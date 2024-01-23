Skip To Content
    37 Things I Saw This Month That Feel Like They're Living In 3024, Not 2024

    Me to the desk clock guy: TAKE MY MONEY!!!!

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This desk clock that not only tells the time, the temperature, and whether it's going to rain, but also when the soonest trains to this person's work are:

    u/c0wsaysmoo / Via reddit.com

    2. This floor projection at a hotel that might be the coolest thing I've ever seen:

    u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

    3. This smartphone cleaner in a Japanese McDonald's bathroom:

    there&#x27;s a phone sized insert in the table
    u/Umer_- / Via reddit.com

    4. This QR code that only shows up under UV light that feels super futuristic:

    u/sds7 / Via reddit.com

    5. This ATM with a palm vein scanner that also feels super futuristic:

    u/krazykid933 / Via reddit.com

    6. This staircase that can turn into a wheelchair lift:

    u/Micronlance / Via reddit.com

    7. This bathroom with a little seat to put your child in while you use the toilet:

    a high chair added to the wall
    u/sloant09 / Via reddit.com

    8. These bikes at a middle school library to encourage kids to stay active as they read, or help kids who need to move around a lot:

    stationary bikes with a tabletop
    u/GirraffeAttack / Via reddit.com

    9. These store windows that use tinted plastic to show the same jacket in different colors:

    u/labtec901 / Via reddit.com

    10. This badminton store with a court inside so you can test out equipment before buying it:

    u/nowayoj / Via reddit.com

    11. This game-finder at a book shop that helps people find new games based on a ton of different parameters:

    large graphic to decide which game to get next
    u/LucianoThePig / Via reddit.com

    12. This edible coffee cup:

    u/lethalsmoky / Via reddit.com

    13. And this edible honey container at a hotel breakfast:

    u/Tanakaaa1998 / Via reddit.com

    14. This hotel phone with a designated pizza button:

    u/Masen_The_Weeb / Via reddit.com

    15. This vacuum outlet, where you can just plug in a hose and get to vacuuming:

    u/idkimaperson21 / Via reddit.com

    16. This heated public sidewalk:

    there&#x27;s no snow on part of the sidewalk
    u/llIIlllIIIIIIlllIIll / Via reddit.com

    17. This underwear with a pocket:

    you can fit your phone inside
    u/Cdog1223 / Via reddit.com

    18. This toilet with a metal tube that catches feminine hygiene products and wipes that are flushed when they shouldn't be, so the pipes don't get clogged:

    u/-WOWZ- / Via reddit.com

    19. This elevator that actually gives you exact instructions in case you get stuck that has me wondering why all elevators don't have this:

    the plaque includes exactly what you should say
    u/Kiwik5 / Via reddit.com

    20. This hotel with exit signs on the ground, which is WAY more useful for if there's actually a fire:

    u/snoman18x / Via reddit.com

    21. This airport with a meditation room:

    u/ChemicalFondant0 / Via reddit.com

    22. This remote that can take different batteries:

    it will tak a sinlge 12 volt battery or two AAA
    u/MelArlo / Via reddit.com

    23. This restaurant that has hard hats for falling acorns and free books to borrow while you eat:

    a shelf equipped with the materials
    u/lakmus85_real / Via reddit.com

    24. This public sunscreen dispenser in Maui that only dispenses reef-safe sunscreen:

    u/DeutschBag808 / Via reddit.com

    25. This Wal-Mart where you can get a mammogram:

    u/superman7515 / Via reddit.com

    26. This library where staff can nominate their least favorite books, providing a way to vent and also a fun way to get people reading to see if they agree with the staff's takes:

    staff anti-picks
    u/Technicolor_Reindeer / Via reddit.com

    27. This pizza place that advertises each of their staff members' fave pizzas as specials:

    u/AyyyoniTTV / Via reddit.com

    28. This desk pillow for sleeping during study breaks that I honestly need for the next time I go on an airplane:

    u/neko_ramen / Via reddit.com

    29. This repurposed Nintendo 3DS that would probably be sitting in a landfill otherwise, but is instead used to help people tour the Louvre:

    u/stealdraco / Via reddit.com

    30. This ice maker with a "Sabbath" mode for religious people:

    the different button options on the display
    u/darazi / Via reddit.com

    31. This cell phone tower that looks like a palm tree, making it fit into LA much better:

    u/Scooby_dood / Via reddit.com

    32. This parking lot that was converted into a solar energy farm, both generating energy and providing shade and cover for the cars:

    u/CapnFancyPants / Via reddit.com

    33. This taxi sticker that says the driver is open to flirting, which could be a bad idea but I think is fine as long as the driver is respectful:

    the label in the cab has various options in a different language
    u/psychopathycathy / Via reddit.com

    34. This airplane with USB-C charging ports, which would just make my life SO much easier:

    u/_BlueFire_ / Via reddit.com

    35. This drawer with a hidden drawer inside that I just think is very cool:

    a drawer comes out perpendicular to the other
    u/911_reddit / Via reddit.com

    36. This foil, which has a reminder to get more when it's close to being fully used up:

    this roll is almost out
    u/JohnIrvine16 / Via reddit.com

    37. And finally, this label and the way they showed the word "energy" in different languages that I just think is super clever and space-saving:

    u/Eigenurin / Via reddit.com