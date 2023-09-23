7. "I was at Taco Bell with a few friends of mine, including a guy and a girl who had been dating for a few weeks. A few of us got tacos, but the girl only got a diet soda. So her boyfriend asked her, 'Do you want hot sauce?' She said, 'Uh...no. I just got a diet soda; what the hell would I want hot sauce for?' He said, 'I dunno. But I just think it would be really good if you had some hot sauce.'"

"They argued about whether or not she needed hot sauce for a while until finally she just said, 'Okay, whatever.'



"He went over and got some. Came back with a packet, got on one knee, handed her the package that says 'Will you marry me?' on it, and pulled out a cheap-looking engagement ring out of his pocket.

"Keep in mind they'd been dating about three weeks at this point, and we were in the middle of Taco Bell.

"She got this look of absolute shock on her face. And then said yes. They got married a few months later. They got divorced a few months later. And that was the most humiliating trip to Taco Bell of my life."

—u/tylerjarvis

