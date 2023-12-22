Skip To Content
67 Absolutely Wild Photos That Show Weddings — And Particularly Entitled Brides – Were Out Of Control In 2023

Say it again for the people in the back: YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO ASK THAT PEOPLE HOLD OFF GETTING PREGNANT UNTIL AFTER YOUR WEDDING.

Hannah Marder
1. This person got angry that a guest had to skip the wedding to be with her boyfriend and his dying grandmother.

bride not being understanding that her friends can&#x27;t come to the wedding because of family
u/Delicious-Midnight11 / Via reddit.com

2. This bride refused to pay for an interpreter for her literal SISTER.

the bride asking for advice on the situation
u/themetahumancrusader / Via reddit.com

3. The bride in this story tried to scam her bridesmaids out of $200.

the post from a bridesmaid saying the maid of honor spilled the beans about the scam
u/thedancingkat / Via reddit.com

4. This bride didn't want her conservative uncle at her wedding (fair enough), but she and her mom still expected a gift of over $1000 from him.

the story in the newspaper
u/Urgullibl / Via reddit.com

5. This bride refused to make her stepdaughters-to-be bridesmaids.

bride not wanting her soon to be step children to be in the wedding
u/ladyO26 / Via reddit.com

6. This bride didn't want her best friend to be a bridesmaid — despite her helping PAY FOR THE WEDDING — because of her appearance.

post from the bride saying it&#x27;s her day and she shouldn&#x27;t have to give so much thought to someone else&#x27;s feelings
u/dragonlover5672 / Via reddit.com

7. This bride blamed her sister for having a due date near her wedding on purpose.

someone comments on the brides post to say to take the deposit for the wedding and instead use if for therapy
u/takethesky87 / Via reddit.com

8. This bride literally had a "don't get pregnant" rule for her bridesmaids.

u/internetdramalobster / Via reddit.com

9. This bride was angry their friend was getting married close in time to them.

the venting post about it
u/avo_cado85 / Via reddit.com

10. This bride wanted a refund on her wedding photos because she and her husband broke up.

photographer saying that her job was done and she can&#x27;t do a refund after a divorce
u/sciencemint / Via reddit.com

11. This bride expected her husband to get a second job to pay for their wedding...despite quitting her own job in order to plan the wedding.

bride asking how she can convince her fiance how to take another job so they can spend even more than the $80 thousand they&#x27;ll be spending on the wedding
u/PhenomenalPancake / Via reddit.com

12. This bride promised to pay for a friend to come to her wedding, then changed her mind last minute.

friend saying her friend backed out from paying for the trip
u/mc4065 / Via reddit.com

13. This bride freaked out when she found out some random person at a hotel was not, in fact, knitting her a shawl.

stranger recounting the bride getting angry with her
u/Moonbat-lives / Via reddit.com

14. This bride blocked their cousin on everything because they couldn't attend her wedding due to having a C-section a few weeks before it.

ChapterEpilogue / Via reddit.com

If you can't read the above, it says:

"Got blocked and banned for not attending my cousin’s destination wedding.

Just found out today that I got banned from my cousin’s destination wedding group and uninvited to her wedding and blocked on everything because I’m due to have my son on May 17th via C-section and her wedding is the first week of June and I definitely won’t be able to travel anywhere, much less out of the country. I also got kicked from the wedding planning group chat! Because 'my wedding isn’t important enough to you, obviously.'

Sorry that my giving birth and surgery recovery is stopping me from attending this event, cuz."

15. This bride wanted free bus drivers for FOUR DAYS. Don't worry, it'll be fun!!! (It won't.)

Screenshot of someone being entitled about their wedding
u/User49125 / Via reddit.com

16. This person wanted a videographer who would pay for their own flights and accommodation to get all the way to Italy and back.

So far international vendors are more affordable as I wouldn&#x27;t have to pay travel fees but I&#x27;d love to hire someone who is willing to wive their travel fees (or is more affordable/up and coming) for the opportunity to expand their portfolio.
u/majzira / Via reddit.com

In case you can't read the post, it says: "ISO a videographer for my wedding in Tuscany on 9/27/2023. I am shopping around both in the states and internationally. So far international vendors are more affordable as I wouldn't have to pay travel fees but I'd love to hire someone who is willing to wive their travel fees (or is more affordable/up and coming) for the opportunity to expand their portfolio. Thanks!"

17. This person wanted a free band because "even Muse did free gigs before they was famous."

Screenshot of someone being entitled about their wedding
u/spicy_kingWest44 / Via reddit.com

18. This person wanted donations after eloping...from people they didn't invite.

email asking for money with a message saying they eloped with a photo attached
u/HungryJacks-Official / Via reddit.com

19. This bride was considering completely cutting off her maid of honor for not giving her a bigger discount on her wedding hair.

bride saying her friend was her stylist years ago and now for her wedding wants to charge her a higher price
u/Local-Sound-6294 / Via reddit.com

20. This person was angry that their uncle may not be able to officiate their wedding because he might have to organize his aunt's funeral.

bride saying, she didn&#x27;t even die yet
u/fuckyournoisefuckit / Via reddit.com

21. This couple stated that they "will expect gifts" and "prefer monetary gifts."

website details asking guests for money
u/geoff5093 / Via reddit.com

22. This bride expected their bridesmaid to dye their hair.

long message about having a dress code and way to look for the wedding
u/willsingforpopcorn / Via reddit.com

23. This bride expected her sister-in-law to not wear her insulin pump at her wedding.

oh sure i&#x27;ll stop being diabetic for your wedding
u/Odd_mom_out81 / Via reddit.com

Here's what it says:

My SIL and I were planning weddings around the same time. She is one of those brides that needs/wants everything to be instagram worthy, Pinterest perfect.

I had been in the family for around three years prior to the engagement. I have been type 1 diabetic for over 20 years. I have a omnipod (tubeless insulin pump) and a cgm. These are small external devices.

So come the weeks leading up to SIL’s wedding, i get a request that i make sure my cgm is not visible for photos. I wear both on my abdomen so it seemed like a weird request because they are never visible. That’s when she informed me that she wanted them not visible in photos, the bridesmaids dresses were tight and you could see the small bumps of my devices through the dress. I asked her how she proposed i do that. She told me spanx — double layered spanx. Well i tried that…except then the devices couldn’t connect to the pdms, too much fabric layers interfered. I informed her of this.

She them told me to take them off for the day. Yeah…um I NEED insulin. I did not remove them and she sulked and glared the whole time we got ready.

24. This person got angry that their guests didn't want to do two hours of volunteer work or donate $50.

long message about the couple needing to shut down their airbnb so they can host their own wedding there but it&#x27;ll make them lose money so they are demanding people help
u/theredgoldlady / Via reddit.com

25. This entitled bride wanted literally everyone on the beach to accommodate them on MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

u/Savhbelle / Via reddit.com

26. This person wanted to take people to court who RSVP'd to their wedding but didn't come.

i want to put on the invitation that if they rsvp and don&#x27;t come i&#x27;m taking them to court for the cost of their portion of food
u/internetdramalobster / Via reddit.com

27. This bride wanted to restrict their maid of honor from getting pregnant.

am i selfish for not wanting my maid of honor to be pregnant before my bach
u/rnason / Via reddit.com

28. And this one got angry that a bridesmaid got pregnant and also didn't immediately tell her.

no one could be pregnant at my wedding
u/peachpaws_ / Via reddit.com

29. This bride was angry two bridesmaids got pregnant.

is it wrong for me to be upset that 2 of my bridesmaids are pregnant and due the month of my wedding
u/vandersam / Via reddit.com

30. This person wanted to uninvite the wife of their dad's best friend since their dad's best friend died.

bride asking if she should univite her after the death
u/Serious_Specific_357 / Via reddit.com

31. This bride made a rule about a gift minimum.

gift must be $50 or more
u/throwAwayWaffle76 / Via reddit.com

32. This bride wanted people to buy tickets to their wedding.

wanting people to buy tickets to help with costs and eliminate people who can&#x27;t afford to be there
u/FromTheWaves / Via reddit.com

33. This bride is angry a bridesmaid can't attend the entirety of a three-night bachelorette because she has a child under a year old.

bride mad that her friend is a mom with other responsibilities
u/Elegant_Document11 / Via reddit.com

34. This bride wanted a ton of custom jewelry last minute and then got mad at perfectly reasonable prices.

bride not wanting to pay and then getting mad at the jeweler for not being able to meet her demands
u/bilbobagginsessss / Via reddit.com

35. This bride wanted everyone to pay to attend and also come early to set up and stay late to clean up.

text messages saying a bride wants people to come and help set up
u/serafis / Via reddit.com

36. This couple wanted a photographer to work for free...for THREE DAYS.

message asking for free work
u/TypicalMeeting8503 / Via reddit.com

37. This person seemed to think that wedding photographers make a higher salary than doctors and pilots.

person belittling photographers while also asking for one
u/xElemenohpee / Via reddit.com

38. And this person called photography "a hobby, not a skill"...and also wanted someone with over three to five years of experience.

the post asking for a free photographer
u/whistlewink / Via reddit.com

39. This wannabe influencer was expecting companies to get her stuff for free.

the message on social media
u/mysester / Via reddit.com

40. This person was *totally* planning on paying this teenage drone operator (sarcasm) then had the audacity to call OTHERS Karen and Kevins.

someone not wanting to pay for a service
u/jebstar2k19 / Via reddit.com

41. This couple assigned their guests offensive names on the RSVPs and couldn't be bothered to learn the name of their friend's wife.

stefan deep v and wife
u/thebanannarama / Via reddit.com

42. This couple wanted people to only buy the expensive items on their registry.

bride disappointed that people are only buying the cheaper gifts
u/CoarseSalted / Via reddit.com

43. This bride literally expected a guest to cut their hair into a pixie cut for her wedding.

u/CallMeDesdinova42 / Via reddit.com

Here's what it says:

I have wavy brown hair. I used to have a pixie cut, which I maintained for six years. While I did love it, the main reason why I kept cutting it short was because it looked awful whenever it grew longer. Last year, it started growing well for the first time in forever, so I decided to grow it out. I haven't gotten a haircut since January 2022, and my hair is now just past my shoulders. I have no interest in cutting it shorter right now.

Anyway, my childhood friend "Ally" is getting married next month. Last week, I saw her for the first time in a while at our friend's birthday party. The first thing she did when she spotted me was comment on my hair, saying she was shocked it looked as pretty as it did.

The next day, Ally called to say she wanted me to get a pixie cut again for her wedding day. I was a bit shocked, but politely declined.

As much as I loved having short hair, I had to get it cut every 3 months to keep the hairstyle. If I didn't, I'd get a mullet that would put Hulk Hogan to shame. I have my own wedding coming up next year, and I want my hair to be longer by then. Also, while it's not too far off my budget to get 4 haircuts a year, I had a baby 3 months ago, and I'd rather spend that money on diapers and clothing.

Ally got more forceful, demanding me to do it. She said that her family, who hasn't seen me in years, still thinks I "look like a boy", and that seeing me with longer, more "feminine" hair would take her spotlight. I'm wearing a dress to the wedding, and my boobs have increased twice in size since I started breastfeeding, so I don't think I'd "look like a boy" even if I did get a pixie cut, but oh well.

I offered to wear a wig (my friend has one he can lend me), but nope. She wants me to cut it. I might've considered her request if I was in the wedding party, but I'm not. I'm just a guest.

Ally hasn't banned me from the wedding or anything drastic, but is clearly bitter about this. She's been making passive-aggressive comments about my refusal in our group chat, and keeps sending me old pictures of us from when my hair was still short.

I really don't want to budge on this, but I'm starting to doubt myself. AITA?

44. This person wanted to send save the dates...with notes letting family members know they aren't invited to the wedding.

how does one nicely inform people they have not been invited to a wedding
u/Rough-Jury / Via reddit.com

45. This couple expected their bridal party to take a whole week off for their destination wedding.

the long message on social media
u/sleepingfoxx / Via reddit.com

46. This person thought they owned their first dance song.

am i wrong to be upset that they literally stole our first dance song
u/ifyoureoffendedgtfo / Via reddit.com

47. This couple thought they could exploit teenage volunteers and make it count for their volunteer hours (that are supposed to be at charities).

the post on a wedding group
u/OPossumAttack / Via reddit.com

48. The bride in this story expected everyone to put their lives on hold for years until her wedding.

mom and bride expecting the entire friend group to not get engaged or have kids for the full year leading up to the wedding
u/ThrowPBJ / Via reddit.com

49. This bride literally bullied her bridesmaid.

bridesmaid saying she&#x27;s being bullied
u/internetdramalobster / Via reddit.com

50. This bride was angry that all their bridesmaids and groomsmen needed glasses and would thus cause her to "stand out."

just found out my bridesmaids needs glasses and i&#x27;m the only one who will not be wearing glasses
u/lactoseintolerant111 / Via reddit.com

51. This couple felt the need to post a list of rules for their wedding.

a long list of rules like don&#x27;t get in the photographers way, don&#x27;t sulk, tell your kids to be nice
u/Various_Ad5979 / Via reddit.com

52. This bride caused a scene thinking one gift wasn't big enough, then got the perfect retribution.

the post asking if they are the asshole
u/Comfortable-Iron6482 / Via reddit.com

53. This bride couldn't even get on with her wedding planning because she kept making her fiancé repropose since it wasn't "good enough," and I'm honestly hoping at this point they just never make it to the wedding.

the rant on social media
u/Same-Chicken-2748 / Via reddit.com

54. If this entitled couple thinks this is okay, frankly, I don't think they're in a place to be ready for marriage.

&quot;we&#x27;ve got everything ready, but we couldn&#x27;t possibly afford the rings.&quot;
u/Artistic-Main-817 / Via reddit.com

If you can't read the above, it says: 

"AITA for trying to make my mother hand over her engagement rings to me and my fiancé?

Me (27 F) and my fiancé (30 M) are getting married in a few weeks. A lot of funds have been going to the wedding. Me and my fiancé have struggled a little bit. We’ve got everything ready, but we couldn’t possibly afford the rings.

My mother (54 F), has a gorgeous engagement ring: silvery with a diamond material. I've been absolutely in love with the ring ever since i was a little girl. My father has been dead for over a decade: he got into a car crash, and my mother hasn’t remarried. On Wednesday, I tried to talk to my mother about giving me and my fiancé the engagement rings, since my father is dead, and she doesn’t even need the rings anymore. My mother got upset, and said that she wouldn’t give up her ring because it reminded her of my father, and [that] she wanted to keep the rings to remember the times they spent together.

I tried to talk calmly to my mother, because we were on the phone, and I was in a public space, so I explained to her how beneficial it would be for me and my fiancé, since we could save money and not have to spend it on rings, but my mother didn’t want to hear it. She called me selfish, and hung up.

After talking to my fiancé about what happened, he took my side, because he didn’t understand why my mother wanted to keep the rings — they were useless to her, but they could be useful to me and my fiancé.

I talked to my mom’s side of the family to try and get them to convince her, but they also got mad, and they said I was being disrespectful to my mother.

After talking to my mom’s side of the family, I sort of understood where she was coming from, but I still believe that me and my fiancé would really benefit from the rings. AITA?"

55. If you think your wedding is more important than a national tragedy, I think you really need to rethink your life.

&quot;Any advice is so appreciated.&quot;
u/telethiaspawn / Via reddit.com

Here's the text if you can't read it (with a couple spelling errors fixed): 

"*Warning — kind of a rant* Do I still plan on Maui??

Hi guys! Ive been a longgggtime lurker and finally got engaged myself July 4! Yayyyy! It was beautiful but the period since has been anything but. 'When's the date?' I hear ten times a day. I was under the impression I'd be getting some type of financial help from my own dad and stepmom, but nothing. My fiancé has a huuuuge Irish Catholic family and they informed us they would be able to help, but 1) I don't feel comfortable accepting and 2) They have no idea what weddings really cost. I'm from Cape Cod, which is where they live now. Average weddings cost about 70-100k here, not even exaggerating. I was very hopeless and depressed about it. Like any girly girl I've dreamed of my wedding for so long, at least an AVERAGE one!! I lost my mother when I was 9, and I felt it bringing a lot of stuff up. Moving forward, we happened to hear about Hawaii elopements, which I kinda settled on in my head but ended up getting excited for. We spent a lot of time researching and I was really set on Maui. We are planning for next June in 2024. Would it be terrible to still plan on going there? I just read 1200 people are still unaccounted for...I feel terrible about what happened and feel like the biggest bitch to even ask this question but really looking for opinions/ideas. Should we still plan on Maui? Another island? Another place altogether? I felt like it was a sign when I chose Maui but then felt like everything going on is telling me no...

Any advice so appreciated. <3 Rest in peace to all the victims as well."

56. This greedy couple that wanted to steal tips from bartenders does not sound mature enough to get married, either.

&quot;we are choosing to cancel because this was not something we were made aware of prior to signing the contract.&quot;
u/stem_ho / Via reddit.com

57. This couple had wildly extreme rules.

phones and cameras must be turned in to security at the door
u/Mgoldm4 / Via reddit.com

If you can't read the above, it says: 

"No phones and no cameras allowed (must be turned in to Security at the door).

12/09/23 UPDATE: We have inquired and the rules are in place for the entire FIVE HOUR event (ceremony+reception). The phones and cameras will be kept in a traditional iron safe. The security detail are 4 retired police officers, but only one of them will know the combination to the safe.

Just received a wedding invite which states "We want our guests to be present in body, mind, and soul. The venue has paid security and guests will be required to turn in all phones and cameras to security at the door."

It goes on to say "If you are found to have a phone or camera on your person, we will politely ask you to leave the venue."

Now, I have to say that in my opinion this is very extreme. The bride and groom are not famous. They are just random everyday people.

Sure the bride is a "little bit hippie" (yoga instructor by day, life coach by night) but this seems overboard to me.

My sister (who is not coming) would not have been able to comply with this request (DEMAND) as she is diabetic and needs to have her phone if her Dexcom alarm goes off.

Obviously my example of needing a phone is extreme as well, but I just think this is extraordinary."

58. This awful bride cared more about the wedding photos than her best friend — and was also marrying someone anti-LGBTQ.

&quot;I&#x27;m grasping at straws at this point.&quot;
u/jdavie87 / Via reddit.com

59. This awful bride didn't want her fiancé's son at the wedding.

&quot;He knows I love his son, I just don&#x27;t think I&#x27;m in the wrong with my feelings&quot;
u/shah_mazing / Via reddit.com

60. This bride tricked a friend into planning her wedding for her and then uninvited her.

&quot;when did you realise your supposed friend actually hated you ?&quot;
u/therandomgirlonline / Via reddit.com

61. And this couple put things like "a year of housecleaning" on their "honeymoon fund" — after having a courthouse wedding where they didn't invite anyone.

PsychologyAutomatic3 / Via reddit.com

If you can't read the above, it says:

"My cousin already got married (courthouse?) but just set up a fund to contribute to their international (2 countries) honeymoon. Many items on the list have nothing to do with a honeymoon (just two examples — $1,200 for one year of housecleaning, $800 toward babysitting future children — she’s almost 50). Not counting gift card requests for varying amounts, items with set amounts total over $35,000.

What’s wrong with people? Betting that if they have an actual ceremony they’ll expect more gifts. I’ll give a gift if/when I’m invited to a ceremony."

62. This bride expected her fiancé to just buy her a house — and was considering breaking up with him over it. Girl, you should break up with him either way, because this is not a healthy expectation.

&quot;is it a big deal to break up over not getting a house bore I get married?&quot;
u/stem_ho / Via reddit.com

63. This potential bride (big emphasis on "potential") definitely needs to reassess her priorities before marriage.

&quot;i knew she wanted to cry but she tried to hold it&quot;
u/ANONYMOUS43014 / Via reddit.com

If you can't read the above, it says (with a couple spelling and punctuation issues fixed):

"Okay, first I have to explain myself. My (22 F) significant other (23 F) of five years knows I'm all about big 'milestone' events. [I'm] the type of girl who dreamt about her wedding for days when she was little — the type of girl that tried designing her own Quinceañera dress because she wanted every single detail perfect. Some call me crazy because it's the family, friends, [and] stories, that matter, right? Wrong! I'm not superficial or materialistic, but it's important for me to create moments on places that you're never going to forget.

As I said, my girlfriend knows that. We've talked about marriage, [and] we've talked about how our future would look like. She doesn't really care about this in the way I do, but she says yes to everything because she knows it makes me happy. Keeping that in mind, we can continue to the story everyone wants to read.

I knew the day of the proposal was coming, I have this sixth sense where I know if something is happening or if a big change is coming. I was going crazy, making my nails, doing my hair, buying cute clothes just in case.

Then it happened, she proposed...in our bedroom. We were cuddling and watching my favorite show. She told me she wanted to ask me something and just did. I laughed 'cause I thought it was a joke and just said something like, 'yeah, like you'll propose to me on our bedroom,' and she grabbed a pink box from the nightstand and showed me a ring. I couldn't say anything at that moment. She asked again and I just watched her. I asked her if she was serious and she told me that she was, that she wanted to spend her whole life with me.

I quickly stood up and she noticed that I wasn't happy 'cause she quickly asked 'you are going to say yes, right?'

Of course I wanted to say yes, but I looked around our room: a McDonald's bag 'cause we just had it for dinner, our dog's toys on the floor, the laundry basket... yeah no, this wasn't how i imagined my dream proposal, and she knew this.

'Are you really proposing to me on our bedroom?', I asked. I noticed how nervous she started to get, talking about how this is our comfort place, about how safe we feel here when we are together and shit like that.

And I said no, this wasn't how I dreamed it would be so I cannot accept you here. I knew she wanted to cry but she tried to hold it. She just stood up and left the bedroom. I said that we should talk about this but she just left — I heard her grabbing her keys and leaving the house. I think she is at her mom's house. She's not texting me back nor answering my calls. This happened some days ago and still cannot get in contact with her. Her mom just told me to leave her alone to calm down. What do I do? Am I the asshole for just trying to get the proposal of my dreams?"

64. This bride was just clearly racist.

bride saying she noticed her catering staff is mostly minorities and wants to know how to change it
u/copi0us / Via reddit.com

65. This bride sent out a passive-aggressive email an hour after the initial wedding invite reminding guests to RSVP quickly so as not to risk becoming "beggars."

if you dont let us know how many will be there, you might have to beg for scraps off the table
u/LatePassenger5849 / Via reddit.com

66. This couple expected the groomsmen to buy $800 custom cowboy boots.

u/Delicious-Midnight11 / Via reddit.com

67. And finally, this bridezilla yelled at the wedding officiant for speaking to her.

u/AccordingRun4783 / Via reddit.com

If you can't read the above, it says:

"Weirdest thing I’ve experienced officiating a wedding.

I’m a wedding officiant and have done over 200 weddings and have lots of 5 star reviews. On the day of the wedding,I went in to talk to the bride and groom and the bride yelled at me and said “You’re not part of the wedding party. Get out of here.” I was shocked….and just left. I’ve never experienced this before. Usually the bride and groom welcome me and want to know what I have to say, verify that there are no changes and sometimes sign the license beforehand, whatever. I have now experienced my first Bridezilla. I bit my tongue and did the wedding with a smile."