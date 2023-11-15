Skip To Content
    28 Bizarre Photos That Have Me Believing In Time Travel, Alternate Universes, And More

    Holy Truman Show.

    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. In another universe, Hilary Clinton was President.

    hilary clinton president of the united states on a playing card
    u/RegretsZ / Via reddit.com

    2. And there are apparently blue stop signs.

    sm9u / Via reddit.com

    3. And blue Redboxes.

    u/ghost_haha / Via reddit.com

    4. In that other timeline, the date February 30 exists.

    expiration date on a food item reads feb 30
    u/Eudevie / Via reddit.com

    5. I feel like this thing in the sky might be a hole to another universe. Either that, or we're living in a Hunger Games-style arena.

    rainbow colors outlining a cloud
    u/pseudo-boots / Via reddit.com

    6. Apparently, Utah exists in an alternate universe where calories don't work quite the same. Having seen how strange Utah is, I'd buy it.

    serving facts have a different row of info for when it&#x27;s sold in Utah
    u/cardadad_pods / Via reddit.com

    7. This copy of 1984 is definitely from another universe...where Wonder Woman was somehow involved.

    cover of goerge orwells 1984 with a wonder woman logo on it
    u/jasmineflower001 / Via reddit.com

    8. Pretty sure this dog is a monster from another universe.

    dogs shadow looks like a skinny wolf
    u/5T0P5H4D0WB4NN1NGM3 / Via reddit.com

    9. Or maybe everything around us is just a simulation running on a loop.

    u/Exastiken / Via reddit.com

    10. This pixelated shadow proves we're living in a simulation.

    shadow looks pixelated by a charging chord
    u/Mottis86 / Via reddit.com

    11. And this shadow is definitely a glitch in the matrix.

    shadow behind the sign of a store
    u/thehippestmanalive / Via reddit.com

    12. Oh, look! Another glitch!

    signs on a building are upside down
    u/titopin / Via reddit.com

    13. I don't know exactly why these leaves are standing straight up, but something is NOT right here.

    leaves in the snow standing up
    u/Buck_Thorn / Via reddit.com

    14. This mini ground cloud has me convinced that nothing is real.

    u/Well_thats_cool / Via reddit.com

    15. I'm almost positive this is a flat backdrop glued to a fake window.

    perfect clouds and landscape out the window
    u/ChapterFinal9714 / Via reddit.com

    16. We are on a film set!!!

    building looks flat and one-dimensional
    u/CamZhu / Via reddit.com

    17. This is a real photo of construction outside a building, and yet it looks so computer-generated, I'm starting to believe we're in a game of the Sims.

    construction happening
    u/Einfinitez / Via reddit.com

    18. Yep. Definitely in a game of the Sims. And it's being played by a sadistic kid who removes pool ladders and has elevators open into empty space.

    doors lead to nothing on the second floor
    u/dope_as_the_pope / Via reddit.com

    19. The kid playing also accidentally placed this giant tree upside down.

    tree hanging upside down on the street
    u/Beggar-Hero / Via reddit.com

    20. Weather is fake and there is someone operating a snow machine through the (fake) sky — that is the only explanation.

    u/Arianabell26 / Via reddit.com

    21. And they're getting real lazy with the cloud simulators, too.

    clouds along only one side of the sky
    u/Derromadzaymemer / Via reddit.com

    22. It's not just the sky, either — the ground is looking realllll sus from above.

    from above the ground looks like a game-generated map
    u/Covertlyenliven236 / Via reddit.com

    23. The Mandela Effect is actually evidence of other universes. How else do you explain this proof of the Fruit of the Loom logo with the cornucopia?

    tag on a shirt
    SCP-420-B / Via reddit.com

    24. Or this Monopoly money that gives the old dude the monocle, which definitely slipped through a wormhole from another universe?

    gmae money with the guy wearing a monocle
    u/ItzPrizmah / Via reddit.com

    25. As if all this wasn't enough, I'm starting to think time means nothing, or at least that time travel is real.

    dates modified on a document show the years 2030, 2054, and 201
    u/reddemon46 / Via reddit.com

    26. Is someone trying to tell us something from the future?

    my phone sent me an email from 25 years in the future
    u/nokstar / Via reddit.com

    27. WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?!?

    date of birth listed as 2041
    u/ironbattery / Via reddit.com

    28. And finally, nothing will convince me that the dude on the right isn't a time traveler sent back to save the man on the left.

    u/MusicTopMaker / Via reddit.com