    37 Stupid People Who Woke Up, Sat Down, And Proceeded To Write Some Of The Most Wildly Incorrect Things I Have Ever Read

    "It's not like there's a place called Spania full of Spanish *people.*" Oh, lord.

    Hannah Marder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This parent was really, REALLY wrong about what the slang "salty" means, and should probably get their mind out of the gutter.

    A shirt that says &quot;kinda salty&quot;
    u/Curious_Bar348 / Via reddit.com

    2. This parent was also wrong in so many ways.

    &quot;One is water pistol and the other is a Christmas tree ornament&quot;
    u/Affectionate_Gas_264 / Via reddit.com

    3. I hope the person who sat down and typed, "it's not like there's a place called Spania full of Spanish *people*" was trolling.

    &quot;But like Spanish is a language&quot;
    u/WhoAmIEven2 / Via reddit.com

    4. You gotta love when someone is so swiftly and completely proven wrong.

    &quot;D-Day was delayed by a day because of the weather&quot;
    u/NoLifeLine / Via reddit.com

    5. This person thought Mount Everest was in South Dakota.

    &quot;it&#x27;s in South Dakota&quot;
    u/KlassyKlutz / Via reddit.com

    6. This person might want to open a dictionary.

    A list of words with two p&#x27;s
    u/Ax0l0tlMil01234 / Via reddit.com

    7. Along with this person.

    &quot;Don&#x27;t be a hooligan&quot;
    /[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    8. This person got a little confused about flags.

    &quot;Bro has the confederate flag on top&quot;
    u/Ehrenlauch3000 / Via reddit.com

    9. This person was reallyyyyy wrong about what a hamburger was.

    &quot;Okay&quot;
    u/veronikaklein / Via reddit.com

    10. This person thought eggs were dairy.

    &quot;Please don&#x27;t list a recipe as non dairy showing it calls for 8 eggs&quot;
    u/what-a-doric / Via reddit.com

    11. In case you didn't know..."reed" is not the past tense of "read." Neither is "red."

    &quot;isn&#x27;t it reed?&quot;
    u/dachshundTV / Via reddit.com

    12. What school did this person go to???

    &quot;Do you seriously think different sexes have different numbers of ribs?&quot;
    u/Some1Special21 / Via reddit.com

    13. Maybe leave scientific terms to scientists and doctors if you have absolutely no idea what they mean.

    &quot;You don&#x27;t know what mRNA is do you?&quot;
    u/whenitpours3 / Via reddit.com

    14. The person who sent this article may go down in history as one of the "most wrong people ever."

    &quot;and they were all people from India.&quot;
    u/Ill_Earth8585 / Via reddit.com

    15. This person forgot about other languages.

    &quot;We get it, sir, you think you&#x27;re descended from uber-white Vikings.&quot;
    u/SatisfyingExclam / Via reddit.com

    16. This person needs to take a geography class.

    &quot;Lmfao bro said South Africa&quot;
    u/1Hate17Here / Via reddit.com

    17. Same with this person.

    &quot;It&#x27;s unheard of elsewhere.&quot;
    u/b00tsc00ter / Via reddit.com

    18. Aaaand this person.

    &quot;Morocco is in Africa.&quot;
    u/Oddelfmagic / Via reddit.com

    19. I don't think this person has ever had a sex ed lesson in their life.

    &quot;it swims until it hits a wall and then seeps into her flesh.&quot;
    u/NeverEndingWalker64 / Via reddit.com

    20. Neither has this person.

    &quot;Your cerebral spinal fluid is SEMEN.&quot;
    u/mydiversion / Via reddit.com

    21. *Ben Wyatt voice* I don't even have time to explain how wrong you are. Actually, it's gonna bug me if I don't...

    &quot;The clit isn&#x27;t a physical thing.&quot;
    u/mydiversion / Via reddit.com

    22. TIL about "Big Paleo"...which is definitely not a thing.

    &quot;We will win this!&quot;
    u/owzleee / Via reddit.com

    23. These people were both wrong.

    &quot;the irony that you&#x27;re both wrong&quot;
    u/RealSuPraa / Via reddit.com

    24. The second person here really wanted to look smart, but ended up being dead wrong.

    &quot;IDIOT LMAOOO&quot;
    u/Sanghelic / Via reddit.com

    25. ...Yeah, that's not right, bud.

    &quot;It&#x27;s a scientific fact, search it up&quot;
    u/hetty147 / Via reddit.com

    26. Oof.

    &quot;Well firstly, it&#x27;s not called melonin, it&#x27;s called melatonin&quot;
    u/endless_n4meless / Via reddit.com

    27. This person got some classic lyrics very, very wrong.

    &quot;WHAT&quot;
    u/Robotchickjenn / Via reddit.com

    28. This person was real confused about compasses and directions.

    &quot;Yknow compasses are different depending where you live&quot;
    u/Easy_Understanding94 / Via reddit.com

    29. This person thought rubber trees were fake trees made of rubber.

    &quot;That&#x27;s a Rubber tree.&quot;
    u/romeovf / Via reddit.com

    30. This person who refused to believe a dozen=12 is really dying on the wrong hill.

    &quot;How you bake but can&#x27;t count?&quot;
    u/thetermagant / Via reddit.com

    31. This person was also have a little trouble with math.

    &quot;2023 to 2013 10 years&quot;
    u/sandiercy / Via reddit.com

    32. This person thought ducks aren't birds.

    &quot;ducks are birds sir...&quot;
    u/Organic_Valuable_610 / Via reddit.com

    33. This person seemed to think Tesla was founded by Nikola Tesla himself.

    &quot;He didn&#x27;t make the company.&quot;
    u/Dutch_Midget / Via reddit.com

    34. This person thought plants don't produce oxygen.

    &quot;Bro forgot about oxygen&quot;
    u/_Ravenpaw_ / Via reddit.com

    35. This parent, who told their kid's babysitter that epilepsy medication was a crutch and that you could stop seizures by sheer will, was just wrong in so many ways.

    &quot;Yeah, I took my epilepsy medication.&quot;
    u/Pumkin32465 / Via reddit.com

    36. This person made a really head-scratching statement.

    &quot;cow milk is literally made for baby cows&quot;
    u/Jacked_Shrimp / Via reddit.com

    37. And finally, I am actually in shock that anyone thought humans were the first animals to eat red meat. Where did they learn this?

    &quot;Dont exactly know tbh.&quot;
    u/MickeySwank / Via reddit.com