This desk clock that not only tells the time, the temperature, and whether it's going to rain, but also when the soonest trains to this person's work are:
This floor projection at a hotel that might be the coolest thing I've ever seen:
This smartphone cleaner in a Japanese McDonald's bathroom:
This QR code that only shows up under UV light that feels super futuristic:
This ATM with a palm vein scanner that also feels super futuristic:
This staircase that can turn into a wheelchair lift:
This bathroom with a little seat to put your child in while you use the toilet:
These bikes at a middle school library to encourage kids to stay active as they read, or help kids who need to move around a lot:
These store windows that use tinted plastic to show the same jacket in different colors:
This badminton store with a court inside so you can test out equipment before buying it:
This game-finder at a book shop that helps people find new games based on a ton of different parameters:
This edible coffee cup:
And this edible honey container at a hotel breakfast:
This hotel phone with a designated pizza button:
This vacuum outlet, where you can just plug in a hose and get to vacuuming:
This heated public sidewalk:
This underwear with a pocket:
This toilet with a metal tube that catches feminine hygiene products and wipes that are flushed when they shouldn't be, so the pipes don't get clogged:
This elevator that actually gives you exact instructions in case you get stuck that has me wondering why all elevators don't have this:
This hotel with exit signs on the ground, which is WAY more useful for if there's actually a fire:
This airport with a meditation room:
This remote that can take different batteries:
This restaurant that has hard hats for falling acorns and free books to borrow while you eat:
This public sunscreen dispenser in Maui that only dispenses reef-safe sunscreen:
This Wal-Mart where you can get a mammogram:
This library where staff can nominate their least favorite books, providing a way to vent and also a fun way to get people reading to see if they agree with the staff's takes:
This pizza place that advertises each of their staff members' fave pizzas as specials:
This desk pillow for sleeping during study breaks that I honestly need for the next time I go on an airplane:
This repurposed Nintendo 3DS that would probably be sitting in a landfill otherwise, but is instead used to help people tour the Louvre:
This ice maker with a "Sabbath" mode for religious people:
This cell phone tower that looks like a palm tree, making it fit into LA much better:
This parking lot that was converted into a solar energy farm, both generating energy and providing shade and cover for the cars:
This taxi sticker that says the driver is open to flirting, which could be a bad idea but I think is fine as long as the driver is respectful:
This airplane with USB-C charging ports, which would just make my life SO much easier:
This drawer with a hidden drawer inside that I just think is very cool:
This foil, which has a reminder to get more when it's close to being fully used up:
And finally, this label and the way they showed the word "energy" in different languages that I just think is super clever and space-saving: