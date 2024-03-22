1.This person stole someone's payment info and used it to book a car, then asked the person THEY STOLE FROM to keep paying for the car, adding a "hee hee."
2.This massage client just refused to fill out an intake form because they didn't feel like it.
3.This man was just so obnoxious.
4.This person had no concept of personal space.
5.This person didn't care that their neighbor's house burned down — they just cared about how it made the neighborhood look.
6.This person wanted vet referrals, but wanted them to come to him — because it's all about him, apparently.
7.This person parked across MULTIPLE handicap spaces.
8.These people all decided they didn't need to use headphones.
9.This person really thought 259,000 people would donate to help them get a Ferrari.
10.This person decided their concert experience was the only one that mattered.
11.This person blasted their bike speaker while on public transport.
12.And this guy literally had the back half of his truck made into a speaker, so he could piss everyone around him off.
13.This woman decided to make her problem everyone's problem.
14.This person took up no less than FOUR seats outside their flight gate, so no one else could sit.
15.These people thought they were in the right after purposefully bothering a guy an entire flight because he wouldn't switch seats.
16.This person thought it'd be funny to put dish soap in a fountain, and caused a massive mess other people had to clean up.
17.These neighbors installed a MONSTROUS hot tub without informing neighbors of its size, and the fact that they'd be able to see everyone's whole yard from it.
18.And these neighbors consistently blocked common areas and halls with large items like strollers.
19.This person drove their truck INSIDE of a Home Depot so they wouldn't have to carry anything out to their car.
20.This person posted this conversation purely to make themselves look smart.
21.These men went to a women's only space just to get views.
22.This person did bike tricks (against the flow of traffic, I might add) while pretending to hit cars before turning at the last minute for...fun, I guess? The joy of wreaking havoc and almost causing accidents? Who knows?
23.This guy wore this obnoxious hat for no reason other than to draw attention to himself.
24.This person go-carted inside a Walmart for views.
25.This person brought their PET MONKEY inside the grocery store, because that's totally safe and reasonable.
26.This person decided a pedestrian-only path was just another lane for them to drive on, in any direction they wanted.
27.This person posted a friend's engagement ring next to her own, because apparently she HAS to one-up her friend instead of just being happy for her.
28.This couple stopped traffic on a busy London street to take professional photos.
29.This woman had a whole slew of complaints and tried to tell a restaurant to cater to her extremely specific specifications only.
30.This person thought their mom's surgery was a good excuse to post a selfie.
31.This person wore a DIY personal space enforcer that made him basically take up the whole sidewalk.
32.This "food blogger" thought they were entitled to free food, and went on a rampage against the new business owner when they didn't get what they wanted.
33.This person decided the rules didn't apply to her while bowling.
34.This neighbor decided to make a person on their street selling their house about them.
35.This person decided to freak out people driving by cosplaying as Spider-Man.
36.This person expected their coworkers to step in for them last minute instead of showing consideration by letting them know he was going to be OUT OF STATE in advance.
37.And finally, this person not only clearly didn't give a crap about their kids, but also bragged about it.