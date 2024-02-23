16.This person made so many erroneous, stupid claims, I'm surprised they didn't delete their account after.
17.This person said "we use MPH in this country" on Reddit, which is not a country, about an Australian magazine.
18.This person thought Spanish people wouldn't be white.
19.This person decided Americans were "also Europeans."
20.This person just could not be more incorrect about geography and seasons.
21.This person thought German people, and the countries of Europe in general, should thank Americans.
22.This person claimed only America drinks cold beer.
23.This person called the metric system, which basically every other country in the world uses, "useless" — then another person chimed in with an incorrect conversion of 300kph.
24.This writer got really confused about what a Euro is, and then a Tumblr user thought Euros were used in the UK.
25.This person claimed a billion people watch the Super Bowl each year (the number this year was actually 123.4 million), and that tons of people watch it worldwide.
26.This person decided to claim they were Italian American after it was proven they were not Italian.
27.This person said comparing European countries was akin to comparing US states.
28.This American claimed English is "ours now."
29.This person said US teams are worth more than other sports teams. For reference, looking at the football vs. soccer teams with the highest values, Real Madrid is worth 5.1 billion USD, while the Dallas Cowboys are worth 4 million USD.
30.This person blamed tomato concentrate and corn syrup for the American Revolution.
31.This person said every economy in the world is essentially decided by Biden/the US government.
32.This person tried to make a point and failed completely.
33.This person got annoyed someone on the BBC had a British accent.
34.This person claimed Americans could each beat five people from China or India in combat.
35.This person said the US "invented all modern conveniences."
36.This person claimed that only US architecture has been adopted worldwide, and European architecture is "nowhere."
37.This person forgot about South America, and the fact that Mexico is also a part of North America.
38.This person claimed the US has done more than any other country.
39.This person said all of Europe could fit in a single US state.
40.This person made some stupid comments about food, especially that "most of the world" considers Chinese food to be the kind of stuff you get at Panda Express.
41.This person thought American cities were "the envy of the world."
42.This person referred to European countries as "third world."
43.This person was VERY wrong about conversion rates.
44.And finally, this person claimed American culture has developed the world and created global hegemony.