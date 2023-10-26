    37 Disturbing Photos That Will Leave You Feeling A Little "Off" The Rest Of The Day

    I'm convinced the word search full of words like "neglect" and " orphan" was made by Samara from The Ring.

    Hannah Marder
    1. Oh, great, just what I've been looking for: a briefcase for "rugged use" and "child abuse."

    &quot;for rugged use and child abuse&quot;
    u/Chersalani / Via reddit.com

    2. Hi, sir, do you work here? Can you point me toward the aisle of death? Oh, aisle 11? Thanks!

    &quot;Aisle of death&quot;
    u/theXAKARI / Via reddit.com

    3. What sick soul made this the default text for every fake IKEA computer?

    a fake Ikea computer
    u/SAT0725 / Via reddit.com

    If you don't know what this is in reference to, it's a line from The Shining, when a woman stuck in a remote hotel over the winter with her husband and creepy-ass son sees the "manuscript" her husband's been working on.

    Screenshots from &quot;The Shining&quot;
    Warner Bros./Columbia-EMI-Warner Distributors

    4. I don't even want to know what this building with no windows is for.

    a building with no windows
    u/DOLBY228 / Via reddit.com

    5. Or why this hotel room has an extra little room with no windows.

    an extra room in a hotel room
    u/raisinbrans / Via reddit.com

    6. Or why this house has a secret, hidden basement below its stairs.

    a trap door beneath the stairs leading to a basement
    u/Perspicuum / Via reddit.com

    7. This creepy-ass house someone found in their attic looks straight out of a horror movie.

    a house in the attic
    u/CatchingWindows / Via reddit.com

    8. Though none of those are as scary as this Airbnb bed with handcuffs on one of the legs.

    handcuffs on a bed post
    u/pchandler45 / Via reddit.com

    9. This pamphlet about the World Trade Center from the '80s is creepily prophetic.

    hand holding the pamplet
    u/Demiil / Via reddit.com

    10. And this ticket to the top of the World Trade Center from weeks before 9/11 is giving me the heebie jeebies.

    &quot;Top of the World&quot;
    u/CitizenT0xie / Via reddit.com

    11. This lil' instruction booklet for building your very own nuclear fallout shelter has me really glad WWII and the Cold War are over.

    a manual for building a fallout shelter
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    12. The caption to this is "This shelf in the closet of our new home was an upside down, wooden Ouija board." If I was OP, I'd move out.

    A Ouija board shelf
    u/toetun / Via reddit.com

    13. This fully-decorated Christmas tree in the middle of the woods is giving Blair Witch Project vibes...but like, if they also made it a Christmas movie.

    a decorated Christmas tree in the middle of the woods
    u/ygtjf / Via reddit.com

    14. The last photo coupled with this terrifying paper mache family someone found in the forest have me never wanting to enter the woods again.

    a paper mache family in the woods
    u/brodino_maiuscolo / Via reddit.com

    15. And this photo — a warning with hands reaching up to grab a jumping man — sealed the deal.

    a warning sign in the woods
    u/quadriplegicswimteam / Via reddit.com

    16. These super creepy old horoscopes that contain things like "Most Scorpios are murdered" is real freaky — especially because I'm a Scorpio.

    a zodiac paper
    u/Kneight / Via reddit.com

    17. This terrifying note someone found is giving zombie apocalypse.

    an old hand-written note
    u/Takeheart13 / Via reddit.com

    18. As is this abandoned mall.

    an abandoned mall
    u/JulianRob37 / Via reddit.com

    19. Speaking of, I'm almost positive the person on the right is a zombie.

    two hands next to each other
    u/pertnear / Via reddit.com

    20. This microwave's "chaos" button is freaking me out a bit.

    &quot;CHAOS&quot;
    u/vanitaraj / Via reddit.com

    21. This is apparently a room for taking crying babies in a church, but it's still creeping me out.

    &quot;Cry Room&quot;
    u/Mimilegend / Via reddit.com

    22. This tag is also slightly creepy.

    &quot;Pretend You&#x27;re a Scary Monster&quot;
    u/wildebeesting / Via reddit.com

    23. This weirdly-themed word search is giving me bad vibes.

    a word search puzzle
    u/demonmoocow / Via reddit.com

    24. This photo from Disney World is only creepy if you look closely.

    An alligator in the water
    u/flu0mas / Via reddit.com

    Don't know what's scary about it? Here, let me point it out for you.

    &quot;Ready to eat some children&quot;
    u/flu0mas / Via reddit.com

    25. This warning for Australian beaches has me never, ever wanting to go to Australia.

    A warning sign at a beach
    u/neidrun / Via reddit.com

    26. And this MRI of a pug has me never wanting to have a pug as a pet.

    a pug&#x27;s MRI
    mimmaapp via Shuttertsock / u/TGADV / Via reddit.com

    27. Though baby MRI scans are really not much better.

    an MRI scan
    u/dennismarr / Via reddit.com

    28. This abandoned Sears is definitely haunted.

    An abandoned store
    u/deven_smith_ / Via reddit.com

    29. I just don't like looking at someone's grandma's titanium hip replacement post-cremation!!!

    a titanium hip
    u/sLiimFit / Via reddit.com

    30. Maybe it's just me, but this car that's slowly being reclaimed by nature — and looks like it's slowly being eaten by the bush — is kinda giving me the vibes of the creepy maze from the fourth Harry Potter.

    a car next to some hedges
    u/Tiredoftrouble456 / Via reddit.com

    31. This lucky rabbit's foot stripped of its fur is making me pretty creeped out by anyone who carries one of these babies.

    a hairless rabbit&#x27;s foot
    u/dfiorentine7005 / Via reddit.com

    32. This abandoned handmade raft in the middle of the ocean is superrr ominous.

    a raft in the ocean
    u/E5RA-OZ​ / Via reddit.com

    33. I get that cigarettes are bad, but the way the smoke spells out "life" and "death" on these signs is super creepy.

    &quot;No Smoking Allowed&quot;
    u/Jackjackhughesa123 / Via reddit.com

    34. There were 100% satanic rituals done in this abandoned building.

    Bones in an abandoned building
    u/RiddimRyder / Via reddit.com

    35. I feel like this is supposed to be sweet or sad or cool or something, but I'm just kinda creeped out.

    &quot;This book used to belong to Will&quot;
    u/holdmeturin / Via reddit.com

    36. Anyone see The Birds? Yeah, pretty sure these people are living that horror movie.

    Birds flying over cars
    u/nanakokoo / Via reddit.com

    37. And finally, apparently this is happening because the sun is so bright outside, but let me just tell you, under no circumstances would I open this door.

    a black and red door
    u/TLOU2bigsad / Via reddit.com