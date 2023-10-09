    I Truly Think I May Have Found The 53 Funniest Text Messages Of All Time, But You'll Have To Be The Judge

    "Lightly fried fish filets" still gets me every time.

    Hannah Marder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This is just an all-time personal favorite.

    some responds peepee poopoo to a doctor confirmation that they thought was automated
    u/Tutle47 / Via reddit.com

    2. As is this.

    colorful toys that change into a dinosaur when you put it in water
    u/RedPenguin65 / Via reddit.com

    3. And this.

    someones dad made lightly fried shit fillets for dinner at one a.m.
    u/TimTim67 / Via reddit.com

    4. I desperately need to know the context of this.

    The texts say &quot;OK, listen, your vibes were off at Applebee&#x27;s&quot;
    kristinascotto / Via Twitter: @kristinascotto

    5. It pains me that for as long as I live, I will probably never send or receive a message as funny as this.

    photo of an orange sliced in half with text, consider this a fucking warning, wait wrong person
    u/jpgeorge101 / Via reddit.com

    6. This is a valid misunderstanding.

    have you ever ate a date, and other person asks, like ate their ass?
    u/Nintendophile79 / Via reddit.com

    7. Looks like there was a *slight* misunderstanding here.

    A person&#x27;s dad says someone transitioned today, the person congratulates them, then the person&#x27;s sister clarifies that their dad means the person died
    u/TheInvisibleJeevas / Via reddit.com

    8. And here.

    A grandma asks why her grandchild is talking about not having nut in November and that she needs to know if her grandchild has developed a nut allergy
    u/backwoodsbackpacker / Via reddit.com

    9. And here, lol.

    Someone asks &quot;Is you good?&quot; the second person says &quot;not really, things have been hard lately,&quot; and the first person says &quot;Oh, I meant the show&quot;
    yungsids / Via Twitter: @yungsids

    10. Aaaaand here.

    Someone asks if their friend has had a cereal bar, the friend says yes, and the first person asks how they work with a picture of a cereal bar submerged in a bowl of milk
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    11. And here.

    son be careful they are saying there&#x27;s mercury in gatorade, please don&#x27;t drink it
    @SaeedDiCaprio / Via Twitter: @SaeedDiCaprio

    12. It's a valid question.

    Someone says they finally got off work at an infectious disease lab, and the other person responds &quot;like you make the diseases or are against them?&quot;
    spen_444 / Via Twitter: @spen_444

    13. As is this.

    The first person asks &quot;do you unironically live in Kentucky,&quot; the second person says &quot;how could you live somewhere ironically,&quot; and the first person says &quot;like you live there, but in an ironic sort of way&quot;
    rudy_betrayed / Via Twitter: @rudy_betrayed

    14. I know this has got to be fake, but I still find it so funny.

    A text from a food delivery service shows the food was dropped off, and it&#x27;s an edited picture of the person receiving the food, and the delivery service says &quot;made your butt bigger&quot;
    chrisaileo / Via Twitter: @chrisaileo

    15. DoorDash drivers are truly comedians.

    person can&#x27;t spell lasagna so they say, the shit garfield eats
    @decentbirthday / Via Twitter: @decentbirthday

    16. Sometimes, the funniest texts aren't even words.

    The first person says &quot;I never stopped loving you, but that&#x27;s just something I&#x27;ll have to live with forever,&quot; and the second person responds with a cartoon shark with a mushroom cloud coming out of its head
    eggshellfriend / Via Twitter: @eggshellfriend

    17. Sometimes, they're dad jokes/puns in the form of emojis.

    emoji person made of ears
    u/jjswag64 / Via reddit.com

    18. This guy didn't even need to send a text to make a would-be sad message kind of hilarious — the thumbs-down reaction was all he needed.

    The first person asks someone on a date, the second person gives a long response complimenting them but saying they don&#x27;t see a future, and the first person simply uses a thumbs down reaction
    gldivittorio / Via Twitter: @gldivittorio

    19. Some text messages are merely a medium for the hilarious ingenues of the next generation.

    A child tells their mother they threw up in the toilet, the mother is concerned, and the child sends a picture of a DVD of the movie Up in the toilet
    u/myscreamname / Via reddit.com

    20. After all, we're going to need them to educate us on all the new lingo.

    A parent asks what &quot;mood af&quot; means, the child says &quot;mood as fuck,&quot; and the parent asks &quot;why did you comment that under a video of a gorilla throwing his own shit?&quot;
    u/meme-on-the-internet / Via reddit.com

    21. And, uh...sexual terms.

    A mother texts their child asking what young people call cum, the child says &quot;nut,&quot; and the mother says &quot;like nutting on you, I&#x27;m gonna nut?&quot;
    @liz_biff / Via Twitter: @liz_biff

    22. I mean, parents can be a bit clueless.

    A dad asks if their child saw the movie Cry Macho, the child says yes they loved it, and the dad says &quot;okay thanks dude love you&quot;
    tallboythinlegs / Via Twitter: @tallboythinlegs

    23. Some extremely rude siblings like to take advantage of how clueless their parents are.

    A text from a kid&#x27;s dad says &quot;kys,&quot; the child freaks out, and the dad says &quot;your brother told me to send it to you, it means kiss yourself&quot;
    @uxiedust / Via Twitter: @uxiedust

    24. Though this dad knows EXACTLY what he's talking about.

    A dad sends a TikTok screenshot of someone with their hand over Harry Styles&#x27; butt on a red carpet, and the dad says &quot;your boy getting manhandled, it&#x27;s giving scandal&quot;
    caprrysongs / Via Twitter: @caprrysongs

    25. And this dad is honestly just vibes.

    dad listening to music outside in his hot tub asking his kid to turn their bedroom light off saying, use a flashlight, you&#x27;re killing the mood
    u/iamcoollife1994 / Via reddit.com

    26. And this dad saw an opportunity and took it.

    child asks how the mother&#x27;s head is because she fell and dad responds, i&#x27;ve had better
    @RyanStegman / Via Twitter: @RyanStegman

    27. We can't forget moms! Even if their texts are a little more ~dramatic~.

    text from Mom: &quot;In my life there are no good signs! Only death and destruction! Night night
    veryspecific / Tumblr / Via unico2.tumblr.com

    28. These parents had a little bit of a domestic dispute.

    dad sends a text, i got in trouble with my light saber, and mom sends a text, do not buy your dad anymore toys
    @GordonsWord / Via Twitter: @GordonsWord

    29. As did these.

    &quot;My mom told me to stop vaping in the house and my dad just texted me this: &#x27;They are conspiring against us. Vapers. Rule. Stay strong.&#x27; Update: &#x27;This is the VAPE LORD. Puff and blow at mom. I am your father&quot;
    ursaring / Tumblr / Via zackisontumblr.tumblr.com

    30. This dad was a little stressed.

    &quot;Also I got a tiny rubber baby for 95 cents&quot; then a picture of it next to a coin, and a text from Dad saying &quot;this little plastique l&#x27;enfants by the computer vexes and haunts me&quot;
    horrormavenwescraven / Tumblr / Via smilingformoney.tumblr.com

    31. Did I mention I like dad jokes?

    A dad says he walked through a dangerous neighborhood and met a pot head, their child reacts with concern, and the dad sends a picture of a wooden figure on someone&#x27;s porch that has a pot on its head
    u/biggsMcNiggs / Via reddit.com

    32. Even when they come from the kids. This person's dad taught them well.

    mom asks, can you come out, and son replies, yeah give me a minute, i&#x27;m gay.
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    33. Listen, I'm a simple woman. I like simple jokes.

    roses are red tony hawk is a skater, and then an auto reply of, i&#x27;m driving righ now, i&#x27;ll get back to you later
    u/shino_foxx / Via reddit.com

    34. Like this one, which definitely earned a hard exhale through the nose.

    my half brother is 6&#x27;3, and the reply is, imagine if he were a full brother
    u/Blueish_Dragon / Via reddit.com

    35. Does finding this funny mean I have a dark sense of humor? Oh well.

    A person asks their spouse to get a card on their way home because their coworker&#x27;s mom died, the spouse sends a photo of a card with a dog wearing a sombrero saying &quot;adios,&quot; and the first person says &quot;what the fuck is wrong with you?&quot;
    u/Itsyaboi_76 / Via reddit.com

    36. I get that picking up the kids is probably important, but I have to say, Jabbacado toast feels more crucial to me.

    avoacado on taost looks like a star wars character
    hoodmemespot / Via instagram.com

    37. This is modern love.

    A caption says &quot;most guys ask for nudes, but my boyfriend&quot; and then a screenshot of her telling him she&#x27;s getting in the shower and he asks for a photo of her hair in a giant spike
    u/TricycleRepairman / Via reddit.com

    38. As is this check-in that a woman had with her fiancé ahead of the wedding, which I found a little too relatable.

    The woman asks &quot;we still on for tomorrow&quot; and her fiance responds &quot;for the wedding?&quot;
    paisa_marquez / Via Twitter: @paisa_marquez

    39. This right here is what friends are for.

    i hate being this high why do i keep hearing footsteps, and the person replies, are you walking?
    u/peeewooop / Via reddit.com

    40. As is this.

    text asks person to pick them up because they&#x27;re drunk, then says they don&#x27;t have to anymore because they&#x27;re home — the person replies &quot;yes, I was aware of that after dropping you off at home&quot;
    ughjeez / Tumblr / Via officialgoogle.tumblr.com

    41. Although this friend was too late.

    person said they&#x27;re taking an uber home and the friend reminds them they were drinking at their own house
    u/Neo2403 / Via reddit.com

    42. Grammy really tried here.

    your car is on fire, april foul
    u/nylajd / Via reddit.com

    43. What is it with parents and voice texting???

    love you that&#x27;s it send siri, send it siri are you on crack send the message to her
    @punkcas / Via Twitter: @punkcas

    44. Gotta hand it to parents, though — they keep ya humble.

    Someone sends a photo of a picnic they&#x27;re having in a field, and their dad simply replies &quot;significance?&quot;
    GabbiBoyd / Via Twitter: @GabbiBoyd

    45. This guy is the only landlord I respect.

    landlord allowing the cat because he looks polite
    @livewithflip / Instagram / Via Twitter: @myunclesmemes

    46. Never mind — I like this landlord, too.

    A long text chain with friends discussing getting a shared cat named Fat Bastard in order to solve a mouse problem
    yatinbrooklyn / Via Twitter: @yatinbrooklyn

    47. Your friends keep you humble, too. Especially when you make a typo in the group chat.

    The first person in the group chat tries to tell everyone they&#x27;re getting a root canal, but they type toot canal, and the whole family tells jokes about how much their butt will hurt after their toot canal
    zipoffs / Via Twitter: @zipoffs

    48. I mean...he has a point.

    Someone says &quot;you cheated on your girlfriend with me&quot; and they reply &quot;Kobe died, you have to understand&quot;
    talliesinyoung / Via Twitter: @talliesinyoung

    49. This whole exchange is just unhinged but I'm kind of here for it.

    the nail technician responds to a client pretending he died
    u/igotacatinmyrarri / Via reddit.com

    50. Honestly, some good points were made here.

    text saying Miley and the other Stewarts are committing identity fraud because Hannah Montana has a driver&#x27;s license which means she has a social security and proof of address for Hannah who is not a real person
    keanurevees / Tumblr / Via oprah-winefreak.tumblr.com

    51. And here.

    text from Jesse: &quot;If I was cloned I think I would probably kick my own ass....like idk I was just thinking abt it and I&#x27;m like 100% sure I&#x27;d kick my ass. I know all my own weaknesses I could fight...&quot;
    do9 / Tumblr / Via thebootydiaries.tumblr.com

    52. I feel like we all have a Greg in our lives.

    text from Greg: &quot;I know I&#x27;m a horrible roommate/part of why you can&#x27;t trust men but it&#x27;s 5am and you&#x27;ve been playing Mariah Carey for 3 hours and I&#x27;m going...&quot;
    thisishangingrockcomics / Tumblr / Via thebootydiaries.tumblr.com

    53. And finally, on this one it isn't even the text itself that's funny — just the fact that the person sent it using Echo.

    The person&#x27;s S.O. breaks up with them over text with Echo, so they keep being sent the text &quot;I think we should see other people&quot; over and over again
    Baileymoon15 / Via Twitter: @Baileymoon15

