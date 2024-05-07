    25 People Who Were Proven So Wrong, I Honestly Wouldn't Be Surprised If They Went Into Hiding

    Someone should probably go check on the person who predicted vaccinations wouldn't become politicized.

    Hannah Marder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person, who said Cillian Murphy wasn't a movie star:

    Summary of text: The piece discusses Cillian Murphy&#x27;s acting talent, arguing that he excels in supporting roles and on TV but lacks the charisma to be a genuine movie star
    2. And this person, who thought Oppenheimer was a bad idea:

    Tweet by Grace Randolph suggesting Cillian Murphy for a WWII historical drama, skeptical about Christopher Nolan directing
    3. These people, who thought SpongeBob SquarePants was "pathetic" and "doomed" (it's been 25 years, and it's still on):

    Two screenshots of fictional social media posts discussing SpongeBob SquarePants premiere with playful banter
    4. This person who thought Barbie was gonna flop:

    Conversation on social media discussing the success of Transformers movies and the novelty of a new film
    5. Along with Ben Shapiro:

    A man gestures while sitting, with a quote predicting a film&#x27;s failure displayed above
    6. This person who thought Bryan Cranston couldn't do a "serious role":

    Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and others in a tense scene from &quot;Breaking Bad&quot; with a skeptical fan comment doubting Bryan Cranston&#x27;s fit for the role
    7. This person, who doubted whether or not Heath Ledger could do a good job playing the Joker (he'd posthumously win an Oscar for his portrayal):

    Comment on a forum with a user agreeing on a casting choice and suggesting new villains for future Batman movies
    8. This poor, poor summer child, who had no idea what 2020 had in store for them:

    2020 calendar highlights: Halloween on Saturday, 4/20 &amp;amp; Christmas on Friday, two Friday the 13ths, July 4th on Saturday, Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday
    9. This person, who claimed four years ago that Taylor Swift's career was about to come to an end:

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Taylor Swift, with an image of her and text declaring her a global artist
    10. This person, who wasn't a fan of KISS:

    Newspaper clip from 1974 doubting the longevity of the band KISS
    11. The person who wrote this before Season 8, and really spoke too soon:

    Article headline states &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; wins it: Running out of books was the best thing that could happen to the HBO show
    12. The person who panned Michael Jackson's Thriller album:

    Summarized text: Article discusses Michael Jackson&#x27;s impact on music and performance, highlighting his &quot;Thriller&quot; album success and its revolutionary music video
    13. This person who claimed "Reddit nerds" couldn't manipulate the stock market:

    Tweet by soul nate mocking the idea that only people with quirky names and connections can manipulate the stock market
    14. This person, who claimed Fortnite didn't have staying power:

    Reddit screenshot: Users discuss the longevity of various video games, comparing classics to newer games like Fortnite
    15. These Friends reviewers:

    Two open pages of a book, with text and chapter titles visible. A section discusses Matthew Perry and his experiences
    16. This person, who claimed Russia would not invade Ukraine (spoiler alert...they did):

    Screen capture of an article titled &quot;No, Russia will not invade Ukraine | Russia-Ukraine crisis&quot; showing a tank on a road
    17. This person, who predicted the second Avatar film would bomb because "no one even remembers" the first one:

    Text states James Cameron spent 13 years on Avatar: The Way of Water, blames potential failure on Marvel, not disinterest in first movie
    18. Chris Pratt, who either lied to us or was extremely delusional:

    Headline about Chris Pratt discussing his unique voice for Mario
    19. These journalists, who I dearly wish had been right:

    1960s newspaper excerpts predicting future work and leisure with high incomes and shorter work weeks from Time and New York Times
    20. Along with this one:

    Newspaper clipping predicting life in the year 2010, detailing future finance trends, work hours, and technological advancements
    21. This person, who joked about never seeing J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in a Spider-Man film again (Simmons would reprise the role in multiple films):

    The image contains a humorous text exchange referencing characters and scenes from Spider-Man movies
    22. The person who predicted the only two movies to gross over a billion dollars in 2023 would be The Flash and Fast X (neither did, and both were critical failures):

    Side-by-side posters of &quot;Fast X&quot; and &quot;The Flash&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection, Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    23. James Charles, who would face multiple controversies in 2019, most notably the whole "Bye Sister" video:

    James Charles tweets &quot;absolutely not&quot; in response to a 2019 Predictions account foreshadowing a scandal similar to his past
    24. This poor journalist, who prophesied what could go wrong with potential vaccine rollout during COVID, and was proven sorely mistaken:

    The image shows a highlighted text excerpt discussing the politicization of vaccination with a skeptical stance
    25. And finally, we'll end on a happier one — the author of The Martian, who thought it was "niche" (it would later be turned into a massively popular film starring Matt Damon):

    User expressing that &quot;The Egg&quot; was written quickly while &quot;The Martian&quot; took years, noting the latter&#x27;s niche appeal
