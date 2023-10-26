37 Disturbing Photos That Will Leave You Feeling A Little "Off" The Rest Of The Day

1.Oh, great, just what I've been looking for: a briefcase for "rugged use" and "child abuse."
2.Hi, sir, do you work here? Can you point me toward the aisle of death? Oh, aisle 11? Thanks!
3.What sick soul made this the default text for every fake IKEA computer?
If you don't know what this is in reference to, it's a line from The Shining, when a woman stuck in a remote hotel over the winter with her husband and creepy-ass son sees the "manuscript" her husband's been working on.
4.I don't even want to know what this building with no windows is for.
5.Or why this hotel room has an extra little room with no windows.
6.Or why this house has a secret, hidden basement below its stairs.
7.This creepy-ass house someone found in their attic looks straight out of a horror movie.
8.Though none of those are as scary as this Airbnb bed with handcuffs on one of the legs.
9.This pamphlet about the World Trade Center from the '80s is creepily prophetic.
10.And this ticket to the top of the World Trade Center from weeks before 9/11 is giving me the heebie jeebies.
11.This lil' instruction booklet for building your very own nuclear fallout shelter has me really glad WWII and the Cold War are over.
12.The caption to this is "This shelf in the closet of our new home was an upside down, wooden Ouija board." If I was OP, I'd move out.
13.This fully-decorated Christmas tree in the middle of the woods is giving Blair Witch Project vibes...but like, if they also made it a Christmas movie.
14.The last photo coupled with this terrifying paper mache family someone found in the forest have me never wanting to enter the woods again.
15.And this photo — a warning with hands reaching up to grab a jumping man — sealed the deal.
16.These super creepy old horoscopes that contain things like "Most Scorpios are murdered" is real freaky — especially because I'm a Scorpio.
17.This terrifying note someone found is giving zombie apocalypse.
18.As is this abandoned mall.
19.Speaking of, I'm almost positive the person on the right is a zombie.
20.This microwave's "chaos" button is freaking me out a bit.
21.This is apparently a room for taking crying babies in a church, but it's still creeping me out.
22.This tag is also slightly creepy.
23.This weirdly-themed word search is giving me bad vibes.
24.This photo from Disney World is only creepy if you look closely.
Don't know what's scary about it? Here, let me point it out for you.
25.This warning for Australian beaches has me never, ever wanting to go to Australia.
26.And this MRI of a pug has me never wanting to have a pug as a pet.
27.Though baby MRI scans are really not much better.
28.This abandoned Sears is definitely haunted.
29.I just don't like looking at someone's grandma's titanium hip replacement post-cremation!!!
30.Maybe it's just me, but this car that's slowly being reclaimed by nature — and looks like it's slowly being eaten by the bush — is kinda giving me the vibes of the creepy maze from the fourth Harry Potter.
31.This lucky rabbit's foot stripped of its fur is making me pretty creeped out by anyone who carries one of these babies.
32.This abandoned handmade raft in the middle of the ocean is superrr ominous.
33.I get that cigarettes are bad, but the way the smoke spells out "life" and "death" on these signs is super creepy.
34.There were 100% satanic rituals done in this abandoned building.
35.I feel like this is supposed to be sweet or sad or cool or something, but I'm just kinda creeped out.
36.Anyone see The Birds? Yeah, pretty sure these people are living that horror movie.
37.And finally, apparently this is happening because the sun is so bright outside, but let me just tell you, under no circumstances would I open this door.