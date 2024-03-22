Skip To Content
39 Awful People Who Might As Well Have Said "It's My World And You're All Just Living In It!" This Month

I will never understand why all human decency goes out the window the second you step foot on an airplane.

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This person stole someone's payment info and used it to book a car, then asked the person THEY STOLE FROM to keep paying for the car, adding a "hee hee."

Email screenshot requesting to reschedule car sale due to urgent hospital visit
u/T33FMEISTER / Via reddit.com

2. This massage client just refused to fill out an intake form because they didn't feel like it.

Scribbles on a massage intake form
u/ThrowRA-giantlemon / Via reddit.com

3. This man was just so obnoxious.

a man with his laptop on bright during a dark flight
u/performative-pretzel / Via reddit.com

4. This person had no concept of personal space.

a person&#x27;s leg infringing on someone else&#x27;s leg room on a plane
u/uhshavaughn / Via reddit.com

5. This person didn't care that their neighbor's house burned down — they just cared about how it made the neighborhood look.

&quot;It&#x27;s pretty unsightly right now.&quot;
u/Southern_Activity177 / Via reddit.com

6. This person wanted vet referrals, but wanted them to come to him — because it's all about him, apparently.

&quot;any referrals would be appreciated.&quot;
u/willieyobslayer / Via reddit.com

7. This person parked across MULTIPLE handicap spaces.

A white sedan parked diagonally across two accessible parking spaces with visible markings. Rearview mirror shows raindrops
u/leafpiefrost / Via reddit.com

8. These people all decided they didn't need to use headphones.

Meme of a person frustrated by others not using headphones in public, using Elsie Fisher&#x27;s tweet for humor
u/Spirited-Arugula-672 / Via reddit.com

9. This person really thought 259,000 people would donate to help them get a Ferrari.

Person holding sign pledging to post a Ferrari image daily until receiving enough donations for one
postingferrarieverday / Instagram / Via reddit.com

10. This person decided their concert experience was the only one that mattered.

Person recording a concert on their phone with the band performing in the background
u/mudlode / Via reddit.com

11. This person blasted their bike speaker while on public transport.

Person with a bike inside a subway car with other passengers seated and standing
u/samo1300 / Via reddit.com

12. And this guy literally had the back half of his truck made into a speaker, so he could piss everyone around him off.

Truck with oversized wheels and large speakers in the bed stopped on a city street at night
u/Lexdaddy270 / Via reddit.com

13. This woman decided to make her problem everyone's problem.

Woman lies on airport floor, upset for missing her flight, with luggage nearby
u/ambachk / Via reddit.com

14. This person took up no less than FOUR seats outside their flight gate, so no one else could sit.

Child lying across airport waiting area seats, head resting on one, legs on another
u/dirty_computer / Via reddit.com

15. These people thought they were in the right after purposefully bothering a guy an entire flight because he wouldn't switch seats.

&quot;he asked for it&quot;
u/RedMelonBounty / Via reddit.com

16. This person thought it'd be funny to put dish soap in a fountain, and caused a massive mess other people had to clean up.

Two images: Top shows a fountain with water partially covered in foam. Bottom is a child near a foamy fountain&#x27;s edge
u/Nerfarean / Via reddit.com

17. These neighbors installed a MONSTROUS hot tub without informing neighbors of its size, and the fact that they'd be able to see everyone's whole yard from it.

a giant hot tub that neighbors can see above their fences
u/cfturnerr / Via reddit.com

18. And these neighbors consistently blocked common areas and halls with large items like strollers.

Three images showing a cluttered entryway before, an empty hallway, and an organized entryway with coats and shoes after cleaning
u/-imagine_that- / Via reddit.com

19. This person drove their truck INSIDE of a Home Depot so they wouldn't have to carry anything out to their car.

A vintage truck is displayed inside a hardware store with shoppers and aisles of products
u/volvos / Via reddit.com

20. This person posted this conversation purely to make themselves look smart.

Image contains a screenshot of a social media post discussing a conversation about New Jersey poet Joyce Kilmer
u/__rosebud__ / Via reddit.com

21. These men went to a women's only space just to get views.

Two people with obscured faces outside a building with the text &quot;Working Out at Womans Only Gym!&quot; on the screen
u/slenderfingerz / Via reddit.com

22. This person did bike tricks (against the flow of traffic, I might add) while pretending to hit cars before turning at the last minute for...fun, I guess? The joy of wreaking havoc and almost causing accidents? Who knows?

Person on bike popping a wheelie on a street with parked cars and bare trees in the background
u/00sgamer / Via reddit.com

23. This guy wore this obnoxious hat for no reason other than to draw attention to himself.

Person walking in street with overly large straw hat covering entire body
u/worldisillusion / Via reddit.com

24. This person go-carted inside a Walmart for views.

a person riding a go-kart in Walmart
coolwithak.official / Via tiktok.com

25. This person brought their PET MONKEY inside the grocery store, because that's totally safe and reasonable.

A spider monkey in a shirt clinging to a person in a grocery store
u/StcStasi / Via reddit.com

26. This person decided a pedestrian-only path was just another lane for them to drive on, in any direction they wanted.

A truck driving on a sidewalk
u/VernonFlorida / Via reddit.com

27. This person posted a friend's engagement ring next to her own, because apparently she HAS to one-up her friend instead of just being happy for her.

Two hands with diamond rings on ring fingers, text overlay reads &quot;Welcome to the club BFF&quot;
u/CaliforniaBurrito / Via reddit.com

28. This couple stopped traffic on a busy London street to take professional photos.

People stopping traffic to take photos
u/CarefulSparrow / Via reddit.com

29. This woman had a whole slew of complaints and tried to tell a restaurant to cater to her extremely specific specifications only.

Image of a Grubhub order receipt with humorous instructions requesting a bottle of soda to be rolled down a hallway
u/PotatoPete26 / Via reddit.com

30. This person thought their mom's surgery was a good excuse to post a selfie.

A person taking a selfie while posting that their mom is having surgery
u/AdeptnessCommercial7 / Via reddit.com

31. This person wore a DIY personal space enforcer that made him basically take up the whole sidewalk.

a man with a device to make sure no one comes near him
u/snowfalcon777 / Via reddit.com

32. This "food blogger" thought they were entitled to free food, and went on a rampage against the new business owner when they didn't get what they wanted.

Image text summarized: The image shows a series of negative reviews for a restaurant, with complaints about ownership, service, and food
u/redpokemontrainer / Via reddit.com

33. This person decided the rules didn't apply to her while bowling.

a person bowling, but standing way down the lane where they&#x27;re not supposed to
u/frankylampy / Via reddit.com

34. This neighbor decided to make a person on their street selling their house about them.

&quot;Who is the new owner? Give me their contact info.&quot;
u/IndependentContest64 / Via reddit.com

35. This person decided to freak out people driving by cosplaying as Spider-Man.

Individual dressed as Spider-Man performing on a street pole with vehicles in the background
u/Invalidkommmand / Via reddit.com

36. This person expected their coworkers to step in for them last minute instead of showing consideration by letting them know he was going to be OUT OF STATE in advance.

Work shift schedule screenshot with a plea for someone to cover a shift due to short notice unavailability
u/greerph / Via reddit.com

37. And finally, this person not only clearly didn't give a crap about their kids, but also bragged about it.

Front of a car with a license plate frame reading &quot;I&#x27;M SPENDING MY KIDS&#x27; INHERITANCE&quot;
[deleted] / Via reddit.com