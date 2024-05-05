1.
Here's what your eyes look like after crying:
2.
Here's what dehydrated blood looks like:
3.
Here's what a biker's legs look like after completing just one stage of the Tour de France:
4.
And this is what an Olympic rower's hands look like after rowing for 1,000 km:
5.
Here's what an X-ray of a child's hand looks like:
6.
And here's how your hand changes over time:
7.
Here are the smallest bones in the body (they're in the ear):
8.
This is what it looks like to have your index finger amputated and re-attached as a thumb (this person was born without a thumb, and it's more useful to have a thumb than an index finger):
9.
Here's what a corneal implant looks like:
10.
This is what it looks like if you get a skin graft on your hand (if it's from a part of your body that grows hair, it will still grow hair once transplanted):
11.
This is how amazing surgery is:
13.
This is what a cross-section of a bone looks like:
14.
Here's what an actual human brain looks like:
15.
Here are all the different layers of the skin as a wound heals:
16.
Here's what it looks like to be born with two conjoined thumbs:
17.
Here's how much muscles atrophy after an injury forces you not to use them (seen on the left foot compared to the right):
18.
Here's what it looks like to get a tan when you have vitiligo:
19.
And here's how vitiligo can affect hair:
20.
Here's what it looks like to have Polycoria (aka multiple pupils):
21.
Here's another example of Polycoria:
22.
This is how realistic a prosthetic eye can look:
23.
Here's what strands of DNA look like:
24.
Here's what a hand with no middle knuckles looks like:
25.
Here's what all of someone's baby teeth look like after losing them:
26.
And here's a baby tooth next to a wisdom tooth:
27.
Here's how breast milk changes in color from just a few days after giving birth to weeks after:
29.
If you have melanin in your skin, this is how the color comes back into your skin after a burn — aka in spots:
30.
This is what a man without skin looks like, as seen in an anatomy museum:
31.
You can see the difference a prosthetic eye makes here:
33.
Here's how a bruise develops 36 hours after an injury (in this case, from a softball):
34.
This is what "fire stains" or "toasted skin syndrome" looks like (it can occur from too much heat exposure — for example, from a heating pad):
35.
This is how much the brain changes from age 12 to 22:
36.
And this isn't really the human body, but it's so wild I had to include it...this is what a snake fang looks like after being pulled from your skin after getting bitten: