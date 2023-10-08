    22 Men Who, I Hate To Say It, Will Be Spending This Cuffing Season Alone (...Okay, Fine, I Love To Say It)

    "I'm trying to find someone who can handle a sigma male."

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's officially cuffing season, and couples all around are beginning their relationships with forays into pumpkin patches and haunted houses. But while many are entering relationships, some people...well, let's just say I don't see them being a part of cuffing season this year.

    ABC

    Here are 22 men from dating apps this month who frankly should probably sit out this cuffing season.

    1. I can never take a man who calls women "females" seriously.

    &quot;Sorry dude but you&#x27;re not special&quot;
    u/Potential_Lunch1003 / Via reddit.com

    2. I am truly at a loss for words.

    &quot;I&#x27;m not gonna pull out, you&#x27;re just another woman to me...&quot;
    u/Caliluxun / Via reddit.com

    3. I was tempted to stop reading after "My pronouns are KING/LORD," but I'm sure glad I read on to see it get worse from there.

    &quot;Christ is king&quot;
    u/Longjumping-Bid6728 / Via reddit.com

    4. I don't know if there's a bigger red flag than calling yourself a "sigma male."

    Screenshot of a Hinge dating profile
    u/Inevitable-Page-6241 / Via reddit.com

    5. I...can't with this one.

    &quot;Can I see photos of your bionic leg?&quot;
    u/No-Comedian-9725 / Via reddit.com

    6. This man should really work on his openers.

    &quot;Have the glasses ever fallen of during doggy??&quot;
    u/ells_bells2000 / Via reddit.com

    7. As should this guy. And rethink his whole dating philosophy, probably.

    &quot;Let&#x27;s get you pregnant&quot;
    u/DowntownShop1 / Via reddit.com

    8. This guy seems like the *perfect* guy to introduce to your parents!

    &quot;only here for a quick fuck&quot;
    u/Inevitable-Page-6241 / Via reddit.com

    9. This escalated quickly.

    &quot;Guess you&#x27;re a slut&quot;
    u/HorrorExamination417 / Via reddit.com

    10. This guy called himself a "nice guy" but then said he was "better than you."

    &quot;I&#x27;m better than you and you know it&quot;
    u/CrazyBlueM / Via reddit.com

    11. This man decided to message a woman just to berate her, which definitely makes him seem like a great guy who respects women!

    &quot;what does a miserable feminist have to offer a man&quot;
    u/IllustratorSea8372 / Via reddit.com

    12. I will never understand why some men use their bio to complain about women...what app do you think this is???

    &quot;This in turn changes most of u women into picky bitches...&quot;
    u/fur_iouscupcake / Via reddit.com

    13. Like, mocking women is *probably* not gonna get you a date with one. Just saying.

    &quot;Must still think she is a 10!!&quot;
    u/thisfeelsimpossible / Via reddit.com

    14. These types of profiles ain't cute!!!

    &quot;Seeking hostile women for unfulfilling intimacy...&quot;
    u/L0veThatJourney4me / Via reddit.com

    15. Do you even like women, bruh?

    &quot;I don&#x27;t need therapy after you remove your make up&quot;
    u/Shot-Breakfast-9157 / Via reddit.com

    16. And you, sir?

    &quot;I don&#x27;t know why I&#x27;m on here&quot;
    u/7937397 / Via reddit.com

    17. This guy just gave me majorrrrr r/sadcringe vibes.

    &quot;I can&#x27;t believe I&#x27;m trying this I feel lame&quot;
    u/GhostofRutherford / Via reddit.com

    18. This guy wasn't picky at all! (Sarcasm.)

    &quot;Please introduce yourself with your full name and a clear photo if you are single&quot;
    u/FairBlueberry9319 / Via reddit.com

    19. This guy asked why it didn't work out with a woman's last boyfriend, and when she answered, he started siding with her ex. Men will truly side with MEN THEY HAVE NEVER MET over any woman.

    &quot;Why are you negging me&quot;
    u/ilovefionaapple / Via reddit.com

    20. Just...yikes.

    &quot;I&#x27;m only on here to meet up and I prefer speaking and video call conversations&quot;
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    21. "Anal: 2 bonus points" might be one of the funniest things I've ever read in a dating profile, but it certainly would not earn a swipe right.

    &quot;p.s. body pic is current and real&quot;
    u/6x7is42 / Via reddit.com

    22. And finally, this guy didn't seem to understand the danger women face in meeting up with men for dates, especially in private, then turned it into a race thing.

    &quot;I&#x27;m saying that bc your&#x27;e a man&quot;
    u/Individual-Salary535 / Via reddit.com

    What's the worst profile you've seen or message you've gotten on a dating app recently? Let us know in the comments!