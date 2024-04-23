I Can Literally Smell The Entitlement Coming Off These 29 Awful Main Character Types From This Month

1.
This entitled woman made a poor Walmart employee scan all her groceries for her in the self-checkout.
2.
This person put a massive screen on the back of their car, making it difficult for everyone driving behind them to see.
3.
This person thought everyone should celebrate them all the time.
4.
This person thought people with a Bentley should just let their husband drive it.
5.
This person used the train as their personal gym.
6.
This horrible boss had no patience for their employee's STAGE-FOUR CANCER DIAGNOSIS, because everything is about them and the productivity of their company.
7.
This man clearly didn't give a crap about his brother's graduation.
8.
This person literally expected someone else to finish their book for free without credit.
9.
This step-sister clearly thought the world revolved around her and her kids.
10.
This awful person put their foot up on the armrest of the passenger seated in front of them on an airplane.
11.
And this person kept standing in someone's extra space on an airplane.
12.
Seriously, what is wrong with people on planes?
13.
This person just took the shower curtain with them when they moved out because they clearly had no regard for their roommate.
14.
This person didn't want to date anyone but wanted someone to just pay for things for her.
15.
It didn't occur to this mom that someone else in her family might like some cherries in their ice cream.
16.
This coworker thought they were entitled to their colleague's last piece of gum.
17.
This landlord expected everyone to adhere to their color preferences...just 'cause.
18.
This D-bag parked like this in a handicap spot.
19.
And this A-hole parked like this.
20.
This person threatened all their neighbors with bad medical care because one of them had apparently called the tow company on their illegally parked car.
21.
This entitled person thought their friend's sweet offer to give them some cake meant they were legally entitled to 1/4.
22.
This teenager didn't think about anyone else who might've wanted some pizza.
23.
This person thought they deserved everything to be handed to them.
24.
And this person thought they literally deserved a Rolex to be just handed to them.
25.
This entitled mother decided her mess wasn't hers to clean up.
26.
This truck driver just decided that if their gear broke someone's windshield, they didn't care.
27.
These awful Airbnb tenants blocked in a neighbor.
28.
This entitled bride thought a DJ should play their wedding for only $300.
29.
And finally, this entitled person wanted a free painter...and a friend?