26 Reallyyyyyy Freaky Things I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See With My Own Two Eyes

1.
Here's a piece of HUMAN leather.
2.
Here's a tool that dentists practice on that is very, very cursed.
3.
Although they used to be much worse.
4.
Did you know nursing students sometimes are given terrifying mannequins to train with, too?
5.
And here's a doll from the 1700s to help midwives practice delivering children.
6.
Here's what the Kinder Egg mascot used to look like in the '80s.
7.
Here's what the inside of a bone looks like.
9.
Here's what the inside of a kangaroo's pouch looks like — with a baby inside.
12.
Here's what Disney's Space Mountain looks like with the lights on that has me terrified of ever riding it again.
13.
Here's a photo of "Dead Man's Fingers," a fungus that imitates corpse hands and feet. Creepily, they're usually found around dying trees and plants.
14.
Here's a photo from an old Chuck E. Cheese robot factory.
15.
And here are the hands of serial killer Fritz Honka.
17.
This is what an MRI of a baby still in the womb looks like.
18.
And here's an MRI of what it looks like when you rub your eyes.
19.
Here's what bone cancer does to your scull.
20.
Here's what a black seadevil looks like.
21.
Here's what a North Korean airport looks like.
22.
Here's what one of the original Wiggles puppets looked like.
23.
Here's what a sheepshead fish looks like.
24.
And here's what their teeth look like close up.
Before you go, check out this amazing deal before it expires!