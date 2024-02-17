Skip To Content
37 People Who Were Funnier Than They Had Any Right To Be On Dating Apps

"Do you ever wake up, kiss the person beside you, and be glad that you're alive? I did, and apparently I won't be allowed on WestJet anymore."

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

Hi, I'm Hannah, and like so many of us tortured souls on this planet, I use dating apps. Usually, it's a giant horrible vat of premature sexual advances and awkward conversations, but every once in a while, there are some hidden gems. In that spirit, here are some of my favorite dating app bios and messages from the interwebs!

1. This person must have a master's in both history and sexual innuendo.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Scott13Pippen / Via reddit.com

2. I can't imagine anyone wouldn't laugh at this.

Screenshot of a dating app profile
u/bostero2 / Via reddit.com

3. This is the best possible response to this out of the blue statement.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/youngdustandcrust / Via reddit.com

4. And this is the best response to a condescending "you can't wear a band T-shirt if you're not the number 1 expert on the band!" sentiment.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Asleep-Ad5781 / Via reddit.com

5. This person, who has one arm and listed their job as "arms dealer," might be the funniest person on Tinder.

Screenshot of a dating app profile
u/rcarney12345 / Via reddit.com

6. I know that dating profiles aren't just an opportunity for your best jokes, but this would get a swipe right from me.

Screenshot of a dating profile
u/murat1993 / Via reddit.com

7. Usually I'd say not to bring up your penis in your first dating app message, but this one is funny enough I'll let it slide.

Screenshot of a text exchange
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

8. This person who uses a wheelchair has one of my favorite bios ever.

Screenshot from Tinder
u/buildingseas / Via reddit.com

9. You gotta love a good bait-and-switch.

Screenshot from Bumble
u/vrphotosguy55 / Via reddit.com

10. I mean...they have a point here.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/LasagnePrincess / Via reddit.com

11. I'm actually very bummed that "G" didn't get this joke.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/absolutdisgrace / Via reddit.com

12. They're just doing what you asked!

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/aburneraccountlol / Via reddit.com

13. Is my sense of humor broken if I find this hilarious?

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Fapotu / Via reddit.com

14. And this.

&quot;Gator&quot;
u/battste / Via reddit.com

15. This guy might have gotten a B+, but he gets an A for effort.

Screenshot from a dating app profile
u/thegodofhamsters / Via reddit.com

16. This is a truly bizarre message, but it would definitely make me laugh.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/missnunchaku / Via reddit.com

17. How the heck did this person just have such a perfect answer ready???

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/tjflashtony / Via reddit.com

18. I mean, I HOPE this person is joking.

&quot;finally I can stop using condoms&quot;
u/zealot__of_stockholm / Via reddit.com

19. Now this is the way to do it as a short king.

Screenshot of a dating app profile
u/thegoldinthemountain / Via reddit.com

20. I mean, this person has a point.

Screenshot of a text exchange
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

21. As does this person.

Screenshot of a dating app profile
u/Sir-Parasaurolophus / Via reddit.com

22. And this person.

Screenshot of a dating app profile
u/CavAce / Via reddit.com

23. This person saw an opportunity and took it.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/neeshell / Via reddit.com

24. As did this person.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/iamgumshoe / Via reddit.com

25. Aaaand this person.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/BigClitPhobia-- / Via reddit.com

26. And we can't forget this person.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Moylester / Via reddit.com

27. And this person.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/bostonjdog / Via reddit.com

28. This person might not get another message, but they probably did get a laugh.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Impossible-Escape739 / Via reddit.com

29. Good one.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Feldew / Via reddit.com

30. This is just a slam dunk of a joke.

Screenshot from Tinder
u/bjstrong1 / Via reddit.com

31. This is pretty smooth.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/adamja99 / Via reddit.com

32. This is smoother.

Screenshot of a text exchange
[deleted] / Via reddit.com[deleted]

33. The art of the pun is underrated in this day and age.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Espirit0 / Via reddit.com

34. It's the dad joke for me.

Screenshot of a dating app profile
u/XxbloodawgxX / Via reddit.com

35. All you need for a good bio is some clever wordplay, and Stella's got it figured out.

Screenshot of a dating app profile
u/smallpersona / Via reddit.com

36. This person's competition with sharks would make for good first date conversation fodder.

Screenshot of a dating app profile
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

37. I mean, you really set her up for this one.

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Opposite_Emu4768 / Via reddit.com