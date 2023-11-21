Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    24 Horrible Coworkers Who Need A Meeting With HR

    Pro tip: Don't microwave ghost peppers in the office kitchen.

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This coworker decided to pull a little prank.

    A locked port-a-potty door
    u/TheAtlasComplex / Via reddit.com

    2. This coworker told their boss another coworker would cover for them...without asking said coworker.

    &quot;I can&#x27;t because I&#x27;m in school...&quot;
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    3. This person took it upon themself to write cute lil' fun facts every week for their coworkers, and another coworker decided to share how they felt about it.

    &quot;Don&#x27;t care&quot;
    u/RealSlugFart / Via reddit.com

    4. This coworker kept leaving their TOOTH (????) on a shared desk.

    Someone&#x27;s tooth on a desk
    u/PizzaGuyNYC / Via reddit.com

    5. This coworker put ghost pepper popcorn in the office's microwave for five minutes, causing the whole office to fill with stinging black smoke and essentially macing everyone.

    &quot;Please Do Not Use This Microwave. Due to the Ghost Pepper Popcorn Incident.&quot;
    u/StereoShayn / Via reddit.com

    6. And this awful coworker was cooking something in the office microwave for over TWENTY-FIVE MINUTES.

    25 minutes set on the microwave
    u/fakeaccount572 / Via reddit.com

    7. This person just refused to pay their coworker back for an expensive meal, despite them both making a super low wage.

    &quot;Please just pay me back&quot;
    u/reveal_time_bfedit / Via reddit.com

    The whole story makes it even worse, too:

    "A few weeks ago, I decided to grab some dinner with a coworker. I rarely if ever go out to eat as it's so expensive these days, but I finally decided to treat myself one night. My coworker ordered appetizers for herself, multiple drinks, a larger dinner, and even dessert. When it came time to pay, we were each going to just pay for our food, but she conveniently forgot her wallet and just kinda sat there staring at me. I’m an awkward person, and I really didn’t want to even cover her food in the moment because it was more than I could even afford, but it was such a weird situation, and she promised to pay me back, so to just end the evening, I covered her bill expecting to get reimbursed. Now that was weeks ago, and she keeps posting on Insta and Snapchat about going out to fancy restaurants or weekend trips, but she always has an excuse when I ask to be paid back. I BARELY make a livable wage, and being in the red because of her has caused me so much anxiety, I feel like such an idiot. :/"

    8. This coworker got their male coworker this weird high heel decoration for a Secret Santa gift, instead of sports equipment like he'd asked for.

    a high heel
    u/gonehalohunting / Via reddit.com

    9. This coworker parks this close to another coworker's car every day, and has the audacity to claim there's space between the cars, then claimed they were being bullied when they were told there isn't enough space.

    a car touching another car
    u/hayhaydavila / Via reddit.com

    10. This absolute monster mixed together office candies so now you can have a fistful of Skittles and M&Ms.

    a bag of candy
    u/AristonD / Via reddit.com

    11. And these monstrous coworkers cut pieces from a cake with no regard for basic human decency.

    A cake cut terribly
    u/NoTick / Via reddit.com

    12. This coworker is just the devil incarnate.

    Doughnuts with bites missing
    u/deoxycat / Via reddit.com

    13. This coworker that left the one workplace toilet like this. :/

    a broken toilet seat
    u/Mr-Nyan / Via reddit.com

    14. This person was kind enough to get special pastries for their newly pregnant coworker...and then a third anonymous coworker stepped in and helped themselves before the party could start.

    Bites missing from pastries
    u/Weyland223 / Via reddit.com

    15. Whatever coworker who left the office ice tray like this deserves jail time.

    An ice tray with one ice cube
    u/Canisteo99 / Via reddit.com

    16. This busybody coworker asked for donations for their millionaire boss and tried to make the person feel bad for not contributing.

    &quot;Can you just leave it be?&quot;
    u/brooklyn3264 / Via reddit.com

    17. This person was apparently trying to be nice by sharpening their coworker's knife for them, but things didn't turn out quite the way they'd planned.

    a broken knife
    u/TheRealSquirrelGirl / Via reddit.com

    18. This coworker returned the communal stapler like this.

    a broken stapler
    u/Stupid_Genious / Via reddit.com

    19. This coworker kept putting his filthy shoes up on the dash.

    a person&#x27;s shoes on the dash
    u/Phishphrog / Via reddit.com

    20. This coworker's handwriting literally was impossible to decipher.

    a paper with illegible writing
    u/Lobsterbib / Via reddit.com

    21. This person was kind enough to loan their coworker their personal screwdriver...then had it returned like this.

    a broken screwdriver
    u/Substantial-Title-25 / Via reddit.com

    22. And this coworker returned another worker's tape like this.

    Broken tape
    u/chillicheesefrog / Via reddit.com

    23. This is a disgusting photo, but coworkers who leave the toilet like this need to be escorted out of the building.

    Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    a disgusting bathroom with pee and poop all over the toilet and walls
    u/USrebel911 / Via reddit.com

    24. And finally, these coworkers were just hilariously inept.

    trash cans with the wrong lids on them
    u/Rick-the-Brickmancer / Via reddit.com