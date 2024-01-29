"I Was A Little Girl": 15 Actors Who Opened Up About How Uncomfortable And Sometimes Traumatizing Their Kissing And Sex Scenes Were

However, she does not say she was pressured to film any of the scenes, and ultimately said she persevered because she would remind herself of real women in similar situations and wanted to portray this for them. "At times I would have flashes of images of women that have gone through this and I’m like, ‘This is authentic, this is the truth and this is what I have to do, and it would just come through like that.’" She also said, "I’m here to tell the story and to be true to the art, not to bring my own problems in terms of what I feel comfortable with, not comfortable with. I’ve got to go work that stuff out so that I can come as a pure vessel to the work."