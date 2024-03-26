Skip To Content
26 Reallyyyyyy Freaky Things I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See With My Own Two Eyes

I really could've gone my whole life without seeing these images...and yet I can't look away.

Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Here's a piece of HUMAN leather.

Piece of aged leather with visible creases and a tear
u/MrEstebanVihaio / Via reddit.com

The leather is made from Chauncey Millard's skin. Millard was a convicted killer who sold his body to a man named Dr. Roberts for a pound of candy, which he ate just before a firing squad executed him. Roberts later turned some of his skin into leather, which he used to carry his medical tools.

2. Here's a tool that dentists practice on that is very, very cursed.

Dental practice mannequin with open mouth and simulated teeth, used for training purposes
u/DelicateEpisode41 / Via reddit.com

3. Although they used to be much worse.

Close-up of an antique automaton head with an open mouth revealing inner gears
u/Import / Via reddit.com

4. Did you know nursing students sometimes are given terrifying mannequins to train with, too?

Mannequin in a wheelchair wearing a hospital gown, positioned indoors for training
u/pagodafeet / Via reddit.com

5. And here's a doll from the 1700s to help midwives practice delivering children.

Vintage medical teaching models displayed in a case
u/AYO416 / Via reddit.com

Angélique Marguerite Le Boursier du Coudray was a midwife who aimed to decrease the number of babies who died or were injured in childbirth. Using real bones, along with fabric, wood, wicker, and leather, she made a model that could be used to practice delivering children. The model even had sponges that would spurt dyed liquids, simulating those present in a real birth. She ended up writing a textbook as well and traveling all around France training midwives.

6. Here's what the Kinder Egg mascot used to look like in the '80s.

Kinder Egg mascot
u/dannydutch1 / Via reddit.com

7. Here's what the inside of a bone looks like.

A close-up of a person holding a cross-section of bone, showing porous internal structure
u/ranzdalf / Via reddit.com

8. And this is what a spinal cord looks like.

Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
Human cadaver dissected to show the central nervous system and branching peripheral nerves
u/Starry-Striped-Sky / Via reddit.com

9. Here's what the inside of a kangaroo's pouch looks like — with a baby inside.

veiny stomach with a baby kangaroo
@animaledventures / Via tiktok.com

10. Ever wonder what a placenta looks like? Here you go!

Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
A placenta
u/zafferous / Via reddit.com

11. Here's what Napoleon's "death mask" (a mask made from his corpse a day after he died) looks like.

Napoleon&#x27;s death mask on display
u/cakefarts05 / Via reddit.com

12. Here's what Disney's Space Mountain looks like with the lights on that has me terrified of ever riding it again.

Disney Space Mountain with lights on
u/chrono1465 / Via reddit.com

13. Here's a photo of "Dead Man's Fingers," a fungus that imitates corpse hands and feet. Creepily, they're usually found around dying trees and plants.

Dead man&#x27;s fingers creeping from a log
u/RaceZestyclose8801 / Via reddit.com

14. Here's a photo from an old Chuck E. Cheese robot factory.

An animatronic figure with a mouse head and beige dress in a workshop setting
u/Zaptrix / Via reddit.com

You can see this animatronic, along with others, at Creative Engineering in Orlando. The company created animatronics for ShowBiz Pizza Place, which was a Chuck E. Cheese-like pizza place and arcade. The brand eventually merged with Chuck E. Cheese.

15. And here are the hands of serial killer Fritz Honka.

Fritz Honka&#x27;s hands
u/KobraKay87 / Via reddit.com

Honka was a German serial killer who killed at least four women in the 1970s.

16. This is what a horse foot looks like without the hoof.

Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
Horse foot without the hoof
u/Protegeus / Reddit / Via reddit.com

17. This is what an MRI of a baby still in the womb looks like.

A fetus MRI
u/g4tam20 / Via reddit.com

18. And here's an MRI of what it looks like when you rub your eyes.

u/really-anonymus / Via reddit.com

19. Here's what bone cancer does to your scull.

Close-up of a skull with crystal formations where teeth might be. No persons in the image
u/Goofyjeff4 / Via reddit.com

20. Here's what a black seadevil looks like.

a black seadevil
u/KimCureAll / Via reddit.com

21. Here's what a North Korean airport looks like.

The airport in North Korea
u/Essnem- / Via reddit.com

22. Here's what one of the original Wiggles puppets looked like.

Handmade puppet with exaggerated facial features, wearing a purple top and black bottom, displayed in a case
u/Ok-Dragonfruit7293 / Via reddit.com

23. Here's what a sheepshead fish looks like.

closeup of a sheepshead fish
u/Beaupresti / Via reddit.com

24. And here's what their teeth look like close up.

closeup of a sheepshead fish&#x27;s teeth
u/Stauce52 / Via reddit.com

25. This is what it looks like after a horse gets a nosebleed.

Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
a room covered in blood
u/SaintedDemon69 / Via reddit.com

26. And finally, here are the "necropants," which...I honestly have no words for.

Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
necropants
u/Plopgoestheweasle / Via reddit.com

