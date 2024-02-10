1.
This parent was really, REALLY wrong about what the slang "salty" means, and should probably get their mind out of the gutter.
2.
This parent was also wrong in so many ways.
3.
I hope the person who sat down and typed, "it's not like there's a place called Spania full of Spanish *people*" was trolling.
4.
You gotta love when someone is so swiftly and completely proven wrong.
5.
This person thought Mount Everest was in South Dakota.
6.
This person might want to open a dictionary.
7.
Along with this person.
8.
This person got a little confused about flags.
9.
This person was reallyyyyy wrong about what a hamburger was.
10.
This person thought eggs were dairy.
11.
In case you didn't know..."reed" is not the past tense of "read." Neither is "red."
12.
What school did this person go to???
13.
Maybe leave scientific terms to scientists and doctors if you have absolutely no idea what they mean.
14.
The person who sent this article may go down in history as one of the "most wrong people ever."
15.
This person forgot about other languages.
16.
This person needs to take a geography class.
17.
Same with this person.
19.
I don't think this person has ever had a sex ed lesson in their life.
20.
Neither has this person.
22.
TIL about "Big Paleo"...which is definitely not a thing.
23.
These people were both wrong.
24.
The second person here really wanted to look smart, but ended up being dead wrong.
25.
...Yeah, that's not right, bud.
27.
This person got some classic lyrics very, very wrong.
28.
This person was real confused about compasses and directions.
29.
This person thought rubber trees were fake trees made of rubber.
30.
This person who refused to believe a dozen=12 is really dying on the wrong hill.
31.
This person was also have a little trouble with math.
32.
This person thought ducks aren't birds.
33.
This person seemed to think Tesla was founded by Nikola Tesla himself.
34.
This person thought plants don't produce oxygen.
35.
This parent, who told their kid's babysitter that epilepsy medication was a crutch and that you could stop seizures by sheer will, was just wrong in so many ways.
36.
This person made a really head-scratching statement.
37.
And finally, I am actually in shock that anyone thought humans were the first animals to eat red meat. Where did they learn this?