43 Extremely Cool Things From Other Countries That Make Me Want To Move Out Of The US Immediately

1.Singapore has bikes with airless tires you can rent, so you don't have to worry about tires deflating.
2.There are McDonald's in Malaysia that just sell ice cream, and I'm willing to bet the ice cream machine isn't broken as much when it's the only thing they sell.
3.This airport in Singapore has a SLIDE to move from terminal to terminal.
Here it is in action. BRB, booking a flight just to slide down this and come back.
4.There are traveling movie theaters in Scotland, so remote areas far away from movie theaters can still catch the latest releases.
5.Hong Kong has solar-powered buses.
6.In New Zealand, supermarkets have specific areas to put items you decided not to buy, so you don't end up leaving canned beans by the toilet paper.
7.This antique bookstore in Toronto dispenses random books for $2 each, which I just think is a really cool idea.
8.In this Toronto library, you can rent any power tools you need for free.
9.In the Netherlands, you can actually test different types of toilet paper before you decide which one to buy.
10.The Netherlands also has beer vans for college students who need to order lots of beer for a party.
11.And in this store in Ireland, they have evenings for those with sensory issues or autism.
12.The Narita International Airport in Japan has quiet rooms for people with sensory sensitivity or autism.
13.This supermarket in Sweden has carts with maps of the store on it.
14.In Australia, street markings glow in the dark, so you can actually see them at night.
15.In Albania, the whole traffic light rod lights up, so there's no mistaking when the light changes.
16.And in Hong Kong, lights shine on the ground to show pedestrians when they can cross.
17.In Germany, some buses have bookshelves in case you're bored on a long ride.
18.And this metro station in China has an entire library complete with a workstation.
19.In this Moscow metro car, there's literally an art gallery.
20.And this Amsterdam airport has a mini art museum.
21.This is a SCHOOL LUNCH in Luxembourg.
22.Here's one in Korea.
For context, this is what I remember as an American school lunch: soggy canned veggies, a small fruit cup, milk, and a pizza slice.
23.In Japan, beer cans have notices on top indicating that the drink is alcoholic in Japanese characters and braille, so you never accidentally drink alcohol.
24.Australia has "confectionery-free checkouts" with no small candies or snacks, so you aren't tempted to buy anything. These would also be a lifesaver for parents of kids with grabby hands.
25.In Toronto, you can get cake from a vending machine.
26.At this Munich train station, there's a Lego vending machine.
27.In Taiwan subways, lights show which bathroom stalls are occupied, which I need to be implemented in every public restroom STAT. I'm sick of making awkward eye contact with peeing people through the stall gaps!
28.The metro in Mumbai shows how full each car is, so you can head to the least crowded one, which would save me a LOT of trouble in NYC.
29.This office building in London has a slide between floors.
30.This mall in Germany also has a slide between floors.
31.French supermarkets warn you about shrinkflation.
32.At the airport in Singapore, the recycling bins are shaped like the items you're supposed to put in them.
33.At McDonald's in France, you can get a McBaguette.
34.At Starbucks in Japan, you can use reusable cups and give them back afterward to reduce paper and plastic waste.
35.Starbucks in Japan also gives you these cards if you have milk allergies to ensure you don't accidentally end up with cow's milk in your drink.
36.Austria has wine vending machines.
37.And the Netherlands have fresh flower vending machines.
38.You can refill your laundry detergent bottles in Prague.
39.In Germany, shopping carts have magnifying glasses for ingredient lists.
40.In rural France, trash and recycling receptacles blend into the landscape.
41.In Quebec, you can save money AND the environment by eschewing daily cleaning services.
42.This airport in the Netherlands has a UV sanitizing station for those anxious about germs while traveling.
43.And finally, in Singapore, there are tons of points to get help for people with dementia.