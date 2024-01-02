Skip To Content
    32 Mildly Unnerving Photos That Will Make You Go "Thanks, I Hate It"

    Imagine getting a spam text that says, "You have very little time left so you should cherish it."

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. I can't believe anyone approved this unnerving design:

    Design that looks like a plane crashing
    u/xrayindiaracing / Via reddit.com

    2. Or this one:

    &quot;These creepy people trying to grab me in the bathroom.&quot;
    u/Luna_Lovelace / Via reddit.com

    3. I feel like this is...not giving off the vibes they think it is:

    A sign that looks like a family hanging from a cross
    u/ToMyMamy / Via reddit.com

    4. Nor is this:

    &quot;We plan to cut all homeless people in half by 2025.&quot;
    u/T-SquaredProductions / Via reddit.com

    5. This is just plain disturbing:

    &quot;ITS AN ADD FOR FUCKINF FUNERAL SERVICES&quot;
    u/PurpledLimed / Via reddit.com

    6. I hate this so much:

    A sign of pizza serving pizza
    u/GloriouZWorm / Via reddit.com

    7. I feel like this one goes beyond mildly unnerving:

    &quot;Prevent your death!&quot;
    u/King_Toad / Via reddit.com

    8. As does this spam message:

    &quot;You have very little time left so you should cherish it&quot;
    u/MemeStocksYolo69-420 / Via reddit.com

    9. I want to believe that this is due to some electrical issue, but I'm also convinced it's ghosts:

    u/shingooshmoojiii / Via reddit.com

    10. And there are definitely spirits involved here:

    u/Kermit_Druid / Via reddit.com

    11. This weird burn in the sidewalk has me worried we're actually in the Upside Down:

    a crack in the sidewalk
    u/algeoMA / Via reddit.com

    12. And these stairs definitely lead straight into hell:

    A street sign of for walking down steps
    u/nocoinsherebro / Via reddit.com

    13. In fact, it probably leads here:

    a tunnel that&#x27;s glowing with red light
    u/UrbanBasis / Via reddit.com

    14. This weird hole in the river DEFINITELY leads to the underworld:

    a hole in a river
    u/Serialnarcisist / Via reddit.com

    15. This wallpaper is beyond unnerving. If I walked into a hotel or Airbnb and saw this, I'd turn around and walk right back out:

    Wallpaper that has flowers and video cameras
    u/NickiMirage2000 / Via reddit.com

    16. And if I saw this at my dentist's office, I would DEFINITELY leave:

    a stuffed animal with human teeth
    u/bhughey24 / Via reddit.com

    17. Yeah, I'd move out:

    &quot;Just bought a house. Found this in the basement. Sealed tight.&quot;
    u/Brett_Kelman / Via reddit.com

    18. I would also move if I were this person:

    A painting of a scary man&#x27;s face
    u/BeginningSir2984 / Via reddit.com

    19. This Do Not Disturb door hanging is just giving me bad vibes all around:

    &quot;Do Not Disturb&quot;
    u/Baba_yagaaaa / Via reddit.com

    20. This awful art piece makes my mind go to bad, bad places:

    Cheese-grater toilet paper
    u/Tsunamislam1 / Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock / Via reddit.com

    21. This photo is both giving me Final Destination vibes and making me want to jump on that motorcycle and drive it off the ramp, both of which are extremely unsettling:

    View from a motorcycle with a truck with boards in front of them
    u/FunnySweetPotato / Via reddit.com

    22. You couldn't PAY ME to step foot in this bathroom:

    a blown-up boilet
    u/EpicLariat / Via reddit.com

    23. The way the ice froze out of this toilet is one of the spookiest things I've seen today:

    Ice coming out of a toilet
    uDrNinnuxx / Via reddit.com

    24. This woman's middle fingers are just extremely unsettling to me:

    &quot;My middle fingers are weirdly bent&quot;
    u/TinyLight16 / Via reddit.com

    25. But this person's fingers are even worse:

    A person with crooked fingers
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    26. I can't explain it, but this hall of doors is spooky to me:

    A hallway with a bunch of doors
    u/seven_critical_blows / Via reddit.com

    27. So is this staircase that leads nowhere:

    A staircase in an apartment
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    28. And this random door that leads to a precipitous drop:

    door opening to nothing
    u/HyperLudius / Via reddit.com

    29. How does he know how to move his head???? Is he watching us right now???:

    A man on the news tilting his head
    u/remove_kebab13 / Via reddit.com

    30. Why does this bike seat exist?!?:

    A bike seat shaped like hands
    u/ll-Sniffu / Via reddit.com

    31. Yeah, no thanks, never going out in the snow again:

    &quot;I think a man crawling in the middle of the road towards the mist.&quot;
    u/lovewilltearsusapart / Via reddit.com

    32. And finally, I'm both gagging and creeped out just looking at this:

    &quot;How a 1943 first aid book instructs you to help someone whose choking&quot;
    u/Noname_Maddox / Via reddit.com