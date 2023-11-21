1.This person, who shared a news article about Matthew Perry's death, then made it about themselves by adding this.
2.This person, who ruined going to the movies for everyone.
3.This person, who thinks just because they're a D1 athlete, they can leave their stuff in the dryer for three hours...when there's only two dryers to begin with.
4.This person, who was angry a farmer started farming on his own land, because she had been using it as a "dog walking area."
5.This person was mad a stranger didn't offer them their umbrella.
6.This person, who thought opening someone else's mail was fine because they were "curious."
7.This woman, who called 911 because she didn't get the right pizza.
8.This person, who used the price scanner as a stand for their phone so they could livestream at Target...ignoring everyone who actually needed to use the price scanner.
9.This person, who posted a negative review for a cafe because another customer made a comment about how she should've asked before petting his dog...then posted a photo of the guy and his dog for all to see.
10.This man, who was also apparently vaping and blasting Netflix on a public bus, besides taking up two seats and putting his dirty shoes on a seat.
11.This woman, who pretended she had an allergy at a hospital.
12.This person, who took up an extra parking space just 'cause.
13.This guy at a hockey game who refused to take off his stupid giant hat that was blocking everyone's view, then apparently called being asked to remove it "the most ridiculous thing that’s ever happened to him."
14.And this person, who blocked the view of Beyoncé's Renaissance tour with her umbrella then refused to put it away.
15.This person, who got pissy about the FREE seats they were given as a gift.
16.This person, who expected a restaurant to open an hour early for them.
17.And this person, who similarly expected a doctor to see them before the practice opened.
18.This person, who took up three different electric vehicle charging spots with a single car.
19.This person, who "reserved" a workout bench by putting their stuff on it then disappeared for 15 minutes and is the reason I now work out from home.
20.This person, who ignored caution tape.
21.This person on an airplane.
22.And this person, who somehow managed to be even more disgusting.
23.This person, who I actually think would cause me to never fly again.
24.And the guy who manspread and literally put his foot beneath his neighbor's seat.
25.This person, who felt the need to install these on their tires.
26.This person, who is apparently a cop, and they think that gives them the right to park in a non-spot (between two handicap spots, no less!!!) every day.
27.And this person parks in the handicap spot every day despite not having a handicap, even if other spots are open. According to OP, "she will sit in a spot nearby till it opens to make sure she can claim it if it's blocked for whatever reason."
28.This woman, who took a work Zoom call without headphones in a hotel bar.
29.This person, who left a negative review after THEY told someone they didn't care about their cancer.
30.This person, who leaves all their shoes in the communal hallway outside their apartment because they don't care if it makes anyone else trip.
31.This awful neighbor, who had the audacity to set up a fake "no stopping" sign outside someone else's house so that they could use it to park...despite already having a driveway to use.
32.This woman, who had the audacity to complain that she was chewed out after her kid destroyed a waiting room.
33.This person, who parked on a walkway so they could take photos next to the cherry blossoms.
34.This person, who left a bad review because they didn't get any special treatment for it being their "babymoon."
35.These parents, who blocked a main way out of the neighborhood so they could secure a place for their kids to play on the street...then their kids didn't even end up playing on the street.
36.This person, who seemed to be racist, on top of everything else.
37.And finally, this person, who also had the audacity to complain when they were clearly in the wrong.