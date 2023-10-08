It's officially cuffing season, and couples all around are beginning their relationships with forays into pumpkin patches and haunted houses. But while many are entering relationships, some people...well, let's just say I don't see them being a part of cuffing season this year.
Here are 22 men from dating apps this month who frankly should probably sit out this cuffing season.
1.I can never take a man who calls women "females" seriously.
2.I am truly at a loss for words.
3.I was tempted to stop reading after "My pronouns are KING/LORD," but I'm sure glad I read on to see it get worse from there.
4.I don't know if there's a bigger red flag than calling yourself a "sigma male."
5.I...can't with this one.
6.This man should really work on his openers.
7.As should this guy. And rethink his whole dating philosophy, probably.
8.This guy seems like the *perfect* guy to introduce to your parents!
9.This escalated quickly.
10.This guy called himself a "nice guy" but then said he was "better than you."
11.This man decided to message a woman just to berate her, which definitely makes him seem like a great guy who respects women!
12.I will never understand why some men use their bio to complain about women...what app do you think this is???
13.Like, mocking women is *probably* not gonna get you a date with one. Just saying.