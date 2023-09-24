    24 Cringeworthy Weddings That Will Leave You Doubting The Bride And Groom's Choices...Including Whether To Get Married At All

    Please don't advertise your MLM at your wedding.

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. There's nothing wrong with S&M, but it really doesn't need to be on display at your wedding.

    A bride-to-be asking for recommendations of how to incorporate their S&amp;amp;M lifestyle into their wedding, with a suggestion of her wearing a collar and her husband putting a leash on her
    u/luckytintype / Via reddit.com

    2. And neither do your political opinions.

    A giant wedding cake that says &quot;MAGA Trump 2020&quot;
    u/LordNedNoodle / Via reddit.com

    3. Like, why is this a thing?

    The bride&#x27;s wedding dress says &quot;Make America Great Again&quot;
    Fox/r/u/catizzzle / Via reddit.com

    4. I have no hope for the couple who thought this cake was appropriate for a wedding.

    Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    The cake is topped with a penis that has a hand wrapped around it
    u/SuperterraneanAlien / Via reddit.com

    5. Do you really have to advertise your MLM at your wedding???

    A bunch of products advertising something called Keto Coffee are laid out as the centerpiece on every table at the reception
    u/NeekaNou / Via reddit.com

    6. And does it really need to be on the cake topper?

    The cake topper has the bride and groom holding bags with brand names clearly advertised
    u/NeekaNou / Via reddit.com

    7. This kind of behavior is just SO tacky.

    A social media post says &quot;my wedding was yesterday and a bunch of people had the audacity to show up without a git. Do I confront these people?&quot;
    u/swindaloojajaja / Via reddit.com

    8. As is this — people need to eat!!!

    A social media post says they will be requiring their wedding guests to travel four hours away and spend money on hotel, food, and drinks, and they don&#x27;t feel bad about it
    u/rachelleybell / Via reddit.com

    9. This is something cringey from the wedding website, but I'm still including it because it's so bad.

    A woman says her ex and former best friend are getting married, and the wedding website credits the woman with introducing them, but that&#x27;s because she was dating the groom at the time
    u/kittenfeet69 / Via reddit.com

    10. What couple thought this was an appropriate cake topper?

    The topper shows the bride pointing a gun at the groom, who is kneeling with his hands on his head
    u/ohheysarahjay / Via reddit.com

    11. Or that this was an appropriate sign for a wedding during lockdown?

    The sign outside the venue says &quot;love is in the air and so is COVID-19&quot;
    u/AstronautPoseidon / Via reddit.com

    12. Having a wedding in peak COVID times was bad enough, but this couple tried to make it "cute" by having everyone wear little hair elastics that indicated if you believed in social distancing or not.

    A social media post asks wedding guests to buy one of two hair ties to indicate if you want to social distance or not
    u/MrBrightside72 / Via reddit.com

    13. Live fish should NOT be a wedding decoration.

    The reception centerpieces include glass bowls with live goldfish in them, and a guest says several fish have died
    u/MissLauraJ / Via reddit.com

    14. This couple made it even worse by putting LIT CANDLES in with the fish.

    A beta fish is being held in a vase, with lit candles floating in the water above it
    u/Azu_Creates / Via reddit.com

    15. This was a proposal, not a wedding, but it's close enough — and disturbing enough — to include. Do these people even like each other?

    A sign says &quot;you&#x27;re a bitch, I&#x27;m an asshole, you stayed with me over a year, let&#x27;s throw it into another gear. Will you marry me?&quot;
    u/Ok-Caterpillar-1883 / Via reddit.com

    16. Why would you do this, let alone post about it?

    A woman says her fiancé proposed to her while she was on the toilet, and there are pictures included that show her pants around her ankles while the fiancé holds the ring
    u/hunnybunbun2019 / Via reddit.com

    17. Oh, look! I found the perfect wedding cake topper for those people!

    The topper shows a bride look normal, with her arm around the groom who is sitting on a toilet with his pants around his ankles and holding the date in front of his private parts
    u/Goodlilredhead / Via reddit.com

    18. I'm all for DIY decor, but using a bunch of empty alcohol bottles just feels tacky to me.

    The centerpiece on this table consists of several empty liquor bottles and nothing else
    u/Donnyboscoe1 / Via reddit.com

    19. As does theming your whole cake around beer.

    The wedding cake is made to look like a giant Bud Light bottle
    u/chaddieboy / Via reddit.com

    20. At least this one included a few more of the couple's interests...like monster trucks, hunting, and being racist.

    This cake has three tiers. The top tier has a monster truck, the middle tier shows a hunter shooting a deer, and the bottom tier is the Confederate flag
    u/The_Juggler17 / Via reddit.com

    21. Why, just why, would you wear this to your wedding???

    The bride is wearing a traditional wedding dress, while the groom is wearing cargo shorts, tennis shoes, and a graphic T-shirt covered in guitars
    u/abitneurotic / Via reddit.com

    22. I don't even know what's going on here, but I know I'm disturbed.

    Two pigs have been put in strollers, one dressed to look like the bride, the other like the groom; the groom pig has a whole corn cob in its mouth
    u/anyshit / Via reddit.com

    23. I guess this one isn't as bad as some of the rest, but I still just can't believe anyone chose this for their wedding cakes. They don't even look like the characters!!!

    There are two cakes, one intended to look like Fiona from Shrek, the other like Donkey from Shrek; neither actually look like the characters
    u/Henry_Thomas / Via reddit.com

    24. And finally, I don't even know if I can call this one tacky (it goes WAY beyond that), but...we can only HOPE it isn't real.

    A very long post in which the groom-to-be says that he and his fiancé are both virgins and intend to lose their virginities on stage as part of the wedding festivities
    u/thefluxthing / Via reddit.com