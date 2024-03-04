1.In case you want to feel jealous today, it actually is possible to have purple eyes (most examples are in people with albinism).
2.Did you also know your eye color can change as a result of an injury?
3.If your fingers and toes get REALLY, REALLY cold — like, so cold they turn a different color — you might be suffering from Raynaud's syndrome. It happens to me a lot, but I've never seen my fingers turn quite THIS yellowish-white.
4.Ever wondered what would happen if you consistently ingested colloidal silver? Paul Karason found out — after taking it for various medical issues for years, he developed argyria, and his skin turned this color.
5.Somewhat similarly, here's what happens to your hands if you take a ton of astaxanthin — they basically turn orange.
6.Here's how effective compression socks are in mitigating bruising and swelling.
7.Genetics are truly wild to me — I had to do a quick Punnett square in my mind to remember that two brown-eyed parents (top) can have blue and green-eyed children (bottom).
8.Here's just how much a muscle can atrophy after an injury requires you to use it less.
9.Did you know some people are born without toe and fingerprints?
10.You can see another photo of the condition, called adermatoglyphia, here.
11.This genetic white patch of hair is called a Mallen Streak, but I'm going to go ahead and believe this baby got in a snow fight with her magical older sister named Elsa.
12.You can also have patches of white hair at a young age from vitiligo.
14.I don't even want to tell you the intrusive thought that came into my mind at this photo.
15.Did you know if you get a bloody nose and block it, blood might start coming out of your eyes?
16.And here's what it looks like to have burst blood vessels in your eye.
17.Since bruises are just a buildup of blood under the skin, if you get a scratch on a bruise, it will actually "drain" part of the bruise.
18.Something similar happens if you get a mosquito bite on a bruise.
19.Ever wondered what a tooth cut in half looks like?
20.You're probably aware of heterochromia, when people have two different colored eyes, but did you know it's possible to have partial heterochromia and have multiple colors within the same eye?
21.Here's the difference between being tanned vs. not in the same man.
22.This is what it looks like to have THREE pupils in each eye (Axenfeld-Rieger syndrome).
23.Here's what an eye looks like SUPER close up, in high-def.
24.This is what it looks like to have a "detached iris."
25.Here is a kidney stone some poor guy passed.
27.Here's what it looks like to see alllll the blood vessels in your hand, stripped of everything else.
28.And here, you can see the veins in a hand by using an ultra-strong flashlight.
29.Did you know you can have "fraternal" thumbs that don't match?
30.Or that there are conditions where you don't have middle knuckles?
31.I need a doctor to explain this one to me, because it's wild.
32.This is what blood looks like without red blood cells.
33.And this is what plasma looks like if it sits long enough to separate from your blood.
34.This is how a liter of bone marrow looks.
35.Here's what a dental X-ray of a kid who still has their baby teeth looks like.
36.This is what it looks like to get a bad bruise on an area with an old scar — essentially, the scar will not appear to bruise.
37.Scars will also not get dirty in the same way.
40.If you have a splinter or shard of glass stuck in your skin, your body will eventually push it out on its own — it just might take a few years.
41.This is what stitches in your eye look like after a corneal transplant surgery.
42.Even once they're healed, you can still see them in certain light.
43.No, this isn't a blue-eyed man with a dilated pupil — his eyes are brown, and the pupil is the smaller blot in the middle. He just has a blue ring around his iris.
44.Here's what it looks like to have a scar on your iris.
45.Here is a hand someone was born with — they ended up having surgery to create a thumb and a single finger.
46.Here is what it looks like to have toes sewn into your hand to create fingers.
47.Here is what it looks like on an X-ray to have an enlarged heart.
48.Here's how skull cancer changes a skull.
49.And finally, the power of dentistry is wild to me.