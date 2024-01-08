People Are Sharing The Infuriating Things Their Partners Do, And Some Of These Husbands And Wives Need To Be Returned To The Manufacturer

1. This person's partner leaves the toilet like this for "air flow" (but apparently does not want to leave the toilet seat fully up).
2. I am actually horrified by this husband.
3. This person put their partner's laptop in the FREEZER, because that'll help.
4. This partner is just disgusting.
5. As is this one.
6. This monster of a wife puts eggshells back in the carton.
7. Even worse, this husband puts the gum back in the plastic casing.
8. This is criminal.
9. As is this.
10. This woman is a monster.
11. And this husband.
12. And this wife.
13. Time to call your divorce attorney.
14. Instead of citing "irreconcilable differences," just show this photo.
15. I am actually a little frightened of this person's husband.
16. Get out while you still can!!!
17. This is grounds to call the police. Bring her in, boys.
18. Looks like you either need a new bed, or a new wife.
19. What is it with men and wrapping paper??? Because neither my brother nor my dad can wrap gifts either.
20. I would be having some strong words with this person if they were my partner.
21. And with this person.
22. This is how this person's fiancé leaves the toilet paper, and I think it may be grounds to break off the engagement.
23. This is 100% grounds for divorce.
24. Imagine packing like this!!!
25. Or putting dishes away like this!!!
26. This guy — whose girlfriend finds holes in his socks and rips them even wider to force him to replace them — definitely needs a new GF.
27. This is just cruel.
28. I am shocked, disappointed, and disgusted.
29. This partner was trying to help, I guess, but I still say you should go back to the Partner Store for a new one.
30. And check out the return policy on this wife, who "de-stemmed" strawberries by cutting half the fruit off.
31. Did you know you can return or exchange your husband within 30 days of marriage? I'd recommend it in this case.
32. I sure hope this person kept their receipt!
33. Why are men?
34. Though it's not just men.
35. Me to this person's fiancé: Why are you the way that you are?
36. Was this wife raised in a barn???
37. I get prioritizing your cat, but this is too far.
38. And finally, this is just...disturbing.
What's the most annoying thing your spouse does? Let us know in the comments!
H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating