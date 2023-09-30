Skip To Content
bringme FeedonBuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    18 US Destinations That Feel A Whole Lot Like Europe (Only You Don't Need A Passport To Visit)

    When we can all vacation again, I know where I'm going.

    Hannah Loewentheil
    by Hannah Loewentheil

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Maybe you're craving a Eurotrip but you're not quite ready to leave the country, or perhaps you're just looking for a getaway closer to home. Whatever the case, consider these unique US destinations that boast a totally European feel.

    A pathway towards the ocean.
    Getty Images

    1. New Orleans, Louisiana

    New Orleans, Louisiana
    Getty Images

    The culture in the Big Easy is completely unique, but everything from the cuisine to the architecture has been influenced by Spanish, French, and Creole culture. The French Quarter is home to Crayola-colored buildings with wrought iron balconies, archways, and lush courtyards. Then there's Jackson Square, which might remind you of Paris's famous Place des Vosges. And, of course, NOLA boasts a vibrant nightlife, tons of live jazz music, rowdy oyster bars, and treasure-packed antique stores. It's a major city that feels entirely different from anywhere else in the country. 

    2. Columbia River Gorge, Oregon

    Sunrise over a river running between forested mountains
    Getty Images

    There's something magical about this canyon of the Columbia River that separates the states of Washington and Oregon. Though it's only an hour from Portland, you might feel as if you're in Germany, Slovenia, or maybe even the Isle of Skye as you trek past waterfalls cascading into the canyon. Don't miss the most famous of the waterfalls, Multnomah Falls, a 620-foot-high double cascade that looks larger than life. There are vineyards, orchards, and lavender farms that cover the rolling hills of farmland anchored by snowy Mt. Hood in the background. 

    3. Santa Barbara, California

    A beautiful marina in Santa Barbara, with the ocean and mountains clearly visible
    Getty Images

    The Pacific ocean meets wine country in Santa Barbara, which is nicknamed the American riviera (and for good season). Visiting this jewel of the west coast is akin to traveling to a seaside town in Portugal, Spain, or France. Not only do you get to reap the benefits of beautiful beaches, a thriving wine region, and gorgeous resorts, but you'll also find great hiking, farm-to-table restaurants, and great boutique shopping. In other words, Santa Barbara boasts the best of all worlds in one place.

    4. Mackinac Island, Michigan

    A quaint town surrounded by water
    Wiltser / Getty Images

    Arrive in this vacation town on Lake Huron between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas and you might be convinced you've landed in Switzerland, coastal Ireland, or a seaside village in the English countryside. There are charming little boutiques, horse-drawn carriages, fudge shops, and Victorian-style homes with sweeping porches. Best of all, though, there are no cars allowed on the island, so biking remains the main mode of transportation. It's a rare and peaceful paradise untouched by honking horns and light pollution. 

    5. Boston, Massachusetts

    A cobblestone street lined with plants and trees
    Getty Images

    There's something remarkably European about Boston, from the cobblestone streets, Georgian-style homes, and quaint alleys of Beacon Hill to the manicured lawns of Boston Public Garden to the old-school Italian pastry shops and trattorias that make up the North End. This New England city oozes a certain old-school charm and quaint nature, giving it a similar feel to London, only you don't have to cross the Atlantic to get there.

    6. Leavenworth, Washington

    A Bavarian-style village located near the Cascade Mountains
    Getty Images

    Leavenworth didn't always look the way it does now. In fact, in the 1960s, the town decided to transform itself into a sort of American Bavaria to attract tourism. They adopted traditions like an Autumn Leaf Festival and Christmas Lighting Festival that still continue today. Between the Cascade Mountain peaks that make up the scenic backdrop, the Alpine-style buildings, and the German-inspired cuisine that's heavy on sauerkraut and bratwurst, this enclave in the Pacific Northwest feels a whole lot like a German village.

    7. Catalina Island, California

    Boats docked in the harbor of a seaside town
    Getty Images

    Looking for a little taste of the French Riviera or the Italian coast right here in the states? Set your sights on Catalina Island. The Mediterranean vibes are probably due to the fact that Catalina Island once belonged to the Spanish Empire. This sun-soaked gem sits just 26 miles off the coast of Los Angeles (just an hourlong ferry from Long Beach to Avalon), but it feels worlds away from city life. There are beachfront restaurants and palm trees lining the seaside, yachts docked in the harbor, a botanical garden that houses rare, native plants, and the famous Garden to Sky Hike, which boasts infinite views of sea, mountains, and sky. 

    8. St. Augustine, Florida

    St. Augustine architecture and fountain
    Getty Images

    It's no surprise that walking through St. Augustine feels like taking a step back in time. Founded in 1565 by the Spanish, it's the longest continually inhabited European-founded city in the country. And visitors to St. Augustine will still sense that Spanish influence. There's the waterfront fortress, Castillo de San Marcos, lots of Spanish Colonial architecture, and beautifully landscaped parks like you might find in Andalusia. And you might just feel like you've been transported to Barcelona as you explore the sandy shores and coastline.

    9. Cannon Beach, Oregon

    A hiker in Ecola State Park, Oregon
    Getty Images

    Cannon Beach and the nearby coastal towns of the Pacific Northwest are teeming with such surreal natural beauty that visiting is almost disorienting. The coast is made up of enormous sea stacks emerging from the Pacific Ocean, state parks full of giant moss-lined spruce trees, and jutting cliffs towering down to the wild ocean. You could go to Ireland to visit the Cliffs of Moher or to the UK to see the Jurassic Coast, or head to Oregon for a similarly awe-inspiring setting. 

    10. Sitka, Alaska

    Colorful buildings and boats on a harbor with snowy mountains in the background
    Getty Images

    Framed by snowcapped mountains and set on a picturesque sound dotted with fishing boats, this Alaskan jewel on Baronof Island could easily be confused with a Scandinavian fishing town or a remote Icelandic village. In fact, if one of your bucket list goals is to catch the Northern Lights, you can see them dance around the Sitka sky in the winter months. 

    11. Helen, Georgia

    Tall, Bavarian-style buildings
    Getty Images

    Set in the North Georgia Mountains just an hour and a half from Atlanta, Helen is a little slice of Bavaria in the American South. The walkable downtown area looks like the setting of a fairytale with its colorful buildings, cobblestone streets, and the Chattahoochee River running through it. While you're there, treat yourself to a lazy river ride and make sure to fill up on some German food (there's even a Hofbrauhaus). 

    12. Fredericksburg, Texas

    Biergarten food and drinks
    Getty Images

    A popular road trip stop in Hill Country, Fredericksburg is an hourlong drive from both Austin and San Antonio. In addition to being the capital of Texas wine country, this city is known for its German influence. It was founded by German immigrants back in the 1800s, and their unique traditions are still intact, most notably in the food. You'll find lots of German food with a Texas flare (think: bratwurst, schnitzel, strudel, and biergartens galore). There's even a town square called Marktplatz, which serves as the setting for Fredericksburg's many concerts, festivals, farmer's markets, and more.

    13. Solvang, California

    Flowers in front of a Solvang windmill
    Getty Images

    Can't swing a trip to Copenhagen? No problem. Experience a little bit of Denmark right here in the US in Solvang. Located in the Santa Ynez Valley surrounded by hundreds of sprawling wineries, Solvang was founded by Danish immigrants back in the early 1900s. Around town, you'll find wooden windmills, authentic Danish bakeries, sausage and beer gardens, pancake houses, and Danish Provincial-style architecture. 

    14. San Francisco, California

    A wide residential street lined with a cars and a trolley running down the middle
    Getty Images

    There's something about San Francisco that is hugely reminiscent of Lisbon, Portugal. Perhaps it's the hilly streets giving way to glistening seaside vistas or the cable cars running along the steep inclines. Or perhaps it's because Lisbon has its very own Golden Gate Bridge, which spans across the Tagus River. Both cities boast great neighborhoods to explore, lots of urban outdoor spaces to take advantage of fresh air, amazing seafood, and all-around cosmopolitan vibes. 

    15. Nantucket, Massachusetts

    A quaint house covered in flowers in Nantucket
    Getty Images

    While Nantucket has a particular New England charm, it also shares plenty of similarities with Europe's buzziest summer towns (think: the villages along France's Côte d'Azur or the sandy beach towns in Portugal's Algarve region). Here, you'll find beaches galore, yachts floating in the marina, picture-perfect houses along Sconset Bluff Walk, seafood shops serving the fresh local catch, and a mix of luxury resorts and restored bed and breakfasts that feel frozen in time.  

    16. Napa Valley, California

    A hillside vineyard with mountains in the background
    Getty Images

    People travel far and wide to visit the world's great wine regions like Tuscany, Burgundy, and Piedmont, but you could also just travel to Northern California. Napa Valley has established itself as one of the best wine-growing regions on the map, borrowing from the traditions of France's Bordeaux region to make some of the finest cabernet sauvignon and merlot wines on earth. The scenery is jaw-dropping: sprawling vineyards surrounded by lush mountains and golden, sun-kissed hills. There are few better places to relax and be pampered, and after a few back-to-back wine tastings, well...you could be anywhere. 

    17. Miami, Florida

    A park with sand and palm trees
    Getty Images

    From the sound of the lapping waves on South Beach to the rows of palm trees and the sounds of bumping music from restaurants, bars, and hotel lobbies, Miami could easily stand in for one of Europe's hip and vibrant Iberian beach towns like Barcelona, Ibiza, or the Algarve. It's a melting pot of a city that offers just about everything, including stunning year-round weather.

    18. Montpelier, Vermont

    Montpellier churches and traditional buildings
    Getty Images

    The capital of Vermont, Montpellier has a distinctly European feel to it. That's probably due to the fact that it was settled by European Americans who named it after a city in France. You can still get a sense for its European ties as you stroll around downtown: historic buildings showcasing European-style architecture, walkable streets, white churches with their spires poking through the changing leaves. Despite the fact it's a state capital, it still maintains that cozy and quaint New England small town feel. In place of chain restaurants and mega malls, you'll find maple syrup farms, family-run restaurants, art galleries, and tiny bookstores.

    What's your favorite US destination that feels European? Share in the comments below.