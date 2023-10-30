Call me jaded, but imho the world is full of ridiculously cheap, entitled people who think acquaintances or even strangers on the internet owe them something. While I'm all for helping others, sometimes people just are so beyond ungrateful to the point of being rude.
In case you don't believe me, I've compiled some of the most infuriating examples below. Prepare to have your blood boil!
1.This person's ex's friend called THEM cheap, even though they were the one trying to mooch off someone else's Netflix account.
2.The best part of this one? This entitled woman is texting her PARTNER'S EX-WIFE.
3.This person literally blamed the breakdown of their marriage on someone who didn't want to work for free.
4.Birthday DMs and Amazon gifts were not enough for this woman — she wanted cold hard cash from everyone who follows her on Instagram.
5.This person wanted not only a free meal, but dessert.
6.This person wanted a free ride, but refused to pay a few dollars for parking.
7.This person wanted a full custom dress for free.
8.This person was in desperate need of help, but was still picky about it.
9.And this person was in desperate need of a fridge and freezer, but refused to accept one that was slightly different than the one they wanted.
10.This person was one of the "All Lives Matter" jerks.
11.This woman just refused to use Google, and got angry at anyone who tried to help her.
12.This person's coworker wanted a free $800 quilt.
13.This person wanted a massive fancy wedding catered for over 50% off.
14.This person was just wildly dramatic.
15.This person wanted a fancy car to borrow for a whole weekend for free — oh, and he wanted to smoke weed in it.
16.This person was wildly picky, but refused to spend a lot of money.
17.This person basically claimed vets should work for free because they care about animals.
18.This person wanted someone to take care of their puppy for half a year...for only $100 a month.
19.This person wanted a new Nintendo Switch for free — and they were SUPER picky about the exact edition.
20.I was completely on board with this single mother's request for used furniture until she requested three smart TVs.
21.This person wanted a photographer to work for free at their destination wedding.
22.This person wanted a refund on a drawing they'd commissioned just because they decided they didn't care about the character it was of anymore.
23.This person was kind enough to allow their friend's sister-in-law to stay with them during their plastic surgery, then proved no good deed goes unpunished when this literal stranger revealed she also wanted free meals and rides everywhere.
24.This person wanted a free way to get filtered water because they were "tired of paying for water," and refused to just drink tap water.
25.This person wanted someone to accept $10/hour to be insulted constantly.
26.This person reallyyyy didn't understand the meaning of "pay it forward."
27.This person refused to pay for a date, then got mad when their date used an employee discount to help them pay.
28.And this woman got mad that her date asked her to pay for her sandwich on the third date after paying for everything on the first two dates.
29.This mom wanted to be paid for kids having a playdate with her kid.
30.This person wanted a free coder and promised it would be "fun."
31.This person wanted a performer to do a call with their kid for free because it was her daughter's birthday.
32.This person asked permission to steal an artist's work, because they somehow thought that would go over well.
33.This family expected a cheap house with everything they needed just because they were Christian.
34.This job wanted a person with plenty of experience to work a whole week for free.
35.This person wanted to buy a super rare Pokémon card (that wasn't for sale, BTW) at a steep discount from the kind soul who volunteered his time to play Pokémon with kids.
36.And finally, a 5% discount wasn't enough for this person.