8.

Joe Jonas reportedly asked out Gigi Hadid when she was only 13 years old. "He asked me to a baseball game, and I said no," Hadid revealed. "I was so nervous; I literally didn't even know what it meant to hang out with a boy." If Hadid's timeline is right, Jonas would've been 19 at the time, but since Hadid says this happened at the Grammys, it was more likely when Hadid was 14 and Jonas was 20 (as this was the first time Hadid attended the Grammys). After Hadid told Jonas "maybe next time," she says Joe "wrote his number on a piece of paper and gave it to my mom." The two later dated in 2015, when Hadid was 20 and Jonas was 26.