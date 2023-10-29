    42 Femcels And Incels From Dating Apps Who Clearly Didn't Understand The Meaning Of "Write A Brief Bio"

    I just love when people post a list of 25 requirements to be their girlfriend without listing a single thing they're offering.

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This guy is looking for a servant, basically. But don't worry, he provides a "weekly allowance."

    51 year old man looking for a woman to do a strict list of things for $100 allowance a week
    u/ZhangtheGreat / Via reddit.com

    2. This guy was trying to find a wife he could starve. Also, EIGHT KIDS??!?

    person is not allowed to more than 1000 calories a day
    u/Cherry_Crystals / Via reddit.com

    3. This guy hated therapy, LGBTQ people, BLM, and college-educated women...sounds like an ideal partner! (Sarcasm, obviously).

    long list of requirements
    u/smelltheglue / Via reddit.com

    4. He wants people who aren't judgmental and don't make him feel like crap after basically listing all the ways he's judgmental along with things he'll make you feel like crap for doing.

    u/AirsoftGunsKilledMe / Via reddit.com

    If you can't read the above, it says: 

    "Please read! Stop looking for a reason to hate me. I'm looking for a girl with no relationships. All disrespect is going to be ignored. Hi, I am a 18 year old guy from the United States. I'm looking for a girlfriend who is into anime, preferences: agnostic, drug free, not depressed, positive attitude, friendly outgoing personality, trustworthy, honest, compassionate, etc. You get the gist. I do not like the words "hru", "wdym", "wbu" and "what". I think it sounds incredibly stupid and it's basic. Do not say them around me or you get blocked. In fact if you say them at all don't bother wasting my time. **If you take medication or do therapy stay far away from me** YOU HAVE TO CHOICE CHAT. NO GHOSTING. ONLY MESSAGE FOR RELATIONSHIP. Provide a Skype username / invite link or I'm not going to reply to you. With that all out of the way, it makes things a lot easier. If you cannot prove that you're not a troll and what your intent in messaging me is then you will probably not receive a reply. I do not owe you anything or have to prove anything. If you make me feel like crap or have any problem with my character you will be reported. I am looking for something real, to live with someone and build a life with. I will also block you in three minutes if you ghost, if you're impatient or pity(?) I also block you. It's your work to put in to earn my trust, I'll be evaluating whoever messages me and if you act disgustingly judgmental or grift it will be ignored. Remember, READ."

    5. This person had IQ requirements for their "female companion" (barf).

    iq above135
    u/TomW7_ / Via reddit.com

    6. This woman said she was "not picky at all" and then had, like, two pages of requirements.

    very long list profile on muz match
    u/easternWest / Via reddit.com

    7. Funny that she wrote "BYE" so many times in this profile because that's exactly what I'd like to say to her.

    long list of no&#x27;s
    u/AnneFranksErection / Via reddit.com

    If you can't read this, it says: 

    "I'll just get to the point. Don't approach me with hey, hi, what's up, what it do, etc. Be original or it's getting deleted. Don't waste my time if you just want sex 'cause you probably can't even satisfy me. I'm not looking for anything serious as of now but am willing to work towards something i I feel it can prosper. I am a Queen adn should be treated as so. If you aren't the spoiling loving you're my world romantic time bye. I love to laugh and do fun things. I also love getting dolled up and going places just as much as being bare face and staying home. I've lost my patience for bullshit and quite frankly I'm tired of wasting my time. You have .03 chances. Sorry. Not really. I have my own car etc. and a good job. If you don't have your own things bye. I'm not babysitting and I damn sure am not taking care of you. I love to each which means yes I can cook. I speak some Spanish and catching up on my French. Sapiosexual. Ugh favorite color's blue. Birthday cake ice cream is my fav. I switch moods like my clothes lol. Mhm.

    -If you're younger than me BYE

    -NO car or job BYE

    -cannot speak in coherent sentences that actually sound intellectual BYE

    -under 8" BYE

    -shorter than 5'8" BYE

    -can't take a joke BYE

    -can't cook BYE

    -Don't like feet BYE

    -don't want to spoil me BYE

    -a liar bye, about anything BYE 

    -Doesn't like to travel BYE

    -No sense of humor BYE

    -must like animals I have four and I am one?? BYE

    -can't bring anything beneficial to the relationship BYYEEE!!!

    If you read this thank you. If you skimmed through it then that means you're lazy and probably are in bed so bye."

    8. This woman wanted you to pay for her SHEIN haul for the date.

    long list of requirements
    u/LeagueofSOAD / Via reddit.com

    9. This person was LOOKING for someone to be "obsessive" even after getting blocked...which is just so toxic.

    looking for marriage asap
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    10. This man was just extremely offensive.

    racist and rude profile
    u/cruellydissent / Via reddit.com

    11. And this guy was racist and clearly fetishized Asian women.

    problematic profile
    u/danita0053 / Via reddit.com

    12. What does this guy have against Kurt Cobain?

    no militant feminists or kurt cobain fangirls
    u/ttough / Via reddit.com

    13. And what does this woman have against flip flops?

    no one under 6&#x27;0 or person who wears flip flops
    u/Explainer003 / Via reddit.com

    14. This guy literally turned messaging him into a math equation.

    point system on his profile
    u/Proper-Crazy-8511 / Via reddit.com

    15. Pretty bold of this guy to request women with game when he clearly has none.

    long list of requirements ending in i am not your piggy bank
    u/InfatuatedCoconut314 / Via reddit.com

    16. This woman had a whole "husband checklist"...that included being involved in "illegal activities."

    long checklist for a 19 year old
    u/heartofgold0 / Via reddit.com

    17. This man wanted a woman who was available at ALL times, and yet also has a job that pays over $70K.

    long list of wants
    u/jaundicesurvivor69 / Via reddit.com

    18. Most of the people who are against those addressing their mental health seem like they would 100% benefit from seriously addressing their own mental health.

    guy doesn&#x27;t want someone who is on mental health medication
    u/softlemon / Via reddit.com

    19. This guy sounds nice!!!

    do not be fat, if you&#x27;re not a 7 hot i&#x27;m not interested
    u/kabukistar / Via reddit.com

    20. This woman thought men under six feet are "not real men."

    long list of don&#x27;ts
    u/AntiSocialPartygoer / Via reddit.com

    21. This person was looking for someone financially secure because they themselves have actively blown all their money.

    looking for a man willing to share money because i was forced into a tight spot financially
    u/PracticalCobbler8620 / Via reddit.com

    22. This guy admitted to running "social experiments" on strangers, then said you'd be paranoid to think he's messing with you.

    if you can keep up i&#x27;ll give you a gold star
    u/PracticalSnail / Via reddit.com

    23. I'm not sure anyone has "won" anything by making it through this profile, except maybe proving their heightened ability to deal with bullshit.

    paragraphs upon paragraphs about what this person is looking for
    u/lumberepi / Via reddit.com

    24. This guy really gave percentages for his (nonexistent) GF's "attire."

    looking for a woman with conservative values
    u/ZyberZeus / Via reddit.com

    25. Yeah, you sure sound like a nice guy.

    no liberals, moms, or chicks over 185 pounds
    u/MariahSBean / Via reddit.com

    26. Ah yes, the classic disgusting 50-year-old who wants a woman aged 18–30.

    a paper printed out with the things this man is looking for including, she will do what&#x27;s asked
    u/phisigtheduck / Via reddit.com

    27. At least she got all of her red flags out of the way quickly.

    person starts the profile by saying they&#x27;re awesome
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    28. This person was "desperate" but also ridiculously picky.

    please don&#x27;t swipe right on me if you aren&#x27;t attractive enough
    u/AngeryCatto / Via reddit.com

    29. If your list of "requirements" is 25 points long, you may need to reconsider your life choices.

    u/Uncool4Life / Via reddit.com

    30. What are YOU bringing to the relationship, dude?

    very long list of requirements including good at cooking breakfast and using air freshener in a bathroom
    u/Prof_RPNT / Via reddit.com

    31. "Wears fun, sexy, offbeat outfits" is one of the more cringe things I've seen on these lists.

    u/Silver_Foxx / Via reddit.com

    32. This person sounds like a real charmer.

    i am capale of love, i prove it by loving animals, books, video games, etc
    u/Cynoid / Via reddit.com

    33. I'm really scratching my head at the "has never been out of the country" one. Like...why?

    nonnegotiable is someone who&#x27;s never been out of the country
    u/uhhsamurai / Via reddit.com

    34. This woman was being TOTALLY reasonable.

    body count can&#x27;t be higher than one, and they have to do whatever the guy says
    u/Silverburst09 / Via reddit.com

    35. I wonder why this woman is single?

    15 points on what the woman is looking for, like they can&#x27;t be religious
    u/beerbellybegone / Via reddit.com

    If you can't read the above text, it says:

    "UNAPOLOGETICALLY, my 'list' for men is:

    1. Must have completed and graduated with a Bachelor's degree or higher AT LEAST 1 year ago. I just ghosted a man after finding out he graduated December with his Master's degree.

    2. Must make $100,000 or more, either with a job or via a business. No exceptions.

    3. Must be 6'1 or taller. NO EXCEPTIONS.

    4. If there is an age gap, it must be no greater than 5 years. NO EXCEPTIONS.

    5. He must have A COMPLETELY INTACT HAIRLINE, AND ALL OF HIS TEETH. NO EXCEPTIONS.

    6. He must workout regularly and have a visible 6-pack. I WILL NOT DATE FAT GUYS

    7. He must be free of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco. NO EXCEPTIONS.

    8. He must be childless at the time of matching. NO EXCEPTIONS.

    9. He must have NEVER EVER PARTICIPATED IN THE ARMED FORCES OR THE RELATED FIELDS. I swipe left on ALL veterans. I ghost, block, and delete any man I match with, that later reveals that he has served in the armed at any capacity. Same applies for cops, firefighters, EMTs, Guards, or the related professions. Same for the relevant departments (DOD, FBI, CIA, DHS, DOS, etc. etc.). THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS TO THIS. If he served for even ONE MINUTE, he's ghosted.

    10. He must NOT have access to firearms or weapons. I see a gun in his profile, I swipe left. If we matched and he later reveals that he hunts or shoots for sport, I BLOCK, IGNORE, GHOST, AND DELETE HIM. NO EXCEPTIONS

    11. No misogynistic men, men who use incel language in their profiles, or low-effort profiles.

    12. He must be within 15 miles of where I live, or there is no deal. I'm not waiting more than 10 minutes for a man to pick me up. SOME EXCEPTIONS.

    13. He must NOT be religious. I'm not giving up my sundays or eating any weird shit, or sacrificing anything to any god, or travelling on a pilgrimage anywhere, or doing any weird ritualistic shit, ever. NO EXCEPTIONS.

    14. He must be handsome. NO EXCEPTIONS.

    15. He must match my lifestyle of hedonism, luxury, impulsive spending, and excessive pleasure-seeking behaviors. I WILL NOT BE TAMED, SHAMED, OR CHANGED. If he cannot keep up with my expensive, fuck you-lifestyle, he can go fuck the other rejects in the ghostyard BECAUSE HE'S GETTING BLOCKED, GHOSTED, IGNORED, AND DELETED. I will NOT be made to feel like my success, accomplishments, privileged lifestyle, and tastes are something to be ashamed of."

    36. This guy should just DM Melania at this point (though I doubt she cooks, cleans, and does all the house chores).

    i am looking for a woman who can behave like melania trump and can cook clean and do all house chores
    u/_regionrat / Via reddit.com

    37. Why do some people use dating profiles to complain about being single or announce they'll be single forever? This isn't your personal blog.

    25 year old has a boyfriend description
    u/kysnou_ / Via reddit.com

    38. This woman really wasn't asking too much.

    i&#x27;m literally the biggest princess if you give me versace you have muy heart
    u/GreyCloud59 / Via reddit.com

    39. I'm starting to understand why this person has never had a Valentine.

    someone starts their profile by saying they&#x27;ve never had a valentines date
    u/J_U_D_G_E / Via reddit.com

    40. This guy sent the woman he was briefly talking to a whole Google doc of his requirements, and if I were her, I'd be running for the hills.

    numbered list of requirements
    u/Bartlet_for_America_ / Via reddit.com

    41. I really, really hope this is just a troll.

    wanting a female that does not nag or masterbate
    u/Sinwit / Via reddit.com

    42. And finally, this isn't even a dating profile, but a mom looking for a wife for her son, and if that isn't a red flag enough, just check out her requirements.

    mom saying her boy isn&#x27;t getting any younger with a long list of requirements
    u/snoopingfeline / Via reddit.com