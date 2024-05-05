  • Viral badge

Dehydrated Blood, Corneal Implants, And 34 Other Wild Photos Of The Human Body That Prove Science Is Basically Magic

Getting grossed out at seeing a photo of a brain is literally your brain being disgusted by itself. :/

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Here's what your eyes look like after crying:

Close-up of a human eye showing intricate details of the iris and blood vessels
u/rcarney12345 / Via reddit.com

2. Here's what dehydrated blood looks like:

Small glass bottle with a cork, containing black granular substance, on a wooden surface
u/iiworkatthebank / Via reddit.com

3. Here's what a biker's legs look like after completing just one stage of the Tour de France:

Person&#x27;s lower legs and feet standing on carpet, showing detailed muscle definition
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

4. And this is what an Olympic rower's hands look like after rowing for 1,000 km:

Two hands soaked, showing the effect of prolonged water exposure, palms up
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

5. Here's what an X-ray of a child's hand looks like:

X-ray image of a human left hand showing bones
u/WetPupper / Via reddit.com

6. And here's how your hand changes over time:

X-ray images of a human hand at different ages showing bone development stages
u/prof_sandwich_maker / Via reddit.com

7. Here are the smallest bones in the body (they're in the ear):

Tiny figurine of bones on a fingertip
u/ianmikaelson / Via reddit.com

8. This is what it looks like to have your index finger amputated and re-attached as a thumb (this person was born without a thumb, and it's more useful to have a thumb than an index finger):

A person&#x27;s right hand making a three-fingered gesture against a plain wall
u/SuPurrrrNova / Via reddit.com

9. Here's what a corneal implant looks like:

Close-up of a human eye with a medical ring device implanted for a surgical procedure
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

10. This is what it looks like if you get a skin graft on your hand (if it's from a part of your body that grows hair, it will still grow hair once transplanted):

A person&#x27;s palm facing the camera with fingers spread apart
u/BogdanAnime / Via reddit.com

11. This is how amazing surgery is:

Two images: left shows a baby&#x27;s hand gripping an adult&#x27;s finger; right shows an arm with surgical stitching
u/Believeinthis / Via u/reddit.com

12. This is what it looks like if you push a Q-tip too deep into your ear (let this be a lesson not to use Q-tips to clean your ears!!):

Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
Endoscopic view of a medical condition within an ear
u/drkhead / Via reddit.com

13. This is what a cross-section of a bone looks like:

Cross-section of a human bone showing internal structure
QAI Publishing/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

14. Here's what an actual human brain looks like:

Gloved hands holding a human brain for demonstration
Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

15. Here are all the different layers of the skin as a wound heals:

Close-up of a human thumb showing layers of skin
u/PonyToast / Via reddit.com

16. Here's what it looks like to be born with two conjoined thumbs:

Conjoined thumbs on a hand
u/opium4ever / Via reddit.com

17. Here's how much muscles atrophy after an injury forces you not to use them (seen on the left foot compared to the right):

comparing an atrophied foot to a normal one
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

18. Here's what it looks like to get a tan when you have vitiligo:

Person&#x27;s arm extended upwards with visible vitiligo patches
u/Speedy_Cheese / Via reddit.com

19. And here's how vitiligo can affect hair:

Hair styled in an updo with strands wrapped around a bun
u/Minkiemink / Via reddit.com

20. Here's what it looks like to have Polycoria (aka multiple pupils):

Close-up of a human eye showing detailed iris and eyelashes
u/Minimalist_Otaku / Via reddit.com

21. Here's another example of Polycoria:

Close-up of a human eye with a reflection on the cornea
u/TijuanaKids12 / Via reddit.com

22. This is how realistic a prosthetic eye can look:

Close-up of a person&#x27;s eye with visible eyelashes and eyebrow
u/converge57 / Via reddit.com

23. Here's what strands of DNA look like:

Test tube with a precipitate against a blurred industrial background
u/CaptainFiasco / Via reddit.com

24. Here's what a hand with no middle knuckles looks like:

A hand without middle knuckles
u/Comprehensive_Can738 / Via reddit.com

25. Here's what all of someone's baby teeth look like after losing them:

Several extracted human teeth of varying sizes are displayed in a row next to a penny for scale
U/NeckPuzzleheaded8706 / Via reddit.com

26. And here's a baby tooth next to a wisdom tooth:

a baby tooth next to a wisdom tooth
u/LarsLasse / Via reddit.com

27. Here's how breast milk changes in color from just a few days after giving birth to weeks after:

Two labeled breast milk storage bags with measurements, one partially filled
lfpod / Via reddit.com

28. Here's what it looks like to have supernumerary (aka extra) teeth:

Close-up of upper and lower teeth with dental braces visible
u/PeevesPoltergist / Via reddit.com

29. If you have melanin in your skin, this is how the color comes back into your skin after a burn — aka in spots:

Close-up of a person&#x27;s foot with a healing wound and dotted skin pattern, possibly from a medical condition or treatment
u/scottyb83 / Via reddit.com

30. This is what a man without skin looks like, as seen in an anatomy museum:

Exhibit of a preserved human body in a standing position, with onlookers observing
u/Kruger_Sheppard / Via reddit.com

31. You can see the difference a prosthetic eye makes here:

Closeup of a person&#x27;s eyes showing how prosthetics improve the eye
u/layzerbeann / Via reddit.com

32. And here:

Closeup of a person&#x27;s eyes showing how prosthetics improve the eye
u/deafis / Via u/reddit.com

33. Here's how a bruise develops 36 hours after an injury (in this case, from a softball):

Four-angle view of a person&#x27;s bruised knee following an injury
u/zRoach89 / Via reddit.com

34. This is what "fire stains" or "toasted skin syndrome" looks like (it can occur from too much heat exposure — for example, from a heating pad):

Skin with a pattern of darker patches, possibly a skin condition or birthmark, on a person&#x27;s back
u/ekolanderia1 / Via reddit.com

35. This is how much the brain changes from age 12 to 22:

MRI scans showing a side view of a human brain
u/legallypillpoppin / Via reddit.com

36. And this isn't really the human body, but it's so wild I had to include it...this is what a snake fang looks like after being pulled from your skin after getting bitten:

Close-up of a hand holding tweezers with a snake tooth
u/OnePiece-Quade / Via reddit.com