1.This person decided everyone else should adjust to them.
2.This person let their dog pee on their balcony without any thought of how it would affect their neighbors — in fact, I'm willing to bet neighbors didn't even occur to them.
3.I bet this person didn't even think about others, either.
4.This person messaged someone with an old essay posted online asking if they could steal it, then asked them to delete it from the internet so they wouldn't get caught plagiarizing. Because that's normal and reasonable.
5.This person had the audacity to use someone else's extra parking spot then left a note for the person to park further from them.
6.Movie theater staff aren't people to this person, I guess.
7.This person walked into a restaurant 20 minutes before closing, because the rest of the world should obviously cater to them, and got mad when they were A) charged full price, and B) given an attitude. Like, what did you expect?
8.I swear people lose all sense of decency on airlines.
9.In what world is this okay???
10.Like, did this woman NEED to use this charger during a six-over red-eye flight?
11.This person tried to take up two spots, and was angry when a car wouldn't let them — because they're the only ones who matter in this world apparently.
12.This car also took two spots, but even worse, they were HANDICAP SPOTS.
13.This person literally wanted people to pay to watch and play with her foster cats, and I am just aghast at the entitlement.
14.I'm Jewish, and I still think it's a bit ridiculous to post in a small mom group expecting to be able to get in contact with Pink to make a major change to her tour.
15.I don't understand the hype over this Starbucks cup, and I can't believe someone would be entitled enough to try to sell the opportunity to take a selfie with the cup they nabbed.
16.I hope this person is trolling.
17.They should restrict who is allowed to buy cones.
18.This real estate investor showed up unannounced at someone's property, then had the audacity to get angry and entitled when he wasn't immediately welcomed in.
19.This person — who was clearly in the wrong — posted a one-star review because they were kicked out of a cafe for bringing in their puppy who peed on the floor.
20.Whoever wrote this letter demanding a house be *less* decorated for Christmas (???) clearly felt everyone else should just acquiesce to their preferences.
21.This person thought they had a right to hike naked at a PUBLIC park.
22.This neighbor decided the hall space was theirs and theirs alone.
23.This person wasn't pleased with people supporting them by subscribing to their OnlyFans — they wanted cold hard money instead.
24.This writer decided to make a school shooting about their fictional book. Like, yeah, banning books is bad, but it takes a lot of vanity to think your book alone would've stopped a school shooter, and it's also coming off a bit like an ad for the book.
25.This person was entitled enough to believe they deserved a discount...just 'cause.
26.This person decided to make a road to a popular hiking trail super hard to drive down — even impossible, depending on your car — all because they didn't feel like parking properly.
27.And finally, I gotta end on this one, even though it's a *bit* over a month old, because I am still flabbergasted by it.
