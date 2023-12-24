Skip To Content
25 Poor, Poor, Poor People Who Tried To Order Something Delivery And Immediately Regretted It

*Package fell into the ocean.*

Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed Staff

1. This driver created what was essentially a booby trap.

A drink placed directly in front of someone&#x27;s door
u/Seeking_Starlight / Via reddit.com

2. This delivery person accidentally threw their package on the roof.

A package on the roof
u/AusFail / Via reddit.com

3. This poor driver did the same after a bug came for him, though at least he tried to get the package back.

&quot;this sounds crazy but I accidentally threw a package on your roof. Do you have a ladder I can use?&quot;
u/Pussy-patroller / Via reddit.com

4. I feel reallllll bad for the person this delivery was supposed to go to.

&quot;Will you marry me Kim?&quot;
u/Xagreuss / Via reddit.com

5. I'm honestly impressed with this delivery driver, though I hope there wasn't anything fragile in that package.

&quot;Don&#x27;t know whether to be mad or impressed&quot;
u/themightyarrow / Via reddit.com

6. This isn't the delivery person's fault, but seriously, packaging is out of control.

a bunch of Amazon packages on the floor
u/sousaj / Via reddit.com

7. So are missed drops.

Two packages thrown over a barbed wire fence
u/king_scootie / Via reddit.com

8. And blocked doors.

A package blocking someone&#x27;s door
u/Heisenberger_ / Via reddit.com

9. This driver didn't even try.

A napkin that says, &quot;Sorry for the Impossible Whopper we are sell out right now instead of that we give you a regular Whopper&quot;
u/kushVILLE416 / Via reddit.com

10. And this one tried a little *too* hard.

Someone&#x27;s food that was placed inside their door
u/Dangerjayne / Via reddit.com

11. This driver couldn't deliver a mattress because (checks notes) it didn't fit in the mailbox.

&quot;Delivery attempted, but mailbox was full.&quot;
u/mistakenmelatonin / Via reddit.com

12. Haven't you heard about bagged ice coffee? It's the new trend!

Iced coffee spilled in a bag
u/merrell0 / Via reddit.com

13. This person never even got their food but never got their tip back, because the company apparently said they should "consider it a donation."

&quot;His car broke down, he didn&#x27;t delivery, he doesn&#x27;t get my tip.&quot;
u/Rcrowley32 / Via reddit.com

14. I'm sorry, did this driver get into an accident???

&quot;This is how Grubhub delivered my pizza.&quot;
u/BeastlyBucaroos / Via reddit.com

15. This driver got hungry, I guess.

A bite taken out of a burger
u/whatsqwerty / Via reddit.com

16. Like, did they even try?

&quot;The driver just put a missed you notice right beside it and didn&#x27;t delivery my package.&quot;
u/adamhasabeard / Via reddit.com

17. This driver certainly did not.

Spilled fast food on the gravel
u/Jay_Ferg / Via reddit.com

18. The delivery person left important lifesaving medicine like this.

A fragile package thrown on the ground
u/barbie_farts_88 / Via reddit.com

19. This delivery person clearly had a blind spot in their vision.

&quot;Yes but they don&#x27;t have it&quot;
u/ABathingSnape_ / Via reddit.com

20. As did these delivery people.

Packages on the ground under a notice telling them to take them to the concierge
u/Beautiful_Sky_790 / Via reddit.com

21. This delivery person left a ton of packages right in front of the garage entrance (and also at the wrong house).

&quot;Not my delivery.&quot;
u/shickard / Via reddit.com

22. As did this driver, causing this to happen.

a car&#x27;s tire running over some packages
u/PM_ME_YOUR_FAV_HIKE / Via reddit.com

23. Look, I get being frustrated with someone for not tipping, but this isn't okay, especially because they might've been waiting to tip after the food was actually successfully delivered in time.

An opened pizza in front of the air conditioning vents
u/Lazy_Mouse3803 / Via reddit.com

24. The driver delivered stolen goods.

Reported the thief.
u/JustKeepSwimming1995 / Via reddit.com

25. And finally, I don't know if this is real, but it's just hilariously unfortunate.

&quot;Package Fell into Ocean&quot;
u/alexisonfire04 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating and r/Wellthatsucks