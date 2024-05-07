1.
This person, who said Cillian Murphy wasn't a movie star:
2.
And this person, who thought Oppenheimer was a bad idea:
3.
These people, who thought SpongeBob SquarePants was "pathetic" and "doomed" (it's been 25 years, and it's still on):
4.
This person who thought Barbie was gonna flop:
5.
Along with Ben Shapiro:
6.
This person who thought Bryan Cranston couldn't do a "serious role":
7.
This person, who doubted whether or not Heath Ledger could do a good job playing the Joker (he'd posthumously win an Oscar for his portrayal):
8.
This poor, poor summer child, who had no idea what 2020 had in store for them:
9.
This person, who claimed four years ago that Taylor Swift's career was about to come to an end:
10.
This person, who wasn't a fan of KISS:
11.
The person who wrote this before Season 8, and really spoke too soon:
12.
The person who panned Michael Jackson's Thriller album:
13.
This person who claimed "Reddit nerds" couldn't manipulate the stock market:
14.
This person, who claimed Fortnite didn't have staying power:
15.
These Friends reviewers:
16.
This person, who claimed Russia would not invade Ukraine (spoiler alert...they did):
17.
This person, who predicted the second Avatar film would bomb because "no one even remembers" the first one:
18.
Chris Pratt, who either lied to us or was extremely delusional:
19.
These journalists, who I dearly wish had been right:
21.
This person, who joked about never seeing J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in a Spider-Man film again (Simmons would reprise the role in multiple films):
22.
The person who predicted the only two movies to gross over a billion dollars in 2023 would be The Flash and Fast X (neither did, and both were critical failures):
24.
This poor journalist, who prophesied what could go wrong with potential vaccine rollout during COVID, and was proven sorely mistaken:
25.
And finally, we'll end on a happier one — the author of The Martian, who thought it was "niche" (it would later be turned into a massively popular film starring Matt Damon):