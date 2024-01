10.

Ashton Kutcher once narrowly escaped a serial killer. In 2001, when Kutcher was 23, he planned a date with 22-year-old fashion student Ashley Ellerin. He was supposed to meet her at 8 p.m. for dinner and drinks but ended up getting there around 10:30 or 10:45, having gotten distracted watching the Grammy Awards at Kristy Swanson‘s house. When he arrived at Ellerin's house, she did not come to the door, which was locked — he assumed she'd gotten angry with him for being late and left. Since the lights were on, Kutcher looked through the window and saw “what [he] thought was a red wine spilled on the carpet."