"Despite Being A Tourist Trap, It's The Most Beautiful Place I've Seen": Travelers Are Sharing Mega-Popular Destinations That Are Anything But Overrated

"The first time I visited, I thought, 'This can't be real. It looks like a stock image...'"

Hannah Loewentheil
by Hannah Loewentheil

BuzzFeed Staff

Some tourist attractions get tons of hype but fail to live up to the expectations. But occasionally, one of these world-famous "traps" might leave you feeling totally stunned. So redditor u/ottyoshi7 asked, "What tourist attractions are NOT overrated?" Here are the sites that are entirely worth visiting, according to redditors and members of the BuzzFeed Community.

1. "Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, France. It looks like it should be the home of a particularly prosperous wizard."

Mont Saint-Michel, with sheep grazing in the foreground
Atlantide Phototravel / Getty Images

u/chargethatsquare

2. "The Terracotta Warriors in Xian, China. You approach a very unimpressive and low-key entrance, but then you turn a corner, and it’s just jaw-dropping."

Terracotta Army statues standing in excavation pits at the Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor in China
Tuul & Bruno Morandi / Getty Images

u/Costcorocks

3. "The Smithsonian Museums in DC by The Capitol building. They're all free and range from pretty good to world-class amazing."

Washington Monument seen from the National Mall at dusk with clear skies and surrounding landscape
Douglas Rissing / Getty Images

u/GrimeyTimey

4. "The Path of the Gods hiking trail on the Amalfi coast. It's absolutely incredible, and the views you get from there are some of the best in the world."

Coastline view from a high vantage point, overlooking a bay with scattered buildings and lush greenery
Leisa Tyler / LightRocket via Getty Images

u/rendeld


5. "The Alhambra in Granada, Spain is incredible...particularly if you can see it at night."

Sunset view of the Alhambra palace complex with the Sierra Nevada in the background
David C Tomlinson / Getty Images

u/_jump_yossarian

6. "Machu Picchu. It's especially impressive if you have the nerve to climb up the deathtrap staircase to the top of Huayna Picchu. The landscape and ruins are absolutely stunning."

Ancient Machu Picchu ruins with terraces and stone structures amid mountain fog
Craig Hastings / Getty Images

u/Dinkerdoo

7. "Angkor Wat is amazing in itself, but it is basically a whole city of ruins, walls, and man-made lakes. It's wild. It's the best place I've ever visited, and I've been to a few places."

Two monks stand by a temple&#x27;s ancient ruins, looking toward central towers
Martin Puddy / Getty Images

u/chizid

8. "The Louvre in Paris has a well-deserved reputation. There is SO MUCH art in there that nobody ever talks about. When I visited, I spent hours just looking at sculptures and barely even got to spend time seeing any of the paintings."

Louvre Museum with iconic glass pyramid and visitors walking around
Ucg / UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

u/Prank_Owl

9. "Redwood National Park. You can't truly appreciate the size of these trees until you're standing next to them, seeing wrinkles in the bark that are wider than your body and hearing the sap popping and creaking as it works its way up the tree. It just hits you all at once, and you feel tiny."

Giant sequoia tree trunk in a forest with smaller trees around
Francesco Riccardo Iacomino / Getty Images

u/Quiet_Stranger_5622

10. "As a Floridian, visiting New York's Rockefeller Center during Christmastime made me feel like I was in a movie. It was amazing."

Large, illuminated Christmas tree at night with surrounding buildings
Nycla / Getty Images/iStockphoto

elliewash91

11. "The Leaning Tower of Pisa. It's actually really incredible to see, and if you go late in the day, it's not super crowded (at least not when I was there)."

Tourists walking and taking photos in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa on a sunny day
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

mneslwelksdjf

12. "Jemaa el-Fnaa, the main square in Marrakesh. I loved the energy and music here, and the food stalls are amazing!"

Sunset over a bustling market square with a tall tower in the background
Minoandriani / Getty Images

AndyLewWho

13. "Times Square. I hate when people say to avoid this attraction. If you’ve never been to NYC, go to Times Square. Just walk through it on your way to a Broadway show. Or go at midnight to watch the screens change into an art piece by a local artist! Sit on the steps and people-watch. Do not go eat at Friday’s or Chili’s. Don’t spend all day there, but it is worth a stroll."

Times Square bustling with traffic and illuminated with electronic billboards
Zsolt Hlinka / Getty Images

Howcouldyouuuuu

14. "Moraine Lake, which is located in Banff National Park. Despite being a tourist trap, it is the most beautiful place I've ever visited."

Mountain lake with kayaks by the shore and forested slopes reflecting in calm water
Janetteasche / Getty Images/RooM RF

u/hankeliot

15. "Checkpoint Charlie Museum is utterly fascinating if you are interested in Cold War history. It's huge, and every millimeter is covered with information. It's expensive because it's a private museum and clearly a labor of love. It's not a fancy museum with a few curated displays; it's full-on information overload. But it's quite extraordinary if you don't mind reading and really want to learn."

Sign reading &quot;Allied Checkpoint&quot; above and &quot;U.S. Army Checkpoint&quot; below on a building with a lamp overhead
Kate Omalley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

kinderegg

16. "Milford Sound. In fact, the whole drive to it from Queenstown, New Zealand, is really something."

Aerial view of a fjord with steep cliffs and snowy mountain peaks
Frans Lemmens / Getty Images

u/Aaargh-uughh

17. "The Cliffs of Moher. The first time I visited, I was stunned. I thought, 'This can't be real. It looks like a stock image.' I just couldn't grasp the magnificence."

Cliffs adjacent to a body of water with waves, under a partly cloudy sky
Photos By W. Ebiko / Getty Images

u/afaciov

18. "The Duomo in Florence is freaking amazing. I went right before sunset when the crowd was basically gone, and it was incredible."

Aerial view of Florence with the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore&#x27;s dome at center
Atlantide Phototravel / Getty Images

u/tralfamadoriest

19. "The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. I was so sick of seeing cathedrals on my Eurotrip, and I wasn’t excited at all to visit. But WOW. I could have stared at the outside for hours, and the interior was one of the most ethereal experiences I’ve ever had. I can’t wait to go back."

Interior of Sagrada Familia with ornate chandelier and stained glass windows
Roberto Machado Noa / LightRocket via Getty Images

u/mipstar

"The inside of the Sagrada Familia almost made me religious, and I've been an atheist for 30 years. The light through the windows cast on the pillars was the most beautiful man-made thing I've ever seen."

u/FalaciousTroll

20. "The Architecture Boat Tour in Chicago is such a great time, and it offers something a little different from your typical tourist activities."

Chicago river with a tour boat and surrounding skyscrapers
Design Pics Editorial / Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

u/Aggressive_Salt_4545

21. "Santorini. You see the pictures and think there's no way an island can actually look like that...but it really does."

Scenic view of Santorini with iconic blue-domed churches and buildings overlooking the sea
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

u/Piktoggle

22. "Niagara Falls. As a Brit, I've never seen a body of water that huge. I wore a giant blue poncho to keep me dry and went in the boat next to the falls. I did not stay dry, but I was amazed."

Aerial view of Niagara Falls with a tour boat nearby
George Pachantouris / Getty Images

u/illu5io

23. "Going up to the top of the Eiffel Tower is pretty impressive, especially at night. There are no skyscrapers nearby, so the height of the tower is really accentuated."

Eiffel Tower against a cloudy sky, viewed from below
Owen Franken / Getty Images

u/LeonardGhostal

24. "The Vatican Museum, the Sistine Chapel, and St. Peter’s Basilica are all definitely worth it. The art is incredible, plus the scale of St. Peter’s is unreal."

Ceiling of the Sistine Chapel with Michelangelo&#x27;s fresco paintings
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

u/Sneakys2

What's a popular tourist attraction that is totally worth visiting? Or what's one that left you feeling underwhelmed? Tell us in the comments or add it to this anonymous form.