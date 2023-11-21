24 Horrible Coworkers Who Need A Meeting With HR

2.This coworker told their boss another coworker would cover for them...without asking said coworker.
3.This person took it upon themself to write cute lil' fun facts every week for their coworkers, and another coworker decided to share how they felt about it.
4.This coworker kept leaving their TOOTH (????) on a shared desk.
5.This coworker put ghost pepper popcorn in the office's microwave for five minutes, causing the whole office to fill with stinging black smoke and essentially macing everyone.
6.And this awful coworker was cooking something in the office microwave for over TWENTY-FIVE MINUTES.
7.This person just refused to pay their coworker back for an expensive meal, despite them both making a super low wage.
8.This coworker got their male coworker this weird high heel decoration for a Secret Santa gift, instead of sports equipment like he'd asked for.
9.This coworker parks this close to another coworker's car every day, and has the audacity to claim there's space between the cars, then claimed they were being bullied when they were told there isn't enough space.
10.This absolute monster mixed together office candies so now you can have a fistful of Skittles and M&Ms.
11.And these monstrous coworkers cut pieces from a cake with no regard for basic human decency.
12.This coworker is just the devil incarnate.
13.This coworker that left the one workplace toilet like this. :/
14.This person was kind enough to get special pastries for their newly pregnant coworker...and then a third anonymous coworker stepped in and helped themselves before the party could start.
15.Whatever coworker who left the office ice tray like this deserves jail time.
16.This busybody coworker asked for donations for their millionaire boss and tried to make the person feel bad for not contributing.
17.This person was apparently trying to be nice by sharpening their coworker's knife for them, but things didn't turn out quite the way they'd planned.
18.This coworker returned the communal stapler like this.
19.This coworker kept putting his filthy shoes up on the dash.
20.This coworker's handwriting literally was impossible to decipher.
21.This person was kind enough to loan their coworker their personal screwdriver...then had it returned like this.
22.And this coworker returned another worker's tape like this.
24.And finally, these coworkers were just hilariously inept.