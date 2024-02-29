50 ~Vintage~ Images That Genuinely Blew My Mind

2.Here's a button for Ronald Reagan's presidential campaign from 1980.
3.Here's an atomic energy kit for kids from back in the '50s.
4.Here is what it looked like to record the first roaring lion MGM logo in the 1920s.
5.This is what a children's car seat from the 1950s looked like.
6.Here's what gas masks designed for children looked like during World War II, called the "Mickey Mouse" mask.
7.Ironically, in the US, they actually did create a Mickey Mouse-themed gas mask for children during WWII, though it never came into use as the US (with the exception of Pearl Harbor) was not attacked. It was meant to be "less scary" for children.
8.Here's what one of the first physical versions of Mickey Mouse looked like — along with Donald Duck.
9.And here's Minnie, Goofy, Clarabelle Cow, and Pluto with Mickey.
10.Here's the very first version of Kermit the Frog, which creator Jim Henson made out of one of his mom's coats.
11.Here are the Apollo 11 flight plans.
12.Here's the player (Jerry West) that the NBA logo is reportedly based on.