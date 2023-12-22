1.This person got angry that a guest had to skip the wedding to be with her boyfriend and his dying grandmother.
2.This bride refused to pay for an interpreter for her literal SISTER.
3.The bride in this story tried to scam her bridesmaids out of $200.
4.This bride didn't want her conservative uncle at her wedding (fair enough), but she and her mom still expected a gift of over $1000 from him.
5.This bride refused to make her stepdaughters-to-be bridesmaids.
6.This bride didn't want her best friend to be a bridesmaid — despite her helping PAY FOR THE WEDDING — because of her appearance.
7.This bride blamed her sister for having a due date near her wedding on purpose.
8.This bride literally had a "don't get pregnant" rule for her bridesmaids.
9.This bride was angry their friend was getting married close in time to them.
10.This bride wanted a refund on her wedding photos because she and her husband broke up.
11.This bride expected her husband to get a second job to pay for their wedding...despite quitting her own job in order to plan the wedding.
12.This bride promised to pay for a friend to come to her wedding, then changed her mind last minute.
13.This bride freaked out when she found out some random person at a hotel was not, in fact, knitting her a shawl.
14.This bride blocked their cousin on everything because they couldn't attend her wedding due to having a C-section a few weeks before it.
15.This bride wanted free bus drivers for FOUR DAYS. Don't worry, it'll be fun!!! (It won't.)
16.This person wanted a videographer who would pay for their own flights and accommodation to get all the way to Italy and back.
17.This person wanted a free band because "even Muse did free gigs before they was famous."
18.This person wanted donations after eloping...from people they didn't invite.
19.This bride was considering completely cutting off her maid of honor for not giving her a bigger discount on her wedding hair.
20.This person was angry that their uncle may not be able to officiate their wedding because he might have to organize his aunt's funeral.
21.This couple stated that they "will expect gifts" and "prefer monetary gifts."
22.This bride expected their bridesmaid to dye their hair.
23.This bride expected her sister-in-law to not wear her insulin pump at her wedding.
24.This person got angry that their guests didn't want to do two hours of volunteer work or donate $50.
25.This entitled bride wanted literally everyone on the beach to accommodate them on MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.
26.This person wanted to take people to court who RSVP'd to their wedding but didn't come.
27.This bride wanted to restrict their maid of honor from getting pregnant.
28.And this one got angry that a bridesmaid got pregnant and also didn't immediately tell her.
29.This bride was angry two bridesmaids got pregnant.
30.This person wanted to uninvite the wife of their dad's best friend since their dad's best friend died.
31.This bride made a rule about a gift minimum.
32.This bride wanted people to buy tickets to their wedding.
33.This bride is angry a bridesmaid can't attend the entirety of a three-night bachelorette because she has a child under a year old.
34.This bride wanted a ton of custom jewelry last minute and then got mad at perfectly reasonable prices.
35.This bride wanted everyone to pay to attend and also come early to set up and stay late to clean up.
36.This couple wanted a photographer to work for free...for THREE DAYS.
37.This person seemed to think that wedding photographers make a higher salary than doctors and pilots.
38.And this person called photography "a hobby, not a skill"...and also wanted someone with over three to five years of experience.
39.This wannabe influencer was expecting companies to get her stuff for free.
40.This person was *totally* planning on paying this teenage drone operator (sarcasm) then had the audacity to call OTHERS Karen and Kevins.
41.This couple assigned their guests offensive names on the RSVPs and couldn't be bothered to learn the name of their friend's wife.
42.This couple wanted people to only buy the expensive items on their registry.
43.This bride literally expected a guest to cut their hair into a pixie cut for her wedding.
44.This person wanted to send save the dates...with notes letting family members know they aren't invited to the wedding.
45.This couple expected their bridal party to take a whole week off for their destination wedding.
46.This person thought they owned their first dance song.
47.This couple thought they could exploit teenage volunteers and make it count for their volunteer hours (that are supposed to be at charities).
48.The bride in this story expected everyone to put their lives on hold for years until her wedding.
49.This bride literally bullied her bridesmaid.
50.This bride was angry that all their bridesmaids and groomsmen needed glasses and would thus cause her to "stand out."
51.This couple felt the need to post a list of rules for their wedding.
52.This bride caused a scene thinking one gift wasn't big enough, then got the perfect retribution.
53.This bride couldn't even get on with her wedding planning because she kept making her fiancé repropose since it wasn't "good enough," and I'm honestly hoping at this point they just never make it to the wedding.
54.If this entitled couple thinks this is okay, frankly, I don't think they're in a place to be ready for marriage.
55.If you think your wedding is more important than a national tragedy, I think you really need to rethink your life.
56.This greedy couple that wanted to steal tips from bartenders does not sound mature enough to get married, either.
57.This couple had wildly extreme rules.
58.This awful bride cared more about the wedding photos than her best friend — and was also marrying someone anti-LGBTQ.
59.This awful bride didn't want her fiancé's son at the wedding.
60.This bride tricked a friend into planning her wedding for her and then uninvited her.
61.And this couple put things like "a year of housecleaning" on their "honeymoon fund" — after having a courthouse wedding where they didn't invite anyone.
62.This bride expected her fiancé to just buy her a house — and was considering breaking up with him over it. Girl, you should break up with him either way, because this is not a healthy expectation.
63.This potential bride (big emphasis on "potential") definitely needs to reassess her priorities before marriage.
64.This bride was just clearly racist.
65.This bride sent out a passive-aggressive email an hour after the initial wedding invite reminding guests to RSVP quickly so as not to risk becoming "beggars."
66.This couple expected the groomsmen to buy $800 custom cowboy boots.
67.And finally, this bridezilla yelled at the wedding officiant for speaking to her.