    They didn't have to roast us so hard by labeling a Harley Quinn costume "Aging My Chemical Romance Fan."

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's officially spooky season, which means my favorite holiday is coming up: Halloween.

    Why is it my favorite, you ask? Well, besides the candy and the parties and the black cats and the witchy vibes, I LOVE to dress up and probably attend at least four costume parties every year (see 2022's costumes below).

    Side-by-side of the author in her costumes
    I've been to my fair share of Halloween stores, and it always tickles me to find costumes that are so clearly supposed to be of some famous celebrity or movie/TV character, but for legal reasons, they have to change some small aspect or name the character something weird. So, without further ado, here are some of my favorite off-brand Halloween costumes.

    1. Ah, yes, my favorite Harry Potter character, Potter Teacher Wizard Boy!

    &quot;Potter Teacher Wizard Boy&quot;
    u/IckyTeaspoon / Via reddit.com

    2. The name "Witch Hunter Gary" is kind of giving "Jack-O-Lantern Lewis."

    &quot;Witch Hunter Gary&quot;
    u/pyfrag / Via reddit.com

    3. Mom, can I be a pubescent frog this year for Halloween?

    &quot;Pubescent Frog&quot;
    u/CrackMan217 / Via reddit.com

    4. "'80s Purple Musician" could be anyone, really.

    knockoff Prince costume
    u/Hordiyevych / Via reddit.com

    5. I love the show Unusual Events!!!

    &quot;Unusual Events&quot;
    u/VersionONE2014 / Via reddit.com

    6. For when you don't want to be Ghostface for Halloween, but his weird cousin.

    &quot;Ghost Face&quot;
    u/PrissyCatttt / Via reddit.com

    7. And here's its lesser-known cousin, Ith!

    &quot;Ith&quot;
    u/annoyingchild23 / Via reddit.com

    8. "Trans Boy" is literally the last thing I expected a kid's Halloween costume to be titled.

    &quot;Trans Boy&quot;
    u/starrachi / Via reddit.com

    9. "Condescending online man" actual has great potential to be a funny Halloween costume, but I was not expecting a V for Vendetta costume.

    &quot;Condescending Online Man&quot;
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    10. Every little kid dreams of being a deceased hero for Halloween.

    &quot;Deceased Hero&quot;
    u/Smiling_Spoon / Via reddit.com

    11. I had to include this one not just because they called Neo from The Matrix "cyber man," but because its dual purpose is actually kinda genius.

    &quot;Padre / Cyber Man&quot;
    u/manofstelle999 / Via reddit.com

    12. Commenters *think* this is a Lucy Pevensie (from The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe) costume, but honestly, it seems like it'd work perfectly for all the little girls who dream of being a WWII evacuee!

    &quot;World War II Evacuee&quot;
    u/SpagyetiBoy / Via reddit.com

    13. To be fair, a stalker is a lot scarier and more real to most people than Slenderman.

    &quot;Stalker&quot;
    u/istabhotlava / Via reddit.com

    14. I'm not sure I would vote for *this* Bernie Sanders.

    &quot;The Better Future&quot; Bernie Sanders
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    15. You know what, I actually take issue with this one. Gomez is spooky, not creepy.

    &quot;Creepy Husband&quot;
    u/CookedSoup555 / Via reddit.com

    16. Honestly, Nintendo should've called the games Super Red Plumber Guy instead of Super Mario.

    &quot;Plombier&quot;
    u/Sebbe1607 / Via reddit.com

    17. It took me an embarrassingly long time to figure out why this was called "A-LAD-IN a costume."

    Knockoff Aladdin costume
    u/Xavier_Lights / Via reddit.com

    18. I mean, they're not wrong that Katniss is a hungry rebel girl.

    &quot;Hungry Rebel Girl&quot;
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    19. This off-brand samurai costume has the dual purpose of helping convert kids to Catholicism.

    &quot;Samurai&quot;
    u/bronzemfp26 / Via reddit.com

    20. This costume description somehow roasted an entire generation.

    &quot;Aging My Chemical Romance Fan&quot;
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    21. And finally, this isn't even necessarily off-brand, but I just love the naming on these.

    &quot;Mad Science&quot;
    u/normalsizejenny / Via reddit.com

