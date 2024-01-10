1.
This person started off 2024 with a ROUGH week.
2.
Safe to say this person did NOT have the happy new year they were wishing for.
3.
This person spent New Year's Day in the hospital getting painful rabies shots.
4.
This person struggled even more than usual in the post-holiday back-to-work week.
5.
This poor soul totaled their new car in the first few days of 2024.
6.
This poor person kicked off the New Year with a Kevin from The Office style mishap.
7.
This person wasn't even able to leave their house in the new year.
8.
This poor person just wanted to shower.
9.
This person was trying to be a good dog sitter while their brother vacationed for the holiday, and ended up having to deal with THIS. At least the dog was fine.
10.
This mom rang in the new year with a collapsed ceiling.
11.
This person just wanted to get themselves a late Christmas gift.
12.
This person did receive their new iPad, but they couldn't register it because it had already been registered to someone else.
13.
This person built up the courage to go out and meet new people on New Year's Day, but it looks like the universe had other plans.
14.
This person decided to stay in and do a cozy activity with a fun reward at the end, only to be met with major disappointment.
15.
This is just a major bummer.
16.
And this person was likely not able to enjoy any New Year's treats — or anything hard for a few days, as I'm sure the dentist was not open on New Year's Day.
17.
This person also just had to suffer and wait due to the holiday.
18.
It's hard enough to have a birthday on New Year's Day. Imagine THIS happening on your birthday, too.
20.
And this person broke their wrist AND leg just five days into the year.
21.
This person also bought themselves a late holiday gift, and ended up with this.
22.
This person's vacation was cut short by a fun surprise.
23.
This couple also had an exciting surprise on their vacation!
24.
And this person came home from vacation to their own special surprise.
25.
This person had a good friend end their friendship. Due to COVID. In the year of our lord 2024.
26.
This person just had terrible, terrible luck.
30.
This person really tried to make their new year special, only for it all to fall apart last minute.
31.
This person was just riding the struggle bus when it came to decorating for the new year.
32.
I hope this person isn't claustophobic.
33.
And that nothing important was in these packages.
34.
This is why you don't mess with elementary school teachers, I guess.
35.
And finally, this person got a reminder of their age when they least expected it...but hey, at least they got a discount.