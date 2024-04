39 Wild Connections Between Celebs That Actually Kind Of Blew My Mind

29.

Werner Herzog once rescued Joaquin Phoenix from his upside-down car after he got in a crash. Herzog happened to be passing by and saw the wreckage. Phoenix says he heard a "gentle tap" and a "calming and beautiful" German voice telling him to relax, which made him feel safe. Herzog helped him from the car and then disappeared moments later. "I got out of the car and I said thank you, and he was gone," Phoenix recounted.