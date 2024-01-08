Skip To Content
    People Are Sharing The Infuriating Things Their Partners Do, And Some Of These Husbands And Wives Need To Be Returned To The Manufacturer

    Yes, hello, 911 — my partner said they weren't hungry, then took a massive bite out of my takeout.

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person's partner leaves the toilet like this for "air flow" (but apparently does not want to leave the toilet seat fully up).

    a toilet paper roll propping up a toilet seat
    2. I am actually horrified by this husband.

    butter with a bite taken out
    3. This person put their partner's laptop in the FREEZER, because that'll help.

    a laptop in a freezer
    4. This partner is just disgusting.

    a steering wheel covered in boogers
    5. As is this one.

    old contacts on the floor
    6. This monster of a wife puts eggshells back in the carton.

    used egg shells in a carton
    7. Even worse, this husband puts the gum back in the plastic casing.

    used gum in a package of gum
    8. This is criminal.

    &quot;Distance to Empty: 0 miles&quot;
    9. As is this.

    sunflower seeds in a door handle
    10. This woman is a monster.

    a cut tomato
    11. And this husband.

    a dish with food in it
    12. And this wife.

    cereal missing mashmallows
    13. Time to call your divorce attorney.

    used floss on a door handle
    14. Instead of citing "irreconcilable differences," just show this photo.

    trash in a pantry
    15. I am actually a little frightened of this person's husband.

    dead bugs on a windowsill
    16. Get out while you still can!!!

    an opened jar of peanut butter in the pantry
    17. This is grounds to call the police. Bring her in, boys.

    ice cube trays
    18. Looks like you either need a new bed, or a new wife.

    closeup of a couple&#x27;s bed
    19. What is it with men and wrapping paper??? Because neither my brother nor my dad can wrap gifts either.

    badly wrapped presents under a Christmas tree
    20. I would be having some strong words with this person if they were my partner.

    a car with trash in it
    21. And with this person.

    cups and coffee mugs on a bathroom counter
    22. This is how this person's fiancé leaves the toilet paper, and I think it may be grounds to break off the engagement.

    a toilet paper roll sitting on top of the holder
    23. This is 100% grounds for divorce.

    a bite missing from a burger
    24. Imagine packing like this!!!

    a box with a bunch of kitchen stuff in it
    25. Or putting dishes away like this!!!

    dishes thrown in a drawer
    26. This guy — whose girlfriend finds holes in his socks and rips them even wider to force him to replace them — definitely needs a new GF.

    a person&#x27;s foot coming out of their sock
    27. This is just cruel.

    shorts with holes cut into them
    28. I am shocked, disappointed, and disgusted.

    a sandwich bag with a hole in it
    29. This partner was trying to help, I guess, but I still say you should go back to the Partner Store for a new one.

    a broken knife
    30. And check out the return policy on this wife, who "de-stemmed" strawberries by cutting half the fruit off.

    chopped strawberries
    31. Did you know you can return or exchange your husband within 30 days of marriage? I'd recommend it in this case.

    half-finished jars of jam
    32. I sure hope this person kept their receipt!

    An almost-finished bag of Maltesers
    33. Why are men?

    a package of French bread
    34. Though it's not just men.

    a box of matches that are half used
    35. Me to this person's fiancé: Why are you the way that you are?

    a kitchen with opened drawers and cabinets
    36. Was this wife raised in a barn???

    a ripped-open bag of cookies
    37. I get prioritizing your cat, but this is too far.

    a bathtub with dripping water
    38. And finally, this is just...disturbing.

    a sponge stuck in a shower handle
    What's the most annoying thing your spouse does? Let us know in the comments!

