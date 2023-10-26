39 Medical Abnormalities And Other Photos Of The Human Body That Made Me Do A Double Take

1.
This person has only four fingers, and their index finger has replaced their thumb.
2.
This person caught a nail in the EYE (yep, that's right, I said eye) and had their pupil stitched over it.
3.
This person can bend their toes back.
4.
This person has Dermatographism, where if they lightly scratch at their arm, it'll create raised bumps (so you can essentially draw and spell things).
5.
This person has dental tori, where harmless bones grow under your tongue.
6.
And this person has a tooth growing out of the roof of their mouth.
7.
Here you can see inflammation from a mite sting moving down the lymphatic system.
8.
This person's tattoo became 3D when they were sick.
9.
This person was born with a double thumb and had it removed.
10.
This person can hold things backwards.
11.
This person has a skin transplant from their upper arm to their hand that gets a lot tanner than the rest of their hand skin.
12.
This person also received a skin graft, and it grows hair.
13.
This scar never gets dirty, even when the rest of the person's hand does.
14.
This person burned their skin, and you can see the melanin coming back in as spots as it heals.
15.
Here's what a lightning strike survivor looks like.
16.
Here's how much naturally red hair can fade from the ages of 16 to 27.
17.
Here's what it looks like to have stitches in your eye.
18.
This person had a beard hair that looks more like a brush prong.
19.
And this person had a beard hair that turned white and split into a few strands.
20.
This person's thumb doesn't really bend, and thus it doesn't have the joint wrinkle most fingers have.
21.
This person can stretch their fingers in a wild way.
22.
This person has borderline translucent skin.
23.
This isn't technically a body part, but I just need everyone to see this earwax that came out of a guy's ear.
24.
Here's an intense close-up of an eye.
25.
And here's an even more super close up of what an eye looks like.
26.
Here's what the inside of a bone looks like.
27.
Here's how much a person with Hyperhidrosis regularly sweats on their hands.
28.
This person has six fingers on each hand.
29.
Just...everything about this person's foot.
30.
This person's arms bend the wrong way.
31.
This is what it looks like when you take off a too-small ring you've been wearing for two and a half years.
32.
This person was born without a nail on one finger.
33.
This is what it looks like to have POTS and have blood pool into one leg.
34.
Here's how two different legs look after the right leg was injured and had no weight put on it for three months.
35.
Here's the difference in tans of two twins — one who often goes outside, and one who doesn't.
36.
Here's what a circular ingrown hair looks like.
37.
This person was born without a full ear.
38.
You've probably heard of heterochromia, where people have two different eye colors. But have you ever seen someone naturally have two different hair (and eyebrow) colors?
39.
And finally, here's what a baby born en-caul (still in the amniotic sac) looks like.