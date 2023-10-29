42 Femcels And Incels From Dating Apps Who Clearly Didn't Understand The Meaning Of "Write A Brief Bio"

1.
This guy is looking for a servant, basically. But don't worry, he provides a "weekly allowance."
2.
This guy was trying to find a wife he could starve. Also, EIGHT KIDS??!?
3.
This guy hated therapy, LGBTQ people, BLM, and college-educated women...sounds like an ideal partner! (Sarcasm, obviously).
4.
He wants people who aren't judgmental and don't make him feel like crap after basically listing all the ways he's judgmental along with things he'll make you feel like crap for doing.
5.
This person had IQ requirements for their "female companion" (barf).
6.
This woman said she was "not picky at all" and then had, like, two pages of requirements.
7.
Funny that she wrote "BYE" so many times in this profile because that's exactly what I'd like to say to her.
8.
This woman wanted you to pay for her SHEIN haul for the date.
9.
This person was LOOKING for someone to be "obsessive" even after getting blocked...which is just so toxic.
10.
This man was just extremely offensive.
11.
And this guy was racist and clearly fetishized Asian women.
12.
What does this guy have against Kurt Cobain?
13.
And what does this woman have against flip flops?
14.
This guy literally turned messaging him into a math equation.
15.
Pretty bold of this guy to request women with game when he clearly has none.
16.
This woman had a whole "husband checklist"...that included being involved in "illegal activities."
17.
This man wanted a woman who was available at ALL times, and yet also has a job that pays over $70K.
18.
Most of the people who are against those addressing their mental health seem like they would 100% benefit from seriously addressing their own mental health.
19.
This guy sounds nice!!!
20.
This woman thought men under six feet are "not real men."
21.
This person was looking for someone financially secure because they themselves have actively blown all their money.
22.
This guy admitted to running "social experiments" on strangers, then said you'd be paranoid to think he's messing with you.
23.
I'm not sure anyone has "won" anything by making it through this profile, except maybe proving their heightened ability to deal with bullshit.
24.
This guy really gave percentages for his (nonexistent) GF's "attire."
25.
Yeah, you sure sound like a nice guy.
26.
Ah yes, the classic disgusting 50-year-old who wants a woman aged 18–30.
27.
At least she got all of her red flags out of the way quickly.
28.
This person was "desperate" but also ridiculously picky.
29.
If your list of "requirements" is 25 points long, you may need to reconsider your life choices.
30.
What are YOU bringing to the relationship, dude?
31.
"Wears fun, sexy, offbeat outfits" is one of the more cringe things I've seen on these lists.
32.
This person sounds like a real charmer.
33.
I'm really scratching my head at the "has never been out of the country" one. Like...why?
34.
This woman was being TOTALLY reasonable.
35.
I wonder why this woman is single?
36.
This guy should just DM Melania at this point (though I doubt she cooks, cleans, and does all the house chores).
37.
Why do some people use dating profiles to complain about being single or announce they'll be single forever? This isn't your personal blog.
38.
This woman really wasn't asking too much.
39.
I'm starting to understand why this person has never had a Valentine.
40.
This guy sent the woman he was briefly talking to a whole Google doc of his requirements, and if I were her, I'd be running for the hills.
41.
I really, really hope this is just a troll.
42.
And finally, this isn't even a dating profile, but a mom looking for a wife for her son, and if that isn't a red flag enough, just check out her requirements.