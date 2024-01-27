In Case Your Parents Are Still Watching Fox News, This Is The Kind Of Crap They're Seeing

10.I mean..."they" have always "wanted to control" how fast we drive? That's why we have speed limits?
11.I'm not sure anything can top Fox News bringingon a psychic to ask what was in store for Donald Trump in 2024, especially considering she drew a tarot card representing "loss." You can't make this crap up.
20.And our plot involvingThe Lorax!!! Quick, emergency Illuminati child-eating meeting at the pedophilic pizza parlor to discuss next steps!
21.I just think the "fake moral outrage" Fox is always blaming liberals for is funny considering how they platform stuff one guy is saying online to the world and pretend it's some new massive woke/cancel culture movement in order to stoke outrage.
22.Although, it seems Fox thinksSpongeBob actually has a "woke" agenda — they literally said so.
23.You just gotta love that the "true spirit of Santa Claus" is news. Oh, and that Megyn Kelly said that Santa Claus is 100% white, and supporting that assertion is also news.
24.Leave it to Fox News to make fun of a Christmas dance video FLOTUS posted, like they're a bunch of bullies gossiping after a middle school recital, and, y'know, not one of the biggest news networks in America.
25.Oh lord. Who is writing thesechyrons, and can we send them back to grade school?
27.And finally, we can't finish this post without mentioning Tucker Carlson's fury over the Green M&M being redesigned to be less sexy, and these hilarious chyrons. I truly think we're living in an episode of Veep.