widespread, because it's frankly inexcusable not to have multiple skin tones for Band-Aids.

Band-Aids on a shelf
u/Frings_Chicken_House / Via reddit.com

13. Me to the college that made water bottles with a campus map on it (that also includes places to fill up the water bottle): "TAKE MY MONEY."

Water bottle with a campus map on it
u/Nathan_Dupre​ / Via reddit.com

14. This bookmark where you can indicate the spot you left off at would actually be a major game-changer for me, since I always get distracted in the middle of reading a page.

a book mark
u/JayGold / Via reddit.com

15. This indoor "town" in a nursing home is actually such a smart idea to give residents some independence in a controlled environment.

a town street in a nursing home
u/ParzivalsQuest​ / Via reddit.com

16. This would be a godsend for me, who forgets where I park every. Single. Time.

&quot;Where did I park?&quot;
u/Droggles / Via reddit.com

17. These little memorable names for each floor would also be super helpful, and reminds me of how they name the parking lots at Disney.

Elevator buttons
u/imknapik / Via reddit.com

If you doubt how helpful this is, my sister can still recite the exact place we parked at Disneyland when we were maybe 5 and 7.

&quot;Jaws 212&quot;
Hannah Marder / BuzzFeed

18. This light that projects onto the ground is perfect for when snow covers up crosswalks.

A light projecting on the snow
u/Some_Guy_From_Sweden / Via reddit.com

19. For someone who hates noise but also hates being an obvious narc, this would be perfect.

&quot;Annoyed by noise?&quot;
u/Flattermedal / Via reddit.com

20. Every snack bag needs this.

Someone holding a Korean snack
u/cnostaw / Via reddit.com

21. This breathalyzer at a restaurant is actually a super smart way to ensure patrons are actually okay to drive.

a breathalyzer at a bar
u/MogarTheUnkillable / Via reddit.com

22. Now that I think about it, evacuation signs should never be at anything but floor level.

An evacuation plan
u/cawclot / Via reddit.com

23. I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERY SHOWER DOESN'T HAVE THIS.

a window in a glass shower
u/IBeBobbyBoulders / Via reddit.com

24. And also, why every curtain rod isn't designed like this. That little sliver of light between curtains kills me every single morning.

Curtain rods
u/taharoto / Via reddit.com

25. Look, I know you could just use a library, but I still think this bookstore that allows you to return books after reading for a 50% refund is a decent idea.

&quot;Read and Return&quot;
u/dudsa15 / Via reddit.com

26. This grocery store has a special point to meet up with your family/partner if you get lost, and I think every clueless husband out there (looking at you, Dad) needs this.

&quot;Lost spouse&quot;
u/TheBeesElbow-IM / Via reddit.com

27. This has no real functional use, but I need to stay in this old train station repurposed into a hotel IMMEDIATELY.

a train hotel
u/spongecandybandit​ / Via reddit.com

28. This fish tank as a countertop also has no functional use, but I still need five of them in my home.

a fish tank countertop
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

29. And I'm a sucker for any kind of underwater window.

&quot;This window in a local library that goes into a creek&quot;
u/amateurfunk / Via reddit.com

30. This swing for a parent and kid combo is perfect, because it shouldn't just be kids who get to have fun on the swings!

a swing for two people
u/RandomPlayR69​ / Via reddit.com

31. These gold balls are biodegradable, so you don't have to worry about accidentally launching one into the water (and in fact, that's the entire point on the last hole).

&quot;Your golf ball is 100% fish food&quot;
u/gostoney / Via reddit.com

32. Listen, I'm a New Yorker, so I'm all for any space-saving invention.

Chairs in the wall
u/Naco88 / Via reddit.com

33. This isn't necessarily a *fun* scratch-and-sniff, but it's actually so smart to warn people what natural gas smells like.

&quot;Scratch the flame, then smell&quot;
u/purple-parrots / Via reddit.com

34. Every bar needs to have one of these chilled stands to keep drinks cold.

a chill stand
u/badwolfbay10 / Via reddit.com

35. This diagram at a coffee shop is perfect for everyone who, like me, can never remember what the heck an americano is.

A drink menu at a coffee shop
u/frenchbluehorn / Via reddit.com

36. This toothpaste tube that shows not only the ingredients but their origin and why they're included has me wishing every packaged food and dental item had this, because I can't even pronounce half the things in the ingredient list on processed foods anymore.

Toothpaste
u/DrByg / Via reddit.com

37. Maybe I'm just a sucker for saving money, but I love the way this library receipt shows you exactly how much money you're saving.

a receipt
u/Secret_Walrus7390 / Via reddit.com

38. I don't know why every parking lot doesn't have these lines on the wall so you can ensure you've parked well (which I never, ever do).

lines on the wall to help with parking
u/forlorn_hope28 / Via reddit.com

39. This CPR-learning machine at the Cleveland airport is not only a good use of time during a layover, but might actually save someone's life.

A machine to learn CPR
u/OrangeJuicestice​ / Via reddit.com

40. I would like to shake the hand of the person who added this "a bit more" button to a toaster, because it is exactly what I need every single time.

&quot;A BIT MORE&quot;
u/R1MBL / Via reddit.com

41. For everyone with major FOMO, this one-way glass in the bathroom is perfect.

a one way window in a bathroom
thinjester / Via reddit.com

42. I've actually used one of these puzzles with letters on the back to make sure you have the right placement, and they're super helpful. They're also great for when you're doing puzzles with multiple people, because you can assign someone to a letter and just have people work on separate sections.

a puzzle
u/ZombiesAndZoos / Via reddit.com

43. This lil cloth for wiping off your glasses is wayyy better than just wiping it on your scratchy shirt.

a lens cloth sewn into a shirt
u/_Kiaza_ / Via reddit.com

44. Not to be gross, but I think a few of you men need these grates for, ahem, missed droplets in your home.

a grate below a urinal
u/DueHorse / Via reddit.com

45. Every teenager with a period should be spared that annoying experience of having to go all the way to the nurse's office for a pad. Was it just my school, or did y'all's school nurses have really weird hours and terrible attitudes?

a tampon machine
u/thicc-nibba420​ / Via reddit.com

46. I have seen this before, but I still think every bar should have an area to charge your phone (and lock it safely up in case you can't keep an eye on it). Yes, I am that person who has begged the bartender to borrow their charger before.

a station to charge your phone
u/westcoast_eastsider / Via reddit.com

47. These "binge boxes" at a library are such a cute idea.

Binge boxes
u/sboss9 / Via reddit.com

48. This is another idea that really has no point, but is still so cool to me.

3D printed models of people
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

49. This sticker tells you how much a fragile package has been tilted, which is actually extremely cool and smart and something I would absolutely never think of on my own.

&quot;TiltWatch Plus&quot;
u/Big_Stick_Nick / Via reddit.com

50. This spoon has a line where its center of gravity is, so you can easily rest it on your pot or pan while you're cooking.

&quot;My spoon has a line where its center of gravity is.&quot;
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

51. This trash can has a little hoop to encourage actually throwing stuff away instead of littering, and make doing so actually fun.

a hoop over a trash can
u/Oltarus / Via reddit.com

52. This drawer dispenses paper towels without even having to open it.

a paper towel dispenser in a drawer
u/rishortish / Via reddit.com

53. This smartphone holder is simple, but powerful, and I need every single grocery cart to have one NOW.

a phone holder on a grocery cart
u/Xionn79 / Via reddit.com

54. Another simple idea, but I don't understand why every six-pack case isn't made of cardboard. Think of the turtles!

Six-pack of Coke
u/ElPlatanaso2 / Via reddit.com

55. This menu that shows you exactly what pizza you're ordering eliminates allll the guesswork.

a pizza menu
u/polynilium​ / Via reddit.com

56. This M&M machine should be in every movie theater, because I would specifically like only blue M&Ms, thank you very much.

An M&amp;amp;M machine
u/Neufunk_ / Via reddit.com

57. And finally, I never would've thought of this, but using rollerblade wheels on office chairs is actually genius, because they're basically silent.

roller blade wheels on an office chair
u/wideout3485 / Via reddit.com