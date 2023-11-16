1.Here is a Bob the Builder baby blanket that's been used for 18 years, next to a new one — and sorry to the owner, but the left one is giving single-ply toilet paper.
2.This kneaded eraser is making me nostalgic for grade school, when opening a new one after completely blackening your old one was one of the top 10 most satisfying things on the planet.
3.The wallet on the left was used for six years, and the one on the right is brand new. This is why every holiday gift guide for men has wallets on it, people.
4.Here's a new Pikachu plushie next to one that's been used for 15 years. Poor guy is also missing his hat, but maybe he left it in his Poké Ball.
5.Here's what a new vs. a full sketchbook looks like, and I don't know why, but this is immensely satisfying to me.
6.Here's what a cookbook that's been well loved for 14 years looks like next to a new one. The old one may be a little worse for wear, but the ingredient stains next to your favorite recipes add character, IMO.
7.Here is an old clog next to a brand-new one (though I'm willing to bet the old one is MUCH comfier; I can't imagine how long it takes to break in clogs).
8.I'm not gonna advocate using a mesh loofah for five years, but in case you were curious, here's what a new loofah looks like next to one that's 5 years old.
9.The running shoe on the right is only 2 months old, compared with the new one on the left, so I'm gonna go ahead and congratulate this person on running the New York City Marathon, because this is truly impressively worn down for only two months. Also, did they step on a nail???
10.Can you guess which pair of sneakers has been used for seven years? This is a hard one.
11.And can you spot the 15-year-old hammer? (Bet you weren't expecting a pop quiz, were you?)
12.This person was lucky enough to find a new version of their childhood bear at a flea market, and let's just say that there were a couple of small differences between the two.
13.This person finally replaced their desk chair after eight years, and it's giving me flashbacks to my dad's super-old home office chair that he kept until it was falling apart.
14.This photo of a new air filter vs. an old one from Shanghai is making me cough just looking at it.
15.And this 5-year-old pan next to a brand-new one is making me want to buy an all-new set of pans.
16.This new phone case next to a 2-year-old one is DEFINITELY making me worry that my nasty old phone case needs replacing.
17.Sorry if you've got a retainer, because this new vs. old retainer pic is definitely gonna making you think about replacing your old one, and I know they don't come cheap.
18.I had to include this one because I literally have this monkey — and yes, mine looks WAY more like the 17-year-old one on the left than the new one on the right. I can't even remember a time when mine looked as fuzzy as the right-hand one.
19.Not sure why this person used the left brush every day for three and a half years, but I'm real glad they replaced it, because this is one of the most glaring differences on this list.
20.The hat on the right is only a year old, but its owner wore it every day — and I hope the way it's been lightened by the sun convinces you to wear sunscreen every day, no matter the season.
21.Apparently you're better off with a beanie in the sun (or maybe this person doesn't live in quite so sunny a place), because the beanie on the right has held up fairly well after three years — though it definitely looks much smaller.
22.Even hats that you only wear indoors start to look a little worse for wear after four years.
23.This parent thinks they've aced the parenting game by picking up another one of their kid's favorite toy in case the first goes missing — but I'm willing to bet the kid's gonna spot the difference.
24.This 18-year-old "never tear" paper wallet seems pretty true to its name, but it didn't say anything about folding or fading.
25.I know the 14-year-old version of this plush dog has been well loved, but I gotta say, it also looks a little worn down by the weight of the world.
26.If nothing else can convince you to buy a Scrub Daddy/Scrub Mommy, this photo of a new one next to a year-old one might. Apparently it can last the whole year!
27.Here's what this formerly white key chain looks like after just a year of use — though, TBH, I think the used one looks better.
28.Here's how much the Dodge Ram 3500 has changed over 38 years — is it weird that I think the old one looks cooler, even if the bumper is falling off?
29.I'm actually kind of impressed by how well the bottom lawn mower blade has held up after three years of use, though it doesn't help my longtime fear that a lawn mower will one day chop off one of my body parts.
30.Here's how the exact same brand of boots looks after two full years of pizza delivery. My feet hurt just looking at these.
31.New Docs look so pretty, but I know for a fact that the 5-year-old ones on the left are comfier.
32.It literally never occurred to me that keys would wear down with continued use, and I now understand why my apartment key broke right in the lock a few months ago. (It wasn't my Herculean strength after all.)
33.And finally, here's what a new bullet looks like...versus one that was inside someone for four years. 😧