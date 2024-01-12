Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

27 People Who 100% Thought They Were The Main Character This Month And Need To Be Brought Back Down To Earth

"I was very disappointed that one of the 'rules' was no nudity. We do all of our hiking naked." UM???

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This person decided everyone else should adjust to them.

my town is now a 20mph zone because i decided that&#x27;s the speed i&#x27;ll drive
u/King_Spaghetti4 / Via reddit.com

2. This person let their dog pee on their balcony without any thought of how it would affect their neighbors — in fact, I'm willing to bet neighbors didn't even occur to them.

pee that came down from the balcony above
u/waytoomanyantz / Via reddit.com

3. I bet this person didn't even think about others, either.

person has taken up both plugs in an outlet
u/gointothiscloset / Via reddit.com

4. This person messaged someone with an old essay posted online asking if they could steal it, then asked them to delete it from the internet so they wouldn't get caught plagiarizing. Because that's normal and reasonable.

u/Tall_Ad4830 / Via reddit.com

5. This person had the audacity to use someone else's extra parking spot then left a note for the person to park further from them.

the note says to park further so they can use the space
u/Excellent_Ask_2677 / Via reddit.com

6. Movie theater staff aren't people to this person, I guess.

person says before leaving a theater they dump their popcorn on the floor
u/runaways616 / Via reddit.com

7. This person walked into a restaurant 20 minutes before closing, because the rest of the world should obviously cater to them, and got mad when they were A) charged full price, and B) given an attitude. Like, what did you expect?

a one star review left
u/TheAdamBomb92 / Via reddit.com

8. I swear people lose all sense of decency on airlines.

person putting their bare feet on the seat in front of them in a plane
u/ovijf / Via reddit.com

9. In what world is this okay???

person&#x27;s dirty bare foot in someone&#x27;s space
u/I-Got-Some-Problems / Via reddit.com

10. Like, did this woman NEED to use this charger during a six-over red-eye flight?

u/tsitsifly22 / Via reddit.com

11. This person tried to take up two spots, and was angry when a car wouldn't let them — because they're the only ones who matter in this world apparently.

u/TheTyGuy1127 / Via reddit.com

12. This car also took two spots, but even worse, they were HANDICAP SPOTS.

person parked across two handicap spots
u/HymnToTheStars / Via reddit.com

13. This person literally wanted people to pay to watch and play with her foster cats, and I am just aghast at the entitlement.

person trying to turn their home into a cat cafe
u/Welpiminterested / Via reddit.com

14. I'm Jewish, and I still think it's a bit ridiculous to post in a small mom group expecting to be able to get in contact with Pink to make a major change to her tour.

person asking for a connection with Pink so she can move her concert on a day that&#x27;s not a jewish holiday
u/SharkCrenshaw / Via reddit.com

15. I don't understand the hype over this Starbucks cup, and I can't believe someone would be entitled enough to try to sell the opportunity to take a selfie with the cup they nabbed.

$5 for a selfie with the pink stanley cup
u/buranku506 / Via reddit.com

16. I hope this person is trolling.

a mom says she didn&#x27;t buy her kid presents because she bought herself ozempic instead and asked a coworker to take down their photo of their tree
u/ASLAYER0FMEN / Via reddit.com

17. They should restrict who is allowed to buy cones.

car parked under the compact car sign
u/BayouKev / Via reddit.com

18. This real estate investor showed up unannounced at someone's property, then had the audacity to get angry and entitled when he wasn't immediately welcomed in.

u/dreaminphp / Via reddit.com

19. This person — who was clearly in the wrong — posted a one-star review because they were kicked out of a cafe for bringing in their puppy who peed on the floor.

u/ZeeClone / Via reddit.com

20. Whoever wrote this letter demanding a house be *less* decorated for Christmas (???) clearly felt everyone else should just acquiesce to their preferences.

havent&#x27; you ever heard less is more note left on a house decorated with christmas lights
u/Peatrick33 / Via reddit.com

21. This person thought they had a right to hike naked at a PUBLIC park.

sign at the park says no nudity
u/Awkward_Expression64 / Via reddit.com

22. This neighbor decided the hall space was theirs and theirs alone.

shoes in a pile in the hallway
u/gerlindee / Via reddit.com

23. This person wasn't pleased with people supporting them by subscribing to their OnlyFans — they wanted cold hard money instead.

send me money through payment apps
u/wolf8097 / Via reddit.com

24. This writer decided to make a school shooting about their fictional book. Like, yeah, banning books is bad, but it takes a lot of vanity to think your book alone would've stopped a school shooter, and it's also coming off a bit like an ad for the book.

person writing about the terrible news of a shooting but then talking about their novel
u/slimpickensok / Via reddit.com

25. This person was entitled enough to believe they deserved a discount...just 'cause.

two-star review because they didn&#x27;t get a discount
u/brekasia / Via reddit.com

26. This person decided to make a road to a popular hiking trail super hard to drive down — even impossible, depending on your car — all because they didn't feel like parking properly.

person parked and blocking the entire road
u/keepitcleanforwork / Via reddit.com

27. And finally, I gotta end on this one, even though it's a *bit* over a month old, because I am still flabbergasted by it.

some person sending a message saying they&#x27;re not happy about their friend&#x27;s engagement because they can&#x27;t even get a text back
u/Altruistic_Lock_3918 / Via reddit.com

What "main character behavior" have you experienced over the last month? Let us know in the comments.