1.
There's nothing wrong with S&M, but it really doesn't need to be on display at your wedding.
2.
And neither do your political opinions.
3.
Like, why is this a thing?
5.
Do you really have to advertise your MLM at your wedding???
6.
And does it really need to be on the cake topper?
7.
This kind of behavior is just SO tacky.
8.
As is this — people need to eat!!!
9.
This is something cringey from the wedding website, but I'm still including it because it's so bad.
10.
What couple thought this was an appropriate cake topper?
11.
Or that this was an appropriate sign for a wedding during lockdown?
12.
Having a wedding in peak COVID times was bad enough, but this couple tried to make it "cute" by having everyone wear little hair elastics that indicated if you believed in social distancing or not.
13.
Live fish should NOT be a wedding decoration.
14.
This couple made it even worse by putting LIT CANDLES in with the fish.
15.
This was a proposal, not a wedding, but it's close enough — and disturbing enough — to include. Do these people even like each other?
16.
Why would you do this, let alone post about it?
17.
Oh, look! I found the perfect wedding cake topper for those people!
18.
I'm all for DIY decor, but using a bunch of empty alcohol bottles just feels tacky to me.
19.
As does theming your whole cake around beer.
20.
At least this one included a few more of the couple's interests...like monster trucks, hunting, and being racist.
21.
Why, just why, would you wear this to your wedding???
22.
I don't even know what's going on here, but I know I'm disturbed.
23.
I guess this one isn't as bad as some of the rest, but I still just can't believe anyone chose this for their wedding cakes. They don't even look like the characters!!!
24.
And finally, I don't even know if I can call this one tacky (it goes WAY beyond that), but...we can only HOPE it isn't real.