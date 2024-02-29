Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

50 ~Vintage~ Images That Genuinely Blew My Mind

You're telling me you could reserve a flight to the moon in 1969?!??!?

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Here is a vaccine card from 1909.

vaccine cards
Posted byu/metsrule008 / Via reddit.com

2. Here's a button for Ronald Reagan's presidential campaign from 1980.

Button reads &quot;REAGAN Let&#x27;s make America great again&quot; on a navy background
u/danieldeblanke / Via reddit.com

3. Here's an atomic energy kit for kids from back in the '50s.

Vintage Gilbert Atomic Energy Lab set with various scientific equipment and experiment guides displayed
u/bluepooner25 / Via reddit.com

4. Here is what it looked like to record the first roaring lion MGM logo in the 1920s.

A cameraman and a sound technician record the roar of Leo the Lion for MGM&#x27;s famous movie logo
John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images / u/Deechon / Via reddit.com

5. This is what a children's car seat from the 1950s looked like.

vintage car with front-facing carseat in front seat
u/Fit-Winter-4372 / Via reddit.com

6. Here's what gas masks designed for children looked like during World War II, called the "Mickey Mouse" mask.

A child&#x27;s gas mask with a balloon-like nose displayed in a case
Sean Gallup / Getty Images

You can see a video of kids trying it on here.

7. Ironically, in the US, they actually did create a Mickey Mouse-themed gas mask for children during WWII, though it never came into use as the US (with the exception of Pearl Harbor) was not attacked. It was meant to be "less scary" for children.

Three men in military uniforms looking at a Mickey Mouse gas mask sketch
Everett/Shutterstock

8. Here's what one of the first physical versions of Mickey Mouse looked like — along with Donald Duck.

Walt Disney with Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck cutouts, showing an award to two men in suits
NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

9. And here's Minnie, Goofy, Clarabelle Cow, and Pluto with Mickey.

Woman with curly hair poses behind table with Mickey and Minnie Mouse figures, plus other Disney character toys
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

10. Here's the very first version of Kermit the Frog, which creator Jim Henson made out of one of his mom's coats.

kermit with other characters
Mark Wilson / Getty Images

11. Here are the Apollo 11 flight plans.

flight plans stapled together
u/killerkitteez / Via reddit.com

12. Here's the player (Jerry West) that the NBA logo is reportedly based on.

jerry west playing basketball
Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

There are a bunch of images of West that could have been used, but it appears to be this Wen Roberts image, which is similar to the above image.

13. Here is the original Starbucks logo.

The original Starbucks logo
u/Sophisticatedwaffle / Via reddit.com

14. Here's the original McDonald's mascot — whose name was Speedee.

single arch on mcdonald&#x27;s sign with circle-faced mascot
u/Bookmaster_VP / Via reddit.com

15. This is what the original Ronald McDonald looked like.

The original Ronald McDonald
VintageTVCommercials / YouTube / Via youtube.com

16. Here's what the original McDonald's menu was.

menu showing shakes, root beer, milk, burgers, and fries for 10-20 cents
u/shabambam / Via reddit.com

17. Here's the letter the United States dropped on Nagasaki before the atomic bomb.

letter stating the bomb will be dropped
u/sausagecatdude / Via reddit.com

18. Here's what the original Edison bulb from 1914 looked like.

old bulb
u/MacleanP / Via reddit.com

19. This is what the original Michelin Man looked like.

ERIC CABANIS/AFP via Getty Images, Fine Art Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images

20. Here are T-4 statements from 1959, showing a couple's income — with inflation, this would be about $30k a year today.

old w-4 forms that look like paychecks showing $2455 and $413.48, respectively
u/Cocoamix86 / Via reddit.com

21. Here are examples of questions Black voters were asked in order to vote during the Jim Crow era.

questions asking about jelly beans in a jar, windows in the white house, seeds in a watermelon, etc.
u/degrudv / Via reddit.com

22. Here is a reservation to a flight to the moon that Air Canada offered in 1969 (Pan Am did something similar, and believed they would be able to offer flights by the year 2000).

certificate for a flight to the moon
u/sushicats / Via reddit.com

23. Here is a folding fan with the original Pledge of Allegiance on it, without "Under God" — that's right, the reference to religion was not added to the pledge until 1954.

fan with old pledge of allegiance on it
u/thatonedesignerguy / Via reddit.com

24. Here's what Old Spice canisters used to look like.

Old Spice canisters lined up
u/Posted byu/SaiyanVizard / Via reddit.com

25. Here is an old KKK membership form.

KKK membership form
u/DeathGodXapples / Via reddit.com

26. Here is what Red Bull used to look like, back when it was called Krating Daeng after being invented in Thailand.

old vintage bottle
u/mMaVie / Via reddit.com

27. Here is the infamous original cover for the VCR edition of The Little Mermaid, which is famously rumored to contain a phallic symbol that was removed from later posters and DVDs.

VHS cover for the film with a phallic symbol
u/chadork / Via reddit.com

28. Here's what a dollar bill used to look like.

old dollar bill
u/swingingfloob / Via reddit.com

29. Here's what Confederate currency looked like.

Confederate paper currency
u/Doom-DoomGuy-Slayer / Via reddit.com

30. Here's what Lysol used to look like.

Bottle of Lysol disinfectant next to its vintage packaging, highlighting the brand&#x27;s design evolution
u/ashbelero / Via reddit.com

31. And here's what 7UP used to look like.

Vintage Maine-themed soda can with state outline, slogan &quot;United We Stand,&quot; held in a kitchen
u/expotarium / Via reddit.com

32. Here's what it cost to give birth in 1954 (with inflation, this would be about $830 today).

Summary of a 1951 hospital bill with various charges, including room, delivery, medications, totaling $76.40
u/space-catet / Via reddit.com

33. This is what Times Square looked like in 1958.

times square with vintage cars
u/soulsurfer3 / Via reddit.com

34. Here are the original drafts for the game Pac-Man.

person holding up the plans for the game &quot;Pac-Man&quot;
u/Jadefrom / Via reddit.com

35. Here are air hostess requirements from the 1940s.

TWA Air Hostess requirements
u/3ngine3ar / Via reddit.com

36. This is the model of FDR's head that was used to make the dime.

A large sculpture of Franklin D. Roosevelt&#x27;s head displayed in an indoor setting
u/Not-sure-wtf-I-am / Via reddit.com

37. Here's what the original toys that inspired Pooh and his friends looked like.

Vintage stuffed toys including a tiger, bear, and elephant on display
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

38. Here's one of the early editions of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, back when it wasn't part of a series and it was just called Star Wars.

Hand holding a worn-out original Star Wars VHS tape cover, featuring classic movie art
u/thevirtualdolphin / Via reddit.com

39. Here are people lining up to see the first film.

Crowd lining up outside a theater for &quot;Star Wars&quot; premiere, classic cars parked in front
Gary Fong/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

40. And here's a 1977 ad encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

Public health poster featuring Star Wars characters C-3PO and R2-D2 promoting child immunization
Photo 12 / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

41. Here's an old drug identification kit for customs officials.

Drug education briefcase displaying various substances and paraphernalia for instructional use
u/Mr-Bloke / Via reddit.com

42. Similarly, here's a doctor's medicine bag from the 1930s.

Vintage medicine kit with multiple labeled bottles and capsules, open on a table
u/Proteon / Via reddit.com

43. Here are the rules to writing Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner shorts, straight from creator, Chuck Jones.

List of rules for drawing/designing Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner
u/SunCloud-777 / Via reddit.com

44. Here's what a Woodstock ticket looked like.

Ticket for Woodstock
u/masterbuck10 / Via reddit.com

45. Here's an old ad for radium in a hair product before it was known to be unsafe...

Vintage advertisement with a smiling woman in a bathing suit promoting Radium Home Permanent Wave for $5.00
H.W. Cherry/Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

46. ...Along with an old ad for heroin...

ad for Bayer Pharmaceuticals with heroin listed as a sedative for coughs
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

47. ...Which someone actually found an old bottle of in their attic.

Vintage cough medicine bottle containing heroin, dated February 25, 1919, with detailed prescription label
u/theoneandonlytravv / Via reddit.com

48. Here's an old stain remover that literally used lighter fluid.

Vintage Pluto lighter fuel tin featuring a smiling woman&#x27;s portrait and branding text that advertises it for use against stains
u/reynosaurusreyn / Via reddit.com

49. Finally, we'll end on two that were eerily prescient — this newspaper article from 1953...

headline: &quot;there&#x27;ll be no escape in future fromm telephones&quot;
u/Pasargad / Via reddit.com

50. ...And this ad from 1996.

ad that reads &quot;they say in 30 years a burger and fries could cost $16, a vacation $12500, and a basic car $65000&quot;
u/Stormageadon / Via reddit.com