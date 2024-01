Mitchell's career stagnated, and then, in 2020, he was arrested after being found with firearms and drugs (a representative for Mitchell called it a "misunderstanding," and Mitchell later claimed he had "jumped in the car with the wrong people" and that the charges had been dropped). However, in 2021, he appeared in one small film, and it was announced that he would executive-produce and star in two new projects, one of which () has since been released to little fanfare. He has some additional projects in development, so time will tell if he's able to make a comeback.