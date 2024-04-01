    39 Wild Connections Between Celebs That Actually Kind Of Blew My Mind

    I'm still shocked that Samuel L. Jackson held Martin Luther King's father hostage in college.

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Elton John is Eminem's AA sponsor, which I still can't believe but is kind of...wholesome?

    Elton John in a polka-dotted outfit and Eminem in a white shirt and jeans perform together onstage
    Hector Mata / AFP via Getty Images

    2. Dolly Parton met Keanu Reeves when he was a little kid because his mom made many of her costumes, including her Playboy Bunny costume. In fact, Keanu went as Dolly in the Playboy Bunny costume for Halloween one year. (I need photos of this.)

    Dolly Parton and Keanu Reeves posing together, Dolly in a floral embellished black outfit, Keanu in a black suit
    Sonja Flemming / CBS via Getty Images

    3. Speaking of Keanu — Alice Cooper babysat him when he was a kid. Cooper didn't even realize the kid he'd babysat was Keanu until Reeves revealed Cooper had babysat him on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Apparently, fake poop in the fridge was somehow involved?

    Person on stage with mic, wearing a sparkly jacket, black shirt, and heavy eye makeup
    Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

    4. Cameron Diaz went to high school with Snoop Dogg, and she's "pretty sure" she bought weed from him, which checks out.

    Three people stand together; man in cap and t-shirt, woman laughing in center, man in jacket with microphone to the right
    Scott Gries / Getty Images

    5. Meghan Markle did the calligraphy for Robin Thicke's 2005 wedding invitations — not because the two were friends, but because the then-23-year-old was doing calligraphy to make ends meet before making it in Hollywood.

    Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images, Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    6. Alicia Keys and Timothée Chalamet grew up in the same building. Larry David also lived there at one point, along with Terrence Howard, Tennessee Williams, Angela Lansbury, Mickey Rourke, and Patrick Dempsey...so I'm convinced there's some special star-making power in the water at this building.

    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / WireImage via Getty Images

    7. And guess who was the first security guard of that building? Samuel L. Jackson.

    Samuel L. Jackson at an event wearing a patterned suit and velvet bow tie, speaking at a podium
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    8. Mick Foley and Kevin James went to high school together, and were even on the same wrestling team, where they competed against each other "day in and day out," according to Foley. He even got in on the Kevin James memes to joke about the old days.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images, Andrew Lipovsky / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

    9. Tommy Lee Jones and Al Gore lived together at Harvard, which I honestly cannot imagine.

    Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage via Getty Images, Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

    They didn't share a room, but they did live in the same building.

    10. One of my fave celeb connections? Lauryn Hill went to Zach Braff's bar mitzvah, and they were even partners during the game "Coke and Pepsi."

    Steve Jennings / Getty Images, Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    11. I'm kind of in shock that Christian Bale's stepmother is feminist rights icon Gloria Steinem.

    Two individuals posing for a photo; one in black attire with sneakers, the other in a red jacket and black pants, both smiling
    Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images for Netflix

    12. And Matthew Perry's stepdad was Keith Morrison of Dateline fame.

    Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images, Michael Buckner / Getty Images

    13. Speaking of Perry — he went to school with Justin Trudeau as a kid and even claimed he beat him up in the fifth grade because "I think he was excelling at a sport that we weren't as good at. It was pure jealousy."

    Justin Trudeau in a suit with a patterned tie, looking off to the side with a serious expression
    STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    14. Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne were roommates before they were famous. At the time, they also hung out with Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox. I'm still searching the mail for my invite, TBH.

    Two men posing together, one in a blue jacket and the other in a patterned sweater vest
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

    15. Alexis Neirs (y'know, of Bling Ring/Pretty Wild/"Nancy Jo, This Is Alexis Neiers Calling" fame) babysat Doja Cat.

    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    16. And Chloe Sevigny babysat Topher Grace — Topher even had a crush on her.

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images, Amanda Edwards / WireImage via Getty Images

    17. Mara Wilson and Ben Shapiro are cousins, and I can't IMAGINE how awkward those holiday meals are.

    Jason Kempin / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    18. Joe Rogan and Gerard Way, the lead singer of My Chemical Romance, are also cousins. Sorry, but I'd make Rogan sit at the kid's table — or in the garage by himself — at Thanksgiving.

    Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images, Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

    19. Nas is Yara Shahidi's cousin, which is one Christmas dinner I'd like to attend.

    Brandon Todd/Billboard via Getty Images, Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    20. Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antanoff dated in high school and even went to prom together, which is so bizarre to me. They broke up after graduation, reportedly due to Johansson's rising fame, and Antanoff wrote the song "Better Love" about her.

    Two individuals sitting together, one in a polka-dot shirt, the other in a patterned top
    Evan Agostini/ImageDirect / Getty Images

    21. Ed Sheeran slept on Jamie Fox's couch for six weeks when he first moved to LA. He bought a one-way ticket there for a single gig, trying to keep the momentum going, and ended up on Jamie Foxx's radio show The Foxxhole, which led to performing at Foxx's live music night, and then eventually sleeping on his couch and using his in-home recording studio for free.

    Lester Cohen / WireImage via Getty Images

    22. Denzel Washington paid for Chadwick Boseman and a group of his classmates at Howard University to attend a summer theater program at The University of Oxford. When they ran into each other years later, after Boseman had made it big, Denzel joked to Chadwick that he owed him money.

    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for MTV, JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

    23. Children's poet and author Shel Silverstein worked for Playboy Magazine and often hung out at Hugh Hefner's mansion. If The Giving Tree was written at the Playboy Mansion, I'm sorry, I'm never going to look at it the same way again,

    Alice Ochs/Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images, Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Playboy)

    24. Dominic Cooper and James Corden used to be roommates. Cooper introduced Corden to his wife, Julia Carey. That's cute and all, but I honestly cannot picture Cooper and Corden hanging out.

    Two men smiling at each other at an event, one in a suit and the other in a casual jacket with embroidery
    Earl Gibson Iii / WireImage via Getty Images

    25. After meeting in a playwriting class, Owen Wilson and Wes Anderson became college roommates, and they were both kind of delinquents! Apparently, they had issues with their landlord, who wouldn't fix their broken windows, so they staged a fake break-in. They also ended up moving out in the middle of the night, causing a private investigator to track them down. Oh, and Anderson once wrote a paper Wilson passed off as his.

    Two men sitting side by side, smiling, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit without a tie
    Chris Weeks / FilmMagic

    26. Before skyrocketing to fame, Harrison Ford worked on a camera crew for The Doors, helping film a road tour movie. Apparently, they partied too hard even for him, leading Ford to say he wanted to join a monastery afterward.

    Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Mark And Colleen Hayward / Getty Images

    27. Larry David and Bernie Sanders are distant cousins, which is hilarious considering how many times David has parodied him.

    Two men smiling, one in a suit and one in a casual jacket, standing in front of a geometric backdrop
    Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    28. Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson have been friends since the early '90s before they found fame. One of the first times they hung out, they saw Woody Harrelson at a park and bonded over being fans of Harrelson. When Paulson began to book work, she would give Pascal money so he could afford to eat. And this is why they're the internet's Mom and Dad!

    Two individuals posing closely, woman on left side and man on right side, both smiling at the camera
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

    29. Werner Herzog once rescued Joaquin Phoenix from his upside-down car after he got in a crash. Herzog happened to be passing by and saw the wreckage. Phoenix says he heard a "gentle tap" and a "calming and beautiful" German voice telling him to relax, which made him feel safe. Herzog helped him from the car and then disappeared moments later. "I got out of the car and I said thank you, and he was gone," Phoenix recounted.

    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images, Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    30. Martin Luther King Jr. paid the hospital bill when Julia Roberts was born. Why? Roberts' parents ran a theater school that let in the Kings' children at a time when few programs would admit Black children. When her parents couldn't pay the hospital bill, Martin and Coretta stepped in.

    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images, Arnold Jerocki / WireImage via Getty Images

    31. Speaking of Coretta Scott King, she babysat John Lithgow when he was a kid, which is beyond random.

    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / WireImage via Getty Images

    32. And speaking of MLK Jr., his father, Martin Luther King Sr., was once held hostage by Samuel L. Jackson. Jackson was part of a group protest against the administration and curriculum, which involved locking the school's board (which included Dr. King) in a room using chains from the walkways for a day and a half. At one point, Dr. King had chest pains, so they "put him on a ladder, put him out the window, and sent him down." Jackson ended up being kicked out of school for the protest.

    Smiling elderly man in glasses and suit with a patterned tie
    Rick Diamond / Getty Images

    33. This is especially surprising considering Jackson had been an usher at Martin Luther King Jr's funeral the year prior.

    Person posing in a textured jacket and beanie, with glasses, smiling at camera
    Shane Anthony Sinclair / Getty Images

    34. One last Martin Luther King Jr. celebrity connection — King once met Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols at an NAACP event and convinced her not to quit the show. "He told me that he was my biggest fan," she recalled. "And he asked me to please stay on the show — that I was a role model to Black children and women all across America ... He told me that I couldn't leave: that I was part of history." Nichols, who was the first Black woman to have a continuing co-starring role on American TV, would end up being one-half of the first kiss between a Black person and a white person on an American TV show.

    Uhura from Star Trek at her communications console on the Enterprise bridge
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    35. Timothée Chalamet and Ansel Elgort went to high school together and competed for the same parts in plays. They also had the same drama and science teachers and played on the same basketball team. (TBH, I cannot picture either of these men playing basketball.)

    Four friends seated courtside laughing and enjoying a basketball game
    James Devaney / Getty Images

    36. Kerry Washington is from the same neighborhood in the Bronx as Jennifer Lopez and attended the same high school as Gwyneth Paltrow.

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Jeff Vespa / WireImage via Getty Images, Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images

    37. Jay Z, Busta Rhymes, and Notorious BIG all went to high school together, and Jay and Rhymes once had a rap battle at lunch (oh, to be a fly on that wall). Rhymes said he would skip class with Biggie and smoke weed. Oh, and DMX also went to school there.

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images, Lionel Hahn / Getty Images, Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    38. Seth Rogan and Nathan Fielder went to the same high school and were even in an improv group together.

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association, Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

    39. And finally, Rachel Brosnahan's aunt was fashion designer Kate Spade.

    Two women posing together at an event, one in a floral dress, the other in a fur coat
    Walter Mcbride / Getty Images

    What are other wild celeb connections you know? Let us know in the comments!