In another universe, Hilary Clinton was President.
And there are apparently blue stop signs.
In that other timeline, the date February 30 exists.
I feel like this thing in the sky might be a hole to another universe. Either that, or we're living in a Hunger Games-style arena.
Apparently, Utah exists in an alternate universe where calories don't work quite the same. Having seen how strange Utah is, I'd buy it.
This copy of 1984 is definitely from another universe...where Wonder Woman was somehow involved.
Pretty sure this dog is a monster from another universe.
Or maybe everything around us is just a simulation running on a loop.
This pixelated shadow proves we're living in a simulation.
And this shadow is definitely a glitch in the matrix.
Oh, look! Another glitch!
I don't know exactly why these leaves are standing straight up, but something is NOT right here.
This mini ground cloud has me convinced that nothing is real.
I'm almost positive this is a flat backdrop glued to a fake window.
We are on a film set!!!
This is a real photo of construction outside a building, and yet it looks so computer-generated, I'm starting to believe we're in a game of the Sims.
Yep. Definitely in a game of the Sims. And it's being played by a sadistic kid who removes pool ladders and has elevators open into empty space.
The kid playing also accidentally placed this giant tree upside down.
Weather is fake and there is someone operating a snow machine through the (fake) sky — that is the only explanation.
And they're getting real lazy with the cloud simulators, too.
It's not just the sky, either — the ground is looking realllll sus from above.
Or this Monopoly money that gives the old dude the monocle, which definitely slipped through a wormhole from another universe?
As if all this wasn't enough, I'm starting to think time means nothing, or at least that time travel is real.
Is someone trying to tell us something from the future?
WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?!?
And finally, nothing will convince me that the dude on the right isn't a time traveler sent back to save the man on the left.