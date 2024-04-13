55 Old Photos That Are Actually So, So Wild To See Now

1.Here's a little sample of what teenagers were looking for in a partner in 1955.
2.Here's what a child's car seat looked like in the 1930s and '40s.
3.Here is the "Mona Lisa" next to a copy painted by one of da Vinci's students. The copy isbetter preserved, so we can more clearly picture what the "Mona Lisa" looked like when it was first painted. (And y'all — she has eyebrows!)
4.Here's the original model for Mount Rushmore, showing it was supposed to have full busts along with the heads.
5.Here is what the first Taco Bell looked like. You can find it at their headquarters in California.
6.And here is one of their original menus.
7.Here's who the Wendy's logo was based on — Wendy Morse, whose father Dave Thomas founded the fast food chain. You can see a younger version of her here.
8.Here's what a ticket to Disneyland looked like in 1997 — and how much it cost.
9.Here is a recipe for Girl Scout Cookies from 1922, when Girl Scouts would actually make the cookies themselves.
10.Here are some 1960s tips to remain "feminine" as you smoke cigarettes.
11.And here's Betty Crocker's advice for women.
12.Here is a depiction of prisoners using the first version of the treadmill at Brixton Prison in London in 1825. Treadmills were originally invented to help prisoners "atone" for their crimes.
13.Here is one of the original 1930s Shell gas stations.
14.Here is one of the original Jolly Roger pirate flags — only two currently exist worldwide.
15.Here is a diary entry from the day WWI ended.
16.And here's what a draft notice looked like during WWII.
17.Here is the actual bus that Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on.
18.Here is the first and third-class menu from the night the Titanic sank.
19.Here's the evolution of the Dunkin' Donuts logo.
20.Here's a look back at how much things cost in the '90s.
21.And here's a $170 bill for a semester at Harvard from 1869.
22.Here's a version of a selfie stick from 1997, from a book titled 99 More Unuseless Japanese Inventions.
23.Here is one of the cards people across America received in the mail in the '60s when zip codes were first created.
24.Here is a list of tips to help prevent the spread of influenza, which are super weird to look at post-COVID lockdown.
25.Here's what women's bathing suits looked like in the 1890s.
26.Here's one of the original sketches for the game Super Mario Bros., done using graph paper.
27.Here's what letters to Santa looked like in 1897.
28.Here's what the Hollywood sign used to look like — it actually used to say "Hollywoodland."
29.Here is how much you would receive on average if you lost a limb at work in 1890.
30.This is what Sprite cans used to look like.
31.And this is what the original Mountain Dew looked like.
32.This is what reclining seats on aircrafts used to look like.
33.And here is an example of a first-class lounge on a 1960s airplane.
34.Here is an example of a classified ad from 1865.
35.Here's a list of causes of death in London in 1632.
36.Here's what "party food" looked like in the 1950s.
37.Here's what house and mortgage prices were like in the late '50s/early '60s.
38.Here's a hospital bill for giving birth from 1930.
39.Here are the top 50 songs of 1972.
40.Here's what New York subway cars used to look like.
41.Here's what Times Square looked like in 1940.
42.Here's an old printing press setup that explains the origin of the words "uppercase" and "lowercase."